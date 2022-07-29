Catholic Charities to host ‘Night to Remember’ Casion Royale Gala

www.fox34.com
KCBD
Community Health Center to host free Back to School Fun Fest
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - In honor of National Health Center Week, the Community Health Center of Lubbock will host a Back to School Summer Fun Fest from Aug 7 through Aug 13. The event will be located at the Wellness Center at 1609 5th St. and will run from...
CASA recruiting volunteers to help children in foster care
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - CASA Of The South Plains is looking for advocates for children who have been removed from their homes due to neglect or abuse. Volunteers are trained to represent the interests of children during court hearings. Stacy Kelley, Director of Marketing and Events for CASA of the South Plains, says they make a massive difference in these children’s lives.
17th Annual Hub City Beach Party on Saturday, August 6
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Foster*A*Life, a local nonprofit organization that serves children involved with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, will host the 17th Annual Hub City Beach Party on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The ever popular Landsharks will return to headline the event. This band has played for our event every year and they continually put on a fantastic show. The event includes Lubbock’s only beach complete with sand, water, beach umbrellas and sharks! A live and silent auction is also take place.
Covenant Medical Group to host Back-to-School Bash at the Northwest Clinic on August 6
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Covenant Medical Group will host a family-friendly Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, August 6 at its Northwest Clinic. The event will be a one-stop shop for children’s health, safety, and back-to-school needs. “We’re excited to provide this opportunity for families to check items off...
Vinyl stickers available to support Lubbock nonprofit Kat’s Alley Cats
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - HubCity Graphics has partnered with local nonprofit Kat’s Alley Cats to help support the feral cat community in Lubbock. KAC is dedicated to reducing the overpopulation of street cats in Lubbock. The organization uses the Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) method to humanely decrease the amount of feral cats in the city over time.
‘Team Luke,’ Last Thursday marked 7-year anniversary of golf cart accident
LUBBOCK, Texas — On July 28, 2015, the parents of then 9-year-old Luke Siegel received a call that marked a day the family would never forget. It was also a day that impacted an entire community. Tim Siegel, Luke’s father, took to Facebook in remembrance of his son and the trial he faced. “I want […]
Lubbock Back to School Supply Drive & Skate Night
Looking for something fun to do and help others? Check out this awesome event coming to Lubbock. With how much school supplies cost, this event is helping raise supplies for others. "We are proud to be able to put this event together. We have worked with the community for years...
Good Day Good Dog: Ebby!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From PARC:. Ebby is a young lab mix. She loves everything and everybody - especially playing in the water. She would love to have a family with another dog for her to play with. She is a sweet soul and would be a great family member.
Littlefield community honors Lubbock murder victim with balloon release
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Littlefield community released balloons Monday night to honor Thomas Richardson, who was murdered in Lubbock Saturday. His family says the 29-year-old grew up in Littlefield, alongside Julio Gutierrez, 31, who confessed to killing him. Richardson’s family and friends say he lived free. While Littlefield is...
Texas Governor Supports $247,000 Job Training Grant in West Texas
A few days ago, Governor Greg Abbott applauded the Texas Workforce Commission on a $1.5 million grant to Ranger College which is close to Dallas. Then, this past Saturday, Governor Abbott thanked the Texas Workforce Commission for another grant. This was a $247,000 grant that went to the South Plains College in West Texas including the Lubbock and Levelland college campuses.
We Finally Know When Lubbock’s Petting Zoo Is Opening
This is an exciting day, y'all. We finally know when we get to enjoy Lubbock's first petting zoo. Back in January I told y'all it was coming and how this will be a perfect spot for family fun. Well, owner Joey Perez reached out to me to say it's time.
August is Water Quality Awareness Month
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. August is Water Quality Awareness Month. The City of Lubbock’s Water Department encourages the public to learn more about the safe, pure, and thirst-quenching water delivered to their tap continuously. Up to...
Divorce Attorneys in Lubbock, Texas, Specialize in Child Custody and Child Support
Divorce attorneys in Lubbock, Texas, have a wide range of expertise and experience. Some focus on certain types of cases, while others specialize in one particular area of law. Some are members of Super Lawyers or the Rising Stars list, which are influenced by peer evaluations. Both lists are compiled by independent research, and only five percent of the nation’s attorneys qualify for membership.
Overnight stabbing near Executive Inn in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing at approximately 2:00 a.m. in the 4400 block of Avenue Q. According to LPD desk, there was one moderate injury and no one had been taken into custody yet. This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
This ‘Prank’ Happening in Lubbock Could Cost You a Ton of Money
There seems to be a new prank happening in Lubbock or possibly in one area of Lubbock. Either way, if you're the victim, it could end up costing you some money. According to the Nextdoor app, kids in Lubbock are going around and turning on water hoses and just letting them run until someone in the house notices and turns off the water. I'm not sure if the kids wait down the street or laugh while saying "they got hosed," but apparently it's happened more than once.
Sunday morning top stories: Palo Duro Canyon closes its trails
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Palo Duro Canyon State Park has closed all of its trails until further notice. A man has been arrested following a central Lubbock shooting on July 30. Julio Gutierrez allegedly shot Thomas Richardson after an argument. Gutierrez was taken into custody on murder...
KCBD
Construction to begin on N University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The city of Lubbock will begin pavement repairs on N University on Aug 2. Construction will take place between Marsha Sharp Freeway and Clovis Road. The repairs should be completed within nine weeks, according to a City of Lubbock release. Traffic delays are expected during that time.
How Rude! Are People in Lubbock Acting More Like Complete Jerks Lately?
Maybe it's the heat that won't go away or the fact that everyone seems to be getting Covid-19 again, but more and more I notice that whenever I leave the house, people in Lubbock are starting to act like straight up punks. This is in direct conflict with the usual...
Hot temperatures continue into August
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hot temps and low rain chances continue over the South Plains with the arrival of a new month. However, the afternoon high in Lubbock, on the last day of July was almost a record in Lubbock at 101 degrees. The record for this day is 104 degrees, which occurred in the dust bowl days of 1934.
Lubbock Walmart Parking Lot Painters Had ONE Job
I can see how an accident like this could happen. Well, at least if the letters are all separate stencils. I'm sure you could get busy enough for something like this to happen and be so busy you'd never even notice it. We Can't Verify. I'd love to jump in...
