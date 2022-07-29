I-95 crash claims life of New Jersey man

rrspin.com
Related
State police: Driver killed in Friday crash on Garden State Parkway
State police say a crash on the Garden State Parkway left one person dead in Lacey Township.
police1.com
N.C. deputy, 1 of 3 shot in 9-hour standoff, dies from his injuries
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — One of three deputies who were shot Monday morning as they attempted to serve involuntary commitment papers has died from his injuries. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, died from his injuries. Cpl. Andrew Cox and Deputy Alexander Ramon Torres were reported in stable condition and are expected to recover.
Special-needs adults van collides with prison van in NJ
WESTAMPTON — Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday morning when a can carrying special-needs passengers collided with a prison van. Westampton Police Chief Stephen Ent said that the Friends for Cyrus van ran a stop sign at the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road around 9:35 a.m. It struck the Department of Corrections van. There is also a flashing red and yellow light over the intersection.
Man nabbed after victim severely injured in 1 of 3 North Carolina paintball attacks, police say
The suspect was arrested around 7:30 a.m. Monday and was also cited for an open container of alcohol in his car -- he also has no driver's license, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt In Hit-Run Crash In Central Jersey
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after crashing in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday, July 31 at Arlington Drive and Fords Avenue in Woodbridge, initial reports said. A medical helicopter airlifted the victim, a man in his late 20s, to...
rrspin.com
Weldon PD roundup: Stops yield DWI, concealed gun counts
The Weldon Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Christopher Davis:. On Sunday around midnight Corporal S. McKimmey stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of West Third and Sycamore streets in a 25 zone. He noticed a strong odor of alcohol on the driver's breath. During the...
NJ Mustang Driver Killed In PA Turnpike Crash Was Set To Marry Next Weekend: Report
A 33-year-old New Jersey man who died in a crash on the PA Turnpike was set to marry next weekend, news reports say citing authorities. Harry Jackson Jr., of Brigantine, was in a Mustang 2011 Ford Mustang that struck the rear of a tractor trailer on the PA Turnpike Friday, July 29, killing him, LehighValleyLive reports.
NBC New York
Truck Crashes Into Crowded Friendly's in South Jersey
A pickup truck crashed into the side of a crowded Friendly's restaurant in Deptford, New Jersey Sunday night. An employee told NBC10 the restaurant was crowded around 8:30 p.m. when the truck hit the building on the 1200 block of Hurffville Road. According to officials on scene, the driver was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One ejected, 3-month-old seriously injured in collision by St. Johns County rest area
ST JOHNS, Fla. — Two people, including a 3-month-old child, were injured in a collision by the St. Johns County rest area Sunday morning. Another passenger was ejected from the vehicle. The Florida highway patrol reports that at 11:25 a.m. Sunday a Nissan Pathfinder was stopped on the center...
Authorities: 3 NC deputies hurt in shooting while serving papers
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — Three North Carolina deputies were shot while serving involuntary commitment papers Monday morning, WTVD reported. At around 10:30 a.m., authorities were near the intersection of Arrington Bridge Road and Emmaus Church Road in Wayne County, which is south of Goldsboro. At the scene, deputies were serving papers when the shooting happened.
wpde.com
2-year-old found in unlocked car dies, North Carolina sheriff's office reports
LAURINBURG, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's office says a 2-year-old boy has died a week after he went missing and was found in an unlocked car. News outlets report that the Scotland County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home on Graham Road on July 21 to look for a boy who got out of his house.
Rocky Mount woman accused of defrauding insurance company of $3,000 by altering car title
A Rocky Mount woman is accused of altering the title on her car to make it appear that she had no liens on the vehicle, state agents say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
jocoreport.com
Tips Lead To Arrest Of Mother And Daughter
CORINTH HOLDERS – A mother and daughter in Johnston County are facing charges after tips led authorities to them. On July 21, 2022, the Johnston County Report posted a surveillance photo from the Dollar General at 4207 NC Highway 231, across from Corinth Holders Elementary School, of two women who reportedly stole a purse mistakenly left in a shopping cart by a customer.
NJ Man Killed In PA Turnpike Crash That Left Tractor-Trailer Sprawled Across Highway (PHOTOS)
A New Jersey man was killed in a violent crash involving a tractor trailer and several cars on the PA Turnpike Friday, July 29, authorities said (scroll for photos). The crash occurred on the Northeast Extension in Carbon County 5:45 p.m. near Mahoning Valley Exit #74. Photos show the tractor's cab and trailer stretched across both sides of the median.
ocscanner.news
LACEY: WOMAN SLUMPED OVER WHEEL AT WAWA ARRESTED FOR DWI AND POSSESSION OF CDS
On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 6:39 a.m., Officer Hutman responded to Wawa, 444 South Main Street, for a report of a female slumped over the wheel of a vehicle. Officers made contact with the driver, Jennifer Melchione, 50, of Clark, NJ, who appeared to be under the influence of CDS. At the conclusion of the on scene investigation, Jennifer was arrested for DWI. Jennifer was then transported to police headquarters for processing. Jennifer was issued motor vehicle summonses for DWI and Possession of CDS in a Motor Vehicle. Jennifer was also charged on a criminal complaint summons for Possession of CDS and Use/Being Under the Influence of CDS. Jennifer was served her copies of the complaints and later released in accordance with John’s Law.
22-Year-Old NJ Woman Among Two Dead From Overdose At NYC Hotel: Report
A 22-year-old New Jersey woman and a 23-year-old Canadian man were found dead of a drug overdose at a New York City hotel, ABC7 reports. The pair were found in a room at the Hyatt above Grand Central Terminal Saturday, July 30 around noon, the outlet said. A third victim was revived with Narcan.
NC sheriff’s office: Boy, 2, found in unlocked car dies
LAURINBURG, N.C. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy has died a week after he went missing and was found in an unlocked car, according to a North Carolina sheriff’s office. The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on Graham Road on the afternoon of July 21 to look for a boy […]
Illinois man dies after boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks
An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard.
Hamilton Twp., NJ, Cops Searching For Missing and Endangered 11-year-old Girl
Officials in Hamilton Township are asking for your help as they search for a missing 11-year-old girl. Police say Ciana (CiCi) Shelton was last seen at her home on Thursday, July 28th. Ciana has brown eyes, brown hair with red extensions, she is approximately 5’ 3” tall, and weighs 115...
NJ man gets ticketed for deadly crash that killed Helmetta fire chief
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A 48-year-old man has been ticketed following a township crash between a minivan and a motorcycle that killed Helmetta's volunteer fire department chief. “At this time there are no criminal charges,” South Brunswick Police Deputy Chief James Ryan confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 on Friday.
Comments / 1