B-1 to fly over Days of ’76 celebration July 30

newscenter1.tv
Family Intro to Fishing Day on Saturday at the Outdoor Campus West
– South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks will be hosting the Family Intro to Fishing program at the Outdoor Campus from 10 -11 a.m. on Saturday, August 6. This free event offers to teach fishing basics including how to safely rig a pole, cast, hook a fish, and how to unhook a fish and clean it.
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally: What to know for the 82nd event
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s nearly rally time in South Dakota. The 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially lasts 10 days starting on Friday, August 5 and concluding on Sunday, August 14. Hundreds of thousands of motorcycles will be roaring in the Black Hills. Last year, officials estimated the...
newscenter1.tv
Annual swap meet in Black Hawk more than just a search for treasures
BLACK HAWK, S.D. – The old adage, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” was proven true during the 15th annual Counts Car Club Swap Meet in Black Hawk Sunday morning. Originally formed in 1957, the club is the longest-running car club in South Dakota...
newscenter1.tv
Knollwood Townhouses bi-weekly bake sale an act of positive rebellion in “the hood”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – When a place is referred to constantly as “the hood,” it creates a negative feeling for those who live there and the entire community, but one Rapid City neighborhood is working to change that one bake sale at a time. Every other Sunday,...
newscenter1.tv
“Forever free, forever in our hearts”: Rapid City remembers fallen officers
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Eleven years have passed since Rapid City Police Department lost two of their own, but no amount of time diminishes the significance nor eases the pain of their sacrifice. On August 2, 2011, three Rapid City Police officers were shot during a routine stop. Called to the...
kotatv.com
RC Council votes to stand against Jenny Gulch exploration
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Council voted Monday to approve a resolution opposing a drilling project at Jenny Gulch near Pactola Reservoir. The F3 Gold drilling project intends to explore the area for any minerals, which could lead to future mining opportunities. The project has been met...
KEVN
Wildfire in Black Hills national forest
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Federal, state, and local firefighters are responding to a wildfire on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest. The fire was estimated to be at 500 acres when reported on Sunday. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain on Iron Mountain, approximately 7 miles south...
newscenter1.tv
Custer Peak Road to be temporarily closed for fire lookout project
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Custer Peak Road, also known as National Forest System Road 216.2, will be closed Aug. 8 – Sept. 18 during a construction project on the Custer Peak Fire Lookout for safety reasons. The construction project will repair the catwalk, railing, stairs and cab support structure....
KEVN
South Dakota’s childcare crisis is on the verge of tipping the scale
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota has boasted about its thriving economy since COVID-19 began. However, the pandemic has exposed cracks in the veneer. It’s a time when parents are battling childcare payments, rent, utilities, and food, just for their family to sustain themselves without drowning. Childcare providers are battling worker shortage and inflation while providing quality care on budgets that keep shrinking.
newscenter1.tv
Wanted Nebraska man arrested in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A wanted Nebraska man was arrested Monday afternoon at a residence in the 800 block of Roubaix Drive in Rapid City. 30-year-old Tanner Danielson was wanted on charges of first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first-degree sexual assault. The charges come from allegedly committing a crime in Lancaster County, Nebraska on July 28.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Sliders come from behind to win Babe Ruth Midwest Plains Regional Title
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Babe Ruth Midwest Plains Regional Tournament wrapped up Monday with four teams fighting for two spots in the Babe Ruth World Series. In the first semifinal game, the Rapid City Sliders defeated Devils Lake, ND, 8-1. Meanwhile, the Albany Huskies from Minnesota knocked off...
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis couple receives huge honor for their community involvement at Meade County Fair
STURGIS, S.D. – The Meade County Fair wrapped up Saturday afternoon, with the two-day event dedicated to a local couple for their decades-long involvement in the county’s agriculture landscape. Vonda and Myron Andersen have been a staple part of Meade County’s 4-H community for years, and are still...
newslj.com
Fish Wildfire Burning Near Sundance, Wyoming
Sundance, Wyo., July 31, 2022 – Federal, state, and local firefighters are responding to the Fish Wildfire near Sundance, Wyo. The fire was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. this morning. The fire is burning on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest. As of 7:00 p.m. today, the...
newscenter1.tv
United Way of the Black Hills looking for volunteers
RAPID CITY, S.D. — If you’re looking for a way to give back to your community, the United Way of the Black Hills has no shortage of opportunities. Volunteers are a crucial part of the United Way’s efforts to fill roles within nonprofits — from serving meals to the elderly, to putting a fresh coat of paint on the house of someone in need. Whether you have a lot of time to give, or just a little, United Way recommends calling 2-1-1 to find volunteer work that fits your schedule.
KEVN
Wanted fugitive arrested in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old fugitive from Nebraska was arrested this afternoon in Rapid City. Tanner Danielson was wanted on multiple charges such as first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first degree sexual assault. Following the crime that took...
KELOLAND TV
Law enforcement in the Black Hills prepare for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — We are just days away from this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which officially runs from Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 14. Not only are bikers getting ready to set out on their road trips, but towns in the Black Hills are preparing for the influx of visitors, especially local law enforcement.
kelo.com
Rock climber rescued near Custer
CUSTER, S.D. (KELO.com) — A rock climber fell 30 feet from a spire along the Needles Highway onto rocks prompting a rescue Saturday afternoon. Custer County Search and Rescue said the climber’s rope probably saved him from a longer fall. He was located behind a rocky incline, treated on scene by paramedics, and carried out to an ambulance. The rock climber was then airlifted to Rapid City. They said the patient was speaking with medical personnel during the rescue so they were hopeful for a good outcome.
Sheridan Media
Wildland fire in Crook County
Federal, state, and local firefighters are responding to the Fish Wildfire near Sundance. The fire was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. July 31. According to the Forest Service, the fire is burning on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest. As of 7 p.m. July 31, the fire was estimated to be at 500 acres. This fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain on Iron Mountain, approximately 7 miles south of Sundance, and east of Wyoming Highway 585.
newscenter1.tv
Motorcyclists, drivers reminded to not park in striped disability access parking spaces
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee is reminding motorcyclists and drivers to not park in white or yellow-striped areas next to accessible parking spaces reserved for people with disabilities. The white and yellow-striped spaces provide important access for drivers and passengers in vans...
wnax.com
One Dead in Lawrence Country Crash
One person died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash west of Lead. The name of the person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the operator of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The motorcycle went across the east lane and into the ditch.
