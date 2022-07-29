Infant dies after D.C. Fire and EMS crew is sent to wrong address

www.ems1.com
MC2223
4d ago
The DC 911 system has been under scrutiny for many many years. They have a state of the art GPS tracking system, but instead of utilizing it and tracking a callers address the dispatcher types in the address manually(often wrong) wasting precious time. Patients die while the EMS scrambles to find a non-existent address.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
MCPS Hosts Job Info SessionHeather JauquetRockville, MD
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Related
ems1.com
Photos: Md. EMS providers injured, ambulance destroyed in crash
WHITE MARSH, Md. — White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company personnel and a patient they were transporting in an ambulance were injured over the weekend when another vehicle crashed into it. The ambulance ran off the road and was severely damaged. The agency said in a Facebook post that its...
fox5dc.com
Heavy smoke, flames destroy vacant house in Northeast DC; 10 evacuated from home next door
WASHINGTON - A massive fire destroyed a vacant house in Northeast D.C. Monday night and left 10 people - including three children - displaced from the home next door. Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 2200 block of Douglas Street around 9 p.m. Officials say the three-story home was boarded up and abandoned and firefighters encountered extremely cluttered conditions inside.
2-year-old girl from DC found dead in hotel room in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said it is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl from Washington, D.C. and that the death was considered suspicious. A spokeswoman for VBPD said that officers were at a hotel in the 3600 block of Atlantic Ave. at the Oceanfront shortly […]
Family of teen found hanging from tree in Montgomery County fights for death to be reclassified decades later
In 1986, 19-year-old Keith Warren was found hanging from a tree in Silver Spring. His death was ruled a suicide, but according to his family, there is no proof that's what really happened. His sister Sherri Warren says she wants her brother's death to be reclassified as undetermined.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DC police investigate 2 separate Northeast DC shootings, hours apart
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating two separate shootings early Monday morning that occurred just hours apart in Northeast D.C. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. Monday in the 2521 Bladensburg Road NE. When officers arrived at a tow and vehicle impound lot, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
WJLA
Man accused of molesting kids at wife's Baltimore County daycare to appear in court
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man accused of molesting children at his wife's Baltimore County daycare is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 57-year-old James Weems Jr., who was shot by his wife, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems, last month at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., will appear in court for a bond hearing. This comes after he waived extradition and remains in D.C. police custody following hospitalization.
49 Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
fox5dc.com
15-year-old shot in the back in Southeast DC; police say suspect seen in gold sedan
WASHINGTON - Authorities are looking for a suspect they say shot a 15-year-old in the back in Southeast, D.C. The shooting happened just after 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Fort Dupont Street. Police say the male juvenile was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Investigators say...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police looking to identify toddler found in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a young girl found Tuesday morning in West Baltimore. Police said the girl's name is possibly Zhara, but are unsure of the spelling. Officers on patrol found the 3- to 4-year-old girl unattended at the Poe Homes apartment building on the 800 block of west Saratoga Street. Police said the officers couldn't find a parent or guardian, and nobody in the area knew the girl. The toddler was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, police said.
Police look for SUV in connection to murder in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detective with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they are trying to find an SUV that might be connected to a murder that took place in Southeast on Friday. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers with the Sixth District were in the 4800 block of AlabamaAve. SE after they received reports […]
fox5dc.com
DC violent crime, homicides continue to rise; police investigate mass shooting that left 1 dead
WASHINGTON - A mass shooting that left one person dead in the District is the latest act of violence that has violent crime and homicide numbers rising across the nation's capital. Police say gunfire erupted on F Street Monday around 8:30 p.m. leaving six men shot outside the Azeeze Bates...
Person found dead in vehicle fire in East Baltimore
Officers found a person dead in their car after it was in engulfed in flames Sunday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m., an officer was on patrol when he saw smoke in the 1500 block of E. Preston Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Concern Grows For Missing Maryland Teen
Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring, authorities say. Daleyah Sanchez went missing from the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive. A missing person's release was posted on Monday, August 1, according to the Montgomery County police. Sanchez is described as 5 foot 3,...
Police identify man shot, killed by police; family of man speaks
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has released the name of the man shot and killed by police Saturday afternoon. At around 4 p.m., MPD got a call of a shooting around Georgia Ave. and Longfellow St., Northwest, Washington, DC. MPD said they found two adult men with gunshot wounds when […]
fox5dc.com
Multiple people shot in Northeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON - Multiple people have been shot in Northeast, D.C., according to police. The shooting took place Monday on the 1500 block of F Street NE, and an investigation is underway. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. At this time, D.C. police has not revealed how many people were injured. This is...
Man, Boy Go Missing In Maryland While Swimming In Potomac River
The search is on in Charles County as all hands are on deck as they attempt to locate a missing man and boy who were lost swimming in the Potomac River. On Monday afternoon, the pair was reported missing near Swan Point in Newburg, though the search had to be temporarily suspended due to darkness.
rockvillenights.com
Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
16-Year-Old Teen Girl Missing from Silver Spring
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are...
WJLA
Catherine Hoggle, Md. mom accused of killing her 2 kids expected in court later this week
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The woman charged with murder in the disappearance of her two children is set to make an appearance in a Maryland courtroom this week. Catherine Hoggle has a hearing planned for Thursday at 1:30 p.m., according to new information from the court. The hearing...
Dirt bike rider struck, killed by motorist in West Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- A male on a dirt bike was struck and killed by a vehicle in West Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers working in the western part of the city responded to a report of a crash in the 1800 block of West Franklin Street at 8:13 p.m., police said.They found a dirt bike rider with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, according to authorities. Police were not specific about the male's age.The driver of the vehicle that struck the dirt bike rider was unharmed and remained at the site of the collision, police said.The Baltimore Police Department's C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators are investigating the deadly collision, according to authorities.Anyone with additional information about the crash should call investigators at 410-396-2606.
Comments / 3