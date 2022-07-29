ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

This Month In History: Serial killer Alton Coleman captured in 1984

By Marcus Dean
WYFF4.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wyff4.com

Comments / 10

Majchszak Donna
2d ago

I remember this vividly.The city of Toledo was on lockdown,just until he was out of the area. Right after Alton there was another murderee in the city. Pablo Pons II he later committed suicide

Reply
5
Janice Buchele
3d ago

Very sad case. I still say a prayer and think about the family lost in Toledo each time I drive by that site.

Reply
4
J Renee Lige
2d ago

i lived in the same prison unit (ARN4) with Debra Brown in 1993... she HAS REALLY CHANGED!! very VERY intelligent lady

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
columbusunderground.com

Ohio AG Dave Yost Files Lawsuit to Allow LGBTQ+ Discrimination

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Biden administration, joining Ohio with 21 other states to protest guidance that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. On May 5, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) announced that they would...
Cincinnati CityBeat

The World's Longest Yard Sale Returns to Ohio and Kentucky for 35th Year

This weekend will be a treasure hunter's paradise as the World's Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the "127 Yard Sale," stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati.
WIBC.com

Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana

SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
City
Evanston, IL
City
Evanston, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Evanston, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man has death penalty upheld for killing couple

The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death penalty for a man convicted of killing a couple whose house and dog he was caring for while they were away on vacation. Death row inmate George Brinkman was convicted of the 2017 deaths of Rogell and Roberta John and sentenced to death by a three-judge Stark […]
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio tries to eliminate statute of limitations again, but this time for wrongful convictions

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A bill about to be introduced into the Ohio House would […] The post Ohio tries to eliminate statute of limitations again, but this time for wrongful convictions appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alton Coleman
wnewsj.com

Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed

A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
WANE-TV

ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
Cadrene Heslop

Ohio Man Leaves His Six-Year Teaching Job To Work At Walmart

The story of an Ohio man is going viral on TikTok. He posted a recent life change on the social media network. A shift many platform users found drastic. Seth Goshorn made a post saying he got a new job. In the clip, Seth says, "Leaving teaching after six years to go be a manager at Walmart. And [I] make more not using my degree.". The video shows him wearing one Walmart uniform and holding up another. (source)
MASSILLON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#Death Sentences#Violent Crime
WGN Radio

Could third body found in Lake Mead be a Chicago mobster?

John L. Smith, columnist for the Las Vegas Review Journal, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss why more bodies are being found in the receding Lake Mead, and if the third body found could be a Chicago mobster. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow […]
Knox Pages

Mental health worker shortage grows in Ohio

This story is provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism together with the Cleveland Observer. Please join Eye on Ohio's free mailing list as this helps provide more public service reporting to the community. This story is a part of the Northeast Ohio Solutions Journalism...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13abc.com

Ohio AG issues alert for endangered missing adult

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has released an endangered missing adult alert after Fairlawn Police Department issued the alert statewide. Be on the lookout for Brenda Jo Herring, she left her nursing home on July 29 at 1:00 p.m. against medical advice and was picked up by her sister.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man arrested after being charged for a 5th OVI offense

OHIO- An Ohio man has been arrested after his fifth OVI charge. Officials say that the 39-year-old Chad R. Cordwell, from Richland County, stole a vehicle and caused two separate crashes on Saturday. The first crash happened on Route 250 after the stolen vehicle hit a mirror on a truck when Cordwell allegedly tried to […]
Fox 59

1 winning Mega Millions Jackpot ticket sold

ILLINOIS — Feeling lucky? Well the odds of winning the lottery are about as good as being struck by lightning…..that’s how the saying goes, right? Well, that hasn’t stopped ticket sales for the Mega Millions, nor has it stopped winning tickets. According to Mega Millions’ website,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy