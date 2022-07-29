South Georgia Tech hosts registration for John Deere Ag Tech students

www.americustimesrecorder.com
Americus Times-Recorder
South Georgia Technical College Holds STEM Camp for Middle School Students
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) and the Chattahoochee-Flint Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA) recently hosted a two-day STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) camp for children in sixth through eighth grade. The camp was held in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the SGTC campus in Americus.
Americus Times-Recorder
SGTC Welding graduate goes from dislocated worker to employee
AMERICUS – Less than one year after becoming a dislocated worker, Trinity Snelling is graduating from South Georgia Technical College with a welding diploma and a career in his field making over $5 per hour more than his previous job. He thanks South Georgia Technical College and the Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act (WIOA) for making this possible.
Central High student loses battle with brain cancer, leaves impact on former teachers
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – As teachers and faculty at Central High School prepare for the upcoming school year, they are remembering the lessons they learned from a former student. Despite battling cancer throughout high school, Tatiana Gordon was determined to walk across the graduation stage. No matter how long it took to get out […]
Americus Times-Recorder
Schley County 8U Dixie Youth All-Stars finish 1-3 in World Series
DOTHAN, AL – Having won the Georgia State Championship, the Schley County 8U Dixie Youth All-Stars (SC) earned the opportunity to represent Georgia in the 2022 Dixie Youth 8U World Series this past weekend at James O. Oates Park in Dothan, AL. The team had high hopes of winning...
Americus Times-Recorder
Nell Welch Purvis: July 29, 2022
Mrs. Nell Welch Purvis, age 79, passed away on July 29, 2022, at Magnolia Manor Nursing Center. Nell was born October 12, 1942 in Draneville, Ga to James Thomas Welch and Florine Wilson Welch. She was a 1960 Marion County graduate where she was captain of the basketball team. She received Most Athletic and Wittiest Senior Superlative awards. She also was Miss F.H.A her senior year. She married the love of her life Carroll Edgar Purvis Jr. (Tump) in 1960. She enjoyed decorating, sewing, playing her Grand Concert Piano and organ. She owned Decorating Unlimited for many years and loved her customers dearly. Nell was known for her many talents and hard work. She was an animal lover her entire life. She was proud to be one of eight children and learned many things growing up on the farm. Nell loved hosting family gatherings and cooking for many. Gardening, traveling, and fixing up old homes were also her passion.
wgxa.tv
Miss Georgia 2022 gets emotional at her homecoming celebration
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and the city of Warner Robins invited residents to join a homecoming celebration today to welcome back the newly crowned Miss Georgia, Kelsey Hollis. With a wave of emotion as she took the stage for her speech, Hollis says words and conversations stick with her. She explains how when competing in a pageant in Tennessee, a parent acclaimed Hollis for her performance; however, being unable to remember her name, the parent called her "that black girl." These words stuck with Hollis throughout the last year, ultimately helping her realize her true potential.
WTVM
Columbus Urban League hosts ‘All White Attire Gala’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One bridge connected two communities Sunday evening for a good cause. The 14th Street Pedestrian Bridge connected Uptown Columbus and Phenix City with music and laughter. Columbus Urban League hosted an ‘All White Attire Gala’. The nonprofit organization is also celebrating a half of century of...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/1/22
The Peach County Sheriff is looking into how an inmate died in his cell on. 37-year-old Maurice Campbell was pronounced dead around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Free gas giveaway in East Columbus; local non-profit helps during hard times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s no secret, pulling up to the gas pump has been costing Americans a hefty penny. One local non-profit, F.A.I.T.H is doing their part to help residents in Columbus. The Feeding Accepting Inspiring The Hurting (F.A.I.T.H) team rolled up their sleeves and offered nearly 200 Columbus residents some relief at the […]
Authorities respond after a traffic collision in Columbus (Columbus, GA)
Authorities respond after a traffic collision in Columbus (Columbus, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities responded after a traffic collision in Columbus. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Oakley Drive [...]
41nbc.com
Byromville man killed in morning crash
VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A deadly crash involving a tractor trailer shut down a Dooly County highway, Monday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened just after 6:00 Monday morning on Georgia Highway 230 at GA 90. GSP reports the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado failed to...
WALB 10
Albany takes part in $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Mega Millions lottery is well over a billion dollars. On Friday, WALB’s Gabrielle Taite visited several gas stations, and many of them had a decent amount of customers waiting to buy their lottery tickets!. Angela Milledge works at the Shell gas station on Highway...
WTVM
Columbus officials on scene of possible fire at apartments on Peabody Ave
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Fire Department is on the scene at a senior living apartment complex on Peabody Avenue. There is no official word of a fire taking place, nor any reported injuries. Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more information.
southgatv.com
Coroner Fowler identifies deceased disabled woman
ALBANY, GA– Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler is terming Friday’s discovery of a deceased disabled woman as a heat related fatality along with other underlying health conditions. 58 year-old Linda Parker was found dead less that 24 hours after moving into her new apartment located on the 1100...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Body found in vehicle off Tom Hill Sr. Blvd identified
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports that body has been found in a vehicle on Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. Jones headed to the scene around 1:20 p.m. on Friday, July 29th, 2022. Stay with 41NBC for more updates as they come.
WALB 10
Albany business owner pushing for speed bumps downtown
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A downtown business is asking drivers to slow down. The store owner is advocating for either speed bumps or more signage. WALB’s Molly Godley dug into what it takes to put those precautions in place. One downtown business owner Kawambee Dorsey said they notice people...
GBI investigating death of a Peach County inmate
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into how a Peach County inmate died in his cell, according to Sheriff Terry Deese. Coroner Kerry Rooks says 37-year-old Maurice Campbell was pronounced dead at 8:30 Sunday morning. Deese says Campbell had been in the Peach County...
Automotive crash claims life of 70-year-old Columbus man
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A fatal automotive accident claimed the life of one Columbus man at around 5:20 a.m. this morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Clyde Humphrey, 70, was pronounced deceased at the scene after his 2009 Toyota Scion left the roadway, striking a tree. This crash happened on U.S. […]
Columbus cracking down, laying out plans to clean up blight
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – For years the City of Columbus has struggled with areas of Blight after neglected properties sit and collect junk. Now the city is cracking down. After countless neglected properties, the city announced new steps they plan to take at the July 26 city council meeting. With a $450,000 dollar budget, the […]
WTVM
Columbus officials combat court backlog
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A backlog of criminal court cases continues to be an issue in Columbus, leaving inmates in jail for prolonged periods and many without yet being formally charged with a crime. Nico Fitzpatrick, a suspect for a homicide back in 2018, has been in jail for quite...
