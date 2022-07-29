South Georgia Tech hosts registration for John Deere Ag Tech students

Mrs. Nell Welch Purvis, age 79, passed away on July 29, 2022, at Magnolia Manor Nursing Center. Nell was born October 12, 1942 in Draneville, Ga to James Thomas Welch and Florine Wilson Welch. She was a 1960 Marion County graduate where she was captain of the basketball team. She received Most Athletic and Wittiest Senior Superlative awards. She also was Miss F.H.A her senior year. She married the love of her life Carroll Edgar Purvis Jr. (Tump) in 1960. She enjoyed decorating, sewing, playing her Grand Concert Piano and organ. She owned Decorating Unlimited for many years and loved her customers dearly. Nell was known for her many talents and hard work. She was an animal lover her entire life. She was proud to be one of eight children and learned many things growing up on the farm. Nell loved hosting family gatherings and cooking for many. Gardening, traveling, and fixing up old homes were also her passion.

