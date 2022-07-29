B-1 to fly over Days of ’76 celebration July 30

RAPID CITY, S.D. — If you’re looking for a way to give back to your community, the United Way of the Black Hills has no shortage of opportunities. Volunteers are a crucial part of the United Way’s efforts to fill roles within nonprofits — from serving meals to the elderly, to putting a fresh coat of paint on the house of someone in need. Whether you have a lot of time to give, or just a little, United Way recommends calling 2-1-1 to find volunteer work that fits your schedule.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 20 HOURS AGO