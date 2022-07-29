PERSON INVOLVED IN DRUG BUST LAST YEAR TO ENTER PLEAS TODAY

www.u92radio.com
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com
Three Arrested in Jackson Drug Raids
The Jackson Police Department Special Enforcement Unit recently concluded a three-month investigation regarding the sale of cocaine and heroin, resulting in the arrests of three Jackson residents. The investigation revealed both Franklyn Baptiste, age 54 of Jackson and Daniel Meadows, age 38 of Jackson were distributing both crack cocaine and...
Jackson Police Arrest Crack and Heroin Dealers, Weed Grower
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Two suspected crack dealers have been arrested for dealing drugs in...
Police search for 4 wanted on warrants in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of July 29. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Amanda Gindlesperger, 39, of Somerset area — wanted for false identification to law enforcement officer […]
WFMJ.com
Mercer man accused of shooting up home while hunting groundhogs
Actor Bill Murray got lots of laughs when he destroyed a golf course hunting for gophers in the movie “Caddyshack”. But the damage done to a Mercer County home, allegedly by a man hunting groundhogs, was no laughing matter to the Pittsburgh couple that owns the house. Cody...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burglar makes off with guns, air conditioner in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after an unknown person(s) broke into a storage unit in Boggs Township. Between July 4 and 18, a storage unit along the 3700 block of Philipsburg Bigler Highway was broken into, according to police. Several guns, various tools, an air conditioner and a cooler […]
wtae.com
Man dead following crash in Westmoreland County
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A man was killed in a crash in North Huntingdon, Westmoreland County. The crash happened a little after 9 p.m. Saturday on Maple Lane. The Westmoreland County Coroner's office identified the man as 29-year-old Tyler J. Cubakovic, of North Huntingdon Township. Only one vehicle was...
WFMJ.com
Man convicted in plot to kill Hermitage doctor facing 13 charges in police shooting
A man convicted in the murder-for-hire case of a Mercer County doctor is back behind bars accused of shooting a Pennsylvania State Police officer. Damian Bradford,41, of Pittsburgh was arrested after allegedly shooting a trooper in the leg during a struggle at a convenience store in Aliquippa. Bradford faces 13...
explore venango
$20k Stolen from Franklin Couple’s Bank Account
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say an investigation is underway into the theft of $20,000.00 from a Franklin couple’s bank account. According to a release issued on Saturday, troopers were dispatched to a Washington Boulevard residence on June 27 for a report of a theft.
IN THIS ARTICLE
u92radio.com
BROOKVILLE POLICE CHARGE PUNXSUTAWNEY MAN AFTER POTENTIAL MASS SHOOTING DEFUSED
A crisis delegate, along with the Brookville Borough Police, prevented a potential mass shooting in Jefferson County. ExploreVanango.Com reports on the morning of July 20th the Brookville PD received a call from the Jefferson-Clearfield Crisis Center reporting 30-year-old Christopher R. Strimple of Punxsutawney expressed homicidal Ideation and had the means to cause harm to others at a truck stop in the borough. Through negotiations, authorities secured the weapons in Strimple’s possession and he was involuntary hospitalized for a mental evaluation.
explore venango
Oil Woman Faces Felony Firearms Charges in Gun Purchasing Scheme
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing felony firearm charges after it was allegedly discovered she bought seven firearms, and they ultimately ended up in the hands of an Ohio man who was not permitted to own a gun. According to court documents, Erie-based State...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Redbank Valley School Board Member Found Guilty of Criminal Mischief
PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Redbank Valley School Board member was found guilty on Wednesday of criminal mischief for reportedly damaging a man’s four-wheeler. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police on June 9, 2022, filed the following summary charge against 57-year-old Dee Monroe Bell, of New Bethlehem, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office:
explore venango
Two Area Residents Face Charges for Putting Trash in Victim’s Dumpster
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two area residents are facing criminal charges for allegedly putting trash in a victim’s dumpster without permission. Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Jennifer Ashley Free, of Greenville, and 34-year-old Andrew Brooks Carner, of Sandy Lake, on Thursday, July 28, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Shoot me’ Man tasered by police after pointing gun at neighbor
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was charged with aggravated assault after he was accused of pointing a gun at his neighbor and almost hitting a woman and her daughter with his four-wheeler. Adam George, 59, was arraigned Thursday morning and placed in Blair County Prison on $300,000 bail. George was arrested on Wednesday, […]
WJAC TV
'Shoot me. I've had enough' Police say Altoona man took 3 Taser shots prior to arrest
An Altoona man is facing numerous charges including felony aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following an incident Wednesday, according to the criminal complaint. Officers with the Logan Township Police Department say they were dispatched to the 1100 block of Amelia Avenue shortly before 6PM for reports...
explore venango
Clarion County Man Killed in UTV Crash in Strattanville
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County man was killed in a side-by-side accident that happened early Saturday morning. The victim of the deadly UTV crash is 23-year-old Dyllan Marquis Rhoads, of Limestone. The accident occurred around 4:07 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, on Southern Avenue in Strattanville. Clarion...
Man flown to hospital after hitting deer with motorcycle in Butler County
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was flown to a hospital after he hit a deer while driving his motorcycle in Butler County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 34-year-old Jay Vinroe was driving eastbound on W. Brewster Road in Center Township around 9:19 p.m. on July 28 when he hit the deer.
Missing Philipsburg man located and safe, officials say
Police said the missing man was last seen on the 700 block of North Front Street late Friday night.
abc23.com
Wife of Suspended Somerset County DA Facing Charges
The wife of suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas is now facing charges, according to state police. Court documents show Thomas’s wife, Amy Thomas, has been charged with felony perjury along with multiple misdemeanors related to witness intimidation and obstruction. According to court documents, state police filed the...
Man accused of shooting state trooper in Beaver County pleaded guilty to killing doctor in 2005
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A suspect is facing criminal homicide charges after police say he shot a state trooper in the leg, but this is not the first time the man has seen homicide-related charges. 41-year-old Damian Ray Bradford of Pittsburgh is the man police say pulled the trigger in...
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Shot While On Duty (DEVELOPING)
A Pennsylvania state police trooper had been hospitalized after they were shot while on duty on Friday, July 29, authorities say. The trooper was called to a report of an armed man at a mini-market on Franklin Avenue, Aliquippa, just after midnight according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
Comments / 0