GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO SLIDE, BUT DEMAND AND CRUDE COSTS INCREASE

VEHICLE CRASH ON ROUTE 22 NEAR BLAIRSVILLE
At approximately 2 pm Sunday after, Blairsville and Black Lick fire crews responded to a three-vehicle crash with possible entrapment at Route 22 and Jonette Road in Derry Township. Once on scene, crews reported that there was no entrapment, but there were minor injuries and debris and vehicles in every...
BUSY DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
Friday turned into a busy day for Indiana County First Responders. Indiana County 911 reports that after a minor vehicle accident was reported at 6:40 AM on Friday in Conemaugh Township, Coal Run/McIntyre and Iselin/West Lebanon Fire departments were dispatched to a location on Pounds Road in Young Township around 9:30 in the morning.
FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE SATURDAY STRUCTURE FIRES
Indiana County firefighters had a quiet Saturday until late in the afternoon, when a couple of structure fires were reported. The first of them happened shortly before 5 o’clock in Cowanshannock Township, Armstrong County. A fire damaged the Back Road Bar, located along Route 1042, the old Route 85 near West Shamokin High School. Plumville and Creekside assisted Armstrong County units from Rural Valley and Dayton, with Marion Center on standby.
BROOKVILLE POLICE CHARGE PUNXSUTAWNEY MAN AFTER POTENTIAL MASS SHOOTING DEFUSED
A crisis delegate, along with the Brookville Borough Police, prevented a potential mass shooting in Jefferson County. ExploreVanango.Com reports on the morning of July 20th the Brookville PD received a call from the Jefferson-Clearfield Crisis Center reporting 30-year-old Christopher R. Strimple of Punxsutawney expressed homicidal Ideation and had the means to cause harm to others at a truck stop in the borough. Through negotiations, authorities secured the weapons in Strimple’s possession and he was involuntary hospitalized for a mental evaluation.
PERSON INVOLVED IN DRUG BUST LAST YEAR TO ENTER PLEAS TODAY
One of the three individuals involved in a drug bust last August is scheduled for a plea court hearing today in Indiana County Court. 33-year-old Michale Anthony Mignano of Plumville was one of three people charged by state police for an August 20, 2021 investigation into drug activity in Washington Township. Police say that troopers were called out to an area on Bash Road after receiving a complaint of drug-related activity at a nearby home. Police saw a black car leave the residence and tried to pull the driver over for an expired registration, but the suspect fled. Mignano was one of the passengers in the vehicle, along with Travis Gibson of Indiana, and the driver was 36-year-old Kimberley Anne Caylor of Creekside. The chase reached speeds of 75 miles an hour before Caylor pulled into a parking lot and surrendered.
YOUTH LEGION STATE CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT DAY ONE RESULTS
Four teams took home wins following the first day of the 2022 PA Youth American Legion Championship Tournament at First Commonwealth Bank Field in Homer City. In the nightcap, Spring City pitchers Jake Hommer and Cole McVeary tossed a combined no-hitter as the Red Sox took down the hosting Homer City Bears, 16-1, in three innings.
CURVE BREAKS THREE-GAME LOSING SKID WITH WIN OVER BOWIE
Jared Triolo hit his fifth home run of the season to help the Altoona Curve break out of a three-game losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Bowie Baysox. Triolo started with a single and then scored on an RBI from Andres Alvarez, with his homer coming in the second inning. Starting Pitcher Kyle Nicolas gave up two runs in three and two-thirds innings, getting a no-decision. J.C. Flowers entered the game for Altoona and earned the win, allowing two runs over 3.1 innings on four hits and four strikeouts, with Tyler Samaniego picking up the save.
