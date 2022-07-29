ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Infant dies after D.C. Fire and EMS crew is sent to wrong address

ems1.com
 4 days ago
www.ems1.com

MC2223
4d ago

The DC 911 system has been under scrutiny for many many years. They have a state of the art GPS tracking system, but instead of utilizing it and tracking a callers address the dispatcher types in the address manually(often wrong) wasting precious time. Patients die while the EMS scrambles to find a non-existent address.

ems1.com

Photos: Md. EMS providers injured, ambulance destroyed in crash

WHITE MARSH, Md. — White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company personnel and a patient they were transporting in an ambulance were injured over the weekend when another vehicle crashed into it. The ambulance ran off the road and was severely damaged. The agency said in a Facebook post that its...
fox5dc.com

Heavy smoke, flames destroy vacant house in Northeast DC; 10 evacuated from home next door

WASHINGTON - A massive fire destroyed a vacant house in Northeast D.C. Monday night and left 10 people - including three children - displaced from the home next door. Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 2200 block of Douglas Street around 9 p.m. Officials say the three-story home was boarded up and abandoned and firefighters encountered extremely cluttered conditions inside.
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
WUSA9

DC police investigate 2 separate Northeast DC shootings, hours apart

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating two separate shootings early Monday morning that occurred just hours apart in Northeast D.C. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. Monday in the 2521 Bladensburg Road NE. When officers arrived at a tow and vehicle impound lot, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
WJLA

Man accused of molesting kids at wife's Baltimore County daycare to appear in court

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man accused of molesting children at his wife's Baltimore County daycare is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 57-year-old James Weems Jr., who was shot by his wife, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems, last month at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., will appear in court for a bond hearing. This comes after he waived extradition and remains in D.C. police custody following hospitalization.
CBS Baltimore

Police looking to identify toddler found in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a young girl found Tuesday morning in West Baltimore. Police said the girl's name is possibly Zhara, but are unsure of the spelling. Officers on patrol found the 3- to 4-year-old girl unattended at the Poe Homes apartment building on the 800 block of west Saratoga Street. Police said the officers couldn't find a parent or guardian, and nobody in the area knew the girl. The toddler was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, police said. 
DC News Now

Police look for SUV in connection to murder in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detective with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they are trying to find an SUV that might be connected to a murder that took place in Southeast on Friday. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers with the Sixth District were in the 4800 block of AlabamaAve. SE after they received reports […]
Daily Voice

Concern Grows For Missing Maryland Teen

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring, authorities say. Daleyah Sanchez went missing from the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive. A missing person's release was posted on Monday, August 1, according to the Montgomery County police. Sanchez is described as 5 foot 3,...
WNCT

Police identify man shot, killed by police; family of man speaks

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has released the name of the man shot and killed by police Saturday afternoon. At around 4 p.m., MPD got a call of a shooting around Georgia Ave. and Longfellow St., Northwest, Washington, DC. MPD said they found two adult men with gunshot wounds when […]
fox5dc.com

Multiple people shot in Northeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON - Multiple people have been shot in Northeast, D.C., according to police. The shooting took place Monday on the 1500 block of F Street NE, and an investigation is underway. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. At this time, D.C. police has not revealed how many people were injured. This is...
rockvillenights.com

Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
CBS Baltimore

Dirt bike rider struck, killed by motorist in West Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- A male on a dirt bike was struck and killed by a vehicle in West Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers working in the western part of the city responded to a report of a crash in the 1800 block of West Franklin Street at 8:13 p.m., police said.They found a dirt bike rider with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, according to authorities. Police were not specific about the male's age.The driver of the vehicle that struck the dirt bike rider was unharmed and remained at the site of the collision, police said.The Baltimore Police Department's C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators are investigating the deadly collision, according to authorities.Anyone with additional information about the crash should call investigators at 410-396-2606. 
