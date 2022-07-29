ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KJZZ's Friday NewsCap: What to expect on Arizona's primary election night

By Steve Goldstein
kjzz.org
 4 days ago
kjzz.org

MSNBC

Arizona primaries bring new wave of deranged conservatives into focus

Arizona has a documented history of producing some of the least qualified, most galling figures in political history. This year’s GOP primaries in Arizona are an homage to that history of right-wing derangement. Take your pick: In virtually every race, you’ll find candidates with questionable — if not laughable — experience, espousing dangerous viewpoints that aren’t nearly as funny. And frighteningly, each of them has at least a puncher’s chance at wielding ultraconservative power in a state with one of the largest and fastest-growing populations in the country.
kjzz.org

Top Arizona federal prosecutor monitoring primary election Tuesday

With voting closing Tuesday in the primary election, the top federal prosecutor in Arizona says he’ll be watching the election to ensure there are not voting violations. Voter intimidation can include factors ranging from how people dress and what they say. U.S. Attorney for Arizona Gary Restaino says there...
kjzz.org

Report reveals little about who, what influenced Arizona's redistricting process

The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission finished the bulk of its work earlier this year when its legislative and congressional maps were approved. But some questions remained about a couple of the legislative districts, in particular. Reporter Jeremy Duda put in a public records request months ago about communication between commissioners...
InMaricopa

Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?

Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
ABC 15 News

Dark money's influence in Arizona Secretary of State race

PHOENIX — Political donors from across the country are trying to influence the results of Arizona’s Secretary of State race, according to two national campaign finance experts. The Secretary of State oversees voter registration rolls, campaign finance and the election system. Six people are vying to fill the...
AZFamily

More Republican voters in Arizona not mailing in early ballots

Maricopa County officials explain safeguards in place ahead of primary election. In addition to bipartisan couriers, the curtain will be peeled back for voters to watch officials count ballots. Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate claims primary election is being stolen. Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:18 PM MST. |. The top...
KTAR.com

New poll shows Arizona Republicans flocking to Trump-backed candidates

PHOENIX – Late-deciding Arizona Republicans are lining up behind candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump, according to poll results released Friday, four days before primary voting ends. Trump-backed candidates in four statewide GOP races, including the high-profile contests for governor and U.S. senator, all saw double-digit gains in...
prescottenews.com

Inflation Impacts in the Grand Canyon State – OH Predictive Insights

Rising Inflation is Costing a Majority of Arizonans at Least $200 Monthly. A new survey commissioned by September Group, LLC and conducted by OH Predictive Insights measured the impact of inflation on the monthly budgets of Arizonans. According to the latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse (AZPOP) Survey, 63% of Arizonans have seen a monthly spending increase of $200.
scottsdale.org

City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears

New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
