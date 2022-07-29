ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Ga. fire cadet dies after training exercise

ems1.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ems1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Huntsville, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Accidents
WAFF

Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and one was seriously injured Sunday night when a vehicle drove off the road and collided with a tree Sunday night. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. the crash occurred on Adventist Blvd. near Oakwood University. The Huntsville...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One man injured in Sunday shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was injured after a shooting that took place around 1 p.m. Sunday in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting took place on Uvalde Lane. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Huntsville PD officers have the alleged...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One dead, one injured in Sunday night crash

The crash occurred in May of 2021 according to the Florence Police Department. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the incident happened around 6 a.m. in the area of 808 Alabama Highway 75 North. Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash. Updated: 31 minutes ago. One...
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

Death investigation underway in Decatur

Decatur Police say a woman was found dead outside of a home in the 200 block of Wilson Street about 11 a.m. Sunday. The woman's body is being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. The death investigation is ongoing. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
DECATUR, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cadet
Person
Tommy Battle
WAAY-TV

DeSoto State Park drowning victim identified

Update: DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson identified the victim as 31-year-old Riley Dean Pearce of LaGrange, Georgia. Wilson said Pearce drowned. From earlier: One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in...
LAGRANGE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huntsville Hospital#Accident#Huntsville Fire
WAAY-TV

3-year-old fatally drowns in Hampton Cove community pool

A 3-year-old boy died Friday after drowning in a community pool. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. confirmed the death to WAAY 31, saying the incident was reported about 6:15 p.m. Friday. The boy was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he later died, Webster said. The incident happened...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Section of Hwy. 35 closed due to major crash

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lane of Hwy. 35 near the Cherokee County Line in DeKalb County is closed due to a multiple vehicle crash. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred around 10:26 a.m. Sunday and has caused a blockage that will last for an undetermined amount of time.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama man found competent for trial in 7 grisly murders

One of two men charged in one of the state’s most heinous mass murders has been deemed mentally competent to stand trial for capital murder. Frederic Allen Rogers of Hartselle appeared in Morgan County circuit court Monday for a brief hearing before Judge Stephen Brown. Rogers’ attorneys presented no evidence to dispute a state report that deemed Rogers competent.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

Three-year-old boy drowned at Hampton House pool

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday evening a three-year-old boy drowned at the Hampton House Pool Facility in Hunstville, AL. HEMSI responded to the scene around 6:15 p.m. of an unresponsive child who had been pulled from the water. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Another inmate attack inside Limestone Correctional Facility on Monday forces lockdown

The Limestone Correctional Facility was placed on lockdown yet again Monday following another inmate-on-inmate stabbing attack, WAAY 31 has learned. Multiple sources on the inside of the state's largest prison told our newsroom the facility remains critically understaffed, causing major problems and forcing delays to basic services, including providing meals on time.
HARVEST, AL
KRMG

Alabama woman accused of drowning her child in water and olive oil

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A northern Alabama woman is accused of drowning her 2-year-old daughter in a bathtub filled with “cold water and olive oil,” according to court documents filed Friday. Luccuina Lanashia Braithwaite, 25, of Huntsville, was charged with capital murder, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office...

Comments / 0

Community Policy