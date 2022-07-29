3rd victim in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting dies from injuries

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — A third person who was injured in a shooting at a Cedar Rapids nightclub in April has died from his injuries. Marvin Cox suffered a gunshot wound to the head in the shooting on April 10th at Taboo Nightclub. The Linn County Attorney’s office says Cox passed away from his injuries earlier this week, according to KWWL .

Cox is the third person killed in the attack. Nicole Owens and Michael Valentine died the night of the shooting. Two men are facing murder charges for their alleged roles in the shooting. Police say 32-year-old Timothy Rush targeted Owens – an ex-girlfriend – in the shooting. He is facing numerous charges including Second Degree Murder. 29-year-old Dimione Walker is charged with First Degree Murder for his alleged role in the shooting.

