GOVERNOR WOLF FILES LAWSUIT OVER ABORTION AMENDMENT

Emergency crews are investigating a crash that was reported this morning in Conemaugh Township. Indiana County 911 reported the crash on Route 286 West at 6:43 AM and summoned the Saltsburg and Tunnelton fire departments along with LifeStat EMS and State Police. According to scanner reports, the vehicle found at the intersection of 286 and Young Avenue close to Clarksburg, and was abandoned by the time crews arrived. The small black SUV had damage that was consistent with hitting a deer.

CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO