B-1 to fly over Days of ’76 celebration July 30

By NewsCenter1 Staff
newscenter1.tv
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newscenter1.tv

newscenter1.tv

Family Intro to Fishing Day on Saturday at the Outdoor Campus West

– South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks will be hosting the Family Intro to Fishing program at the Outdoor Campus from 10 -11 a.m. on Saturday, August 6. This free event offers to teach fishing basics including how to safely rig a pole, cast, hook a fish, and how to unhook a fish and clean it.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis Rally: What to know for the 82nd event

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s nearly rally time in South Dakota. The 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially lasts 10 days starting on Friday, August 5 and concluding on Sunday, August 14. Hundreds of thousands of motorcycles will be roaring in the Black Hills. Last year, officials estimated the...
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

RC Council votes to stand against Jenny Gulch exploration

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Council voted Monday to approve a resolution opposing a drilling project at Jenny Gulch near Pactola Reservoir. The F3 Gold drilling project intends to explore the area for any minerals, which could lead to future mining opportunities. The project has been met...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Wildfire in Black Hills national forest

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Federal, state, and local firefighters are responding to a wildfire on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest. The fire was estimated to be at 500 acres when reported on Sunday. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain on Iron Mountain, approximately 7 miles south...
newscenter1.tv

Custer Peak Road to be temporarily closed for fire lookout project

SPEARFISH, S.D. — Custer Peak Road, also known as National Forest System Road 216.2, will be closed Aug. 8 – Sept. 18 during a construction project on the Custer Peak Fire Lookout for safety reasons. The construction project will repair the catwalk, railing, stairs and cab support structure....
KEVN

South Dakota’s childcare crisis is on the verge of tipping the scale

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota has boasted about its thriving economy since COVID-19 began. However, the pandemic has exposed cracks in the veneer. It’s a time when parents are battling childcare payments, rent, utilities, and food, just for their family to sustain themselves without drowning. Childcare providers are battling worker shortage and inflation while providing quality care on budgets that keep shrinking.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Wanted Nebraska man arrested in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A wanted Nebraska man was arrested Monday afternoon at a residence in the 800 block of Roubaix Drive in Rapid City. 30-year-old Tanner Danielson was wanted on charges of first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first-degree sexual assault. The charges come from allegedly committing a crime in Lancaster County, Nebraska on July 28.
newslj.com

Fish Wildfire Burning Near Sundance, Wyoming

Sundance, Wyo., July 31, 2022 – Federal, state, and local firefighters are responding to the Fish Wildfire near Sundance, Wyo. The fire was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. this morning. The fire is burning on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest. As of 7:00 p.m. today, the...
SUNDANCE, WY
newscenter1.tv

United Way of the Black Hills looking for volunteers

RAPID CITY, S.D. — If you’re looking for a way to give back to your community, the United Way of the Black Hills has no shortage of opportunities. Volunteers are a crucial part of the United Way’s efforts to fill roles within nonprofits — from serving meals to the elderly, to putting a fresh coat of paint on the house of someone in need. Whether you have a lot of time to give, or just a little, United Way recommends calling 2-1-1 to find volunteer work that fits your schedule.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Wanted fugitive arrested in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old fugitive from Nebraska was arrested this afternoon in Rapid City. Tanner Danielson was wanted on multiple charges such as first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first degree sexual assault. Following the crime that took...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Law enforcement in the Black Hills prepare for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — We are just days away from this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which officially runs from Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 14. Not only are bikers getting ready to set out on their road trips, but towns in the Black Hills are preparing for the influx of visitors, especially local law enforcement.
STURGIS, SD
kelo.com

Rock climber rescued near Custer

CUSTER, S.D. (KELO.com) — A rock climber fell 30 feet from a spire along the Needles Highway onto rocks prompting a rescue Saturday afternoon. Custer County Search and Rescue said the climber’s rope probably saved him from a longer fall. He was located behind a rocky incline, treated on scene by paramedics, and carried out to an ambulance. The rock climber was then airlifted to Rapid City. They said the patient was speaking with medical personnel during the rescue so they were hopeful for a good outcome.
CUSTER, SD
Sheridan Media

Wildland fire in Crook County

Federal, state, and local firefighters are responding to the Fish Wildfire near Sundance. The fire was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. July 31. According to the Forest Service, the fire is burning on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest. As of 7 p.m. July 31, the fire was estimated to be at 500 acres. This fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain on Iron Mountain, approximately 7 miles south of Sundance, and east of Wyoming Highway 585.
SUNDANCE, WY
wnax.com

One Dead in Lawrence Country Crash

One person died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash west of Lead. The name of the person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the operator of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The motorcycle went across the east lane and into the ditch.
LEAD, SD

