KJZZ's Friday NewsCap: What to expect on Arizona's primary election night

KTAR.com
Not all polls show Kari Lake trouncing Karrin Taylor Robson in Arizona governor’s primary
PHOENIX – Polls appear to show Kari Lake with a comfortable lead in Arizona’s Republican race for governor, but not all of the recent results point to a blowout in Tuesday’s primary election. After Lake racked up a string of dominant polls, one firm released findings over...
KTAR.com
Here’s what you need to know about voting process for Tuesday’s primary election in Arizona
PHOENIX – Four weeks after early voting began, Arizonans will complete the process of choosing nominees from each party during Tuesday’s midterm primary elections. Early voting started July 6, which was the day after the deadline to register and be eligible to vote in the primary. Elections in...
MSNBC
Arizona primaries bring new wave of deranged conservatives into focus
Arizona has a documented history of producing some of the least qualified, most galling figures in political history. This year’s GOP primaries in Arizona are an homage to that history of right-wing derangement. Take your pick: In virtually every race, you’ll find candidates with questionable — if not laughable — experience, espousing dangerous viewpoints that aren’t nearly as funny. And frighteningly, each of them has at least a puncher’s chance at wielding ultraconservative power in a state with one of the largest and fastest-growing populations in the country.
ABC 15 News
Where to vote during Arizona's primary election: August 2, 2022
Ready to vote in Arizona's primary election on Aug. 2, 2022?. According to Maricopa County officials, the county will offer "vote anywhere" voting sites, so you can vote at any of the 210 open locations, not just your single assigned location. Voting centers will be open from 6 a.m. to...
fox10phoenix.com
Dead voter claims in Arizona's 2020 election called 'absurd' following investigation
PHOENIX - Arizona's Attorney General says hundreds of claims of dead people "voting" in the 2020 election were debunked after calls for an investigation by the Republican Arizona State Senate, and others. Cyber Ninjas, the firm hired to perform the audit of the 2020 election in Arizona, claimed 282 people...
kjzz.org
Top Arizona federal prosecutor monitoring primary election Tuesday
With voting closing Tuesday in the primary election, the top federal prosecutor in Arizona says he’ll be watching the election to ensure there are not voting violations. Voter intimidation can include factors ranging from how people dress and what they say. U.S. Attorney for Arizona Gary Restaino says there...
kjzz.org
Report reveals little about who, what influenced Arizona's redistricting process
The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission finished the bulk of its work earlier this year when its legislative and congressional maps were approved. But some questions remained about a couple of the legislative districts, in particular. Reporter Jeremy Duda put in a public records request months ago about communication between commissioners...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Arizona Primary Election: New poll shows Trump-backed GOP candidates dominating in key races
PHOENIX - Days before Arizona Primary Election, a new poll shows Republican candidates backed by former President Donald Trump are dominating over their rivals in several key races. The survey by OH Predictive Insights shows Kari Lake has a strong lead over Karrin Taylor Robson, with 51% support compared to...
kawc.org
Poll: Arizona Republican candidates endorsed by former president have advantage
PHOENIX -- A new poll suggests it's now Donald Trump's Arizona Republican Party. The survey done this past Wednesday by OH Predictive Insights finds that the Trump-backed GOP candidates for the three highest state offices have opened commanding leads in their races ahead of Tuesday's election. Ditto the five-way contest...
AZFamily
Former New Jersey governor campaigning for Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate
New data from a Democratic firm says two major parties are nearly tied for early ballots being mailed in so far, with more GOP voters holding onto theirs. Maricopa County officials explain safeguards in place ahead of primary election. Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:45 PM MST. |. In addition...
ABC 15 News
Dark money's influence in Arizona Secretary of State race
PHOENIX — Political donors from across the country are trying to influence the results of Arizona’s Secretary of State race, according to two national campaign finance experts. The Secretary of State oversees voter registration rolls, campaign finance and the election system. Six people are vying to fill the...
AZFamily
More Republican voters in Arizona not mailing in early ballots
Maricopa County officials explain safeguards in place ahead of primary election. In addition to bipartisan couriers, the curtain will be peeled back for voters to watch officials count ballots. Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate claims primary election is being stolen. Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:18 PM MST. |. The top...
KTAR.com
New poll shows Arizona Republicans flocking to Trump-backed candidates
PHOENIX – Late-deciding Arizona Republicans are lining up behind candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump, according to poll results released Friday, four days before primary voting ends. Trump-backed candidates in four statewide GOP races, including the high-profile contests for governor and U.S. senator, all saw double-digit gains in...
Phoenix New Times
Leaked Emails: How Mark Finchem Went From State Lawmaker to Conspiracy Czar
As the drama of the 2020 presidential election wound down, Arizona State Representative Mark Finchem had a hunch. A hunch that Democrats had tampered with the 17 local, state, and federal races in Pima County. Finchem, a Tucson Republican, didn't used to be a conspiracy theorist. Then he received an...
prescottenews.com
Inflation Impacts in the Grand Canyon State – OH Predictive Insights
Rising Inflation is Costing a Majority of Arizonans at Least $200 Monthly. A new survey commissioned by September Group, LLC and conducted by OH Predictive Insights measured the impact of inflation on the monthly budgets of Arizonans. According to the latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse (AZPOP) Survey, 63% of Arizonans have seen a monthly spending increase of $200.
scottsdale.org
City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears
New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
KTAR.com
Karrin Taylor Robson says she will reimburse Arizona for cost of campaign flight
PHOENIX — Gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson said she will reimburse Arizona for using the state plane to travel to the Valley from a campaign event last week as her top opponent filed a complaint over the action. Taylor Robson used the plane last Friday to travel with Gov....
kjzz.org
Number of kids in Arizona's foster care system at lowest level since 2012
Fewer than 12,000 children are in Arizona’s foster care system. That’s the lowest number since March 2012, according to the Department of Child Safety. The milestone also marks a 30% decrease from a peak in 2016, when nearly 19,000 children were in foster care. DCS Director Mike Faust...
