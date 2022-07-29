ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

3rd victim in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting dies from injuries

By Dan Hendrickson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OrLUl_0gxnji1g00

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — A third person who was injured in a shooting at a Cedar Rapids nightclub in April has died from his injuries. Marvin Cox suffered a gunshot wound to the head in the shooting on April 10th at Taboo Nightclub. The Linn County Attorney’s office says Cox passed away from his injuries earlier this week, according to KWWL .

Cox is the third person killed in the attack. Nicole Owens and Michael Valentine died the night of the shooting. Two men are facing murder charges for their alleged roles in the shooting. Police say 32-year-old Timothy Rush targeted Owens – an ex-girlfriend – in the shooting. He is facing numerous charges including Second Degree Murder. 29-year-old Dimione Walker is charged with First Degree Murder for his alleged role in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Two arrested in connection to death of Eastern Iowa woman

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) — Authorities said they arrested two people in connection to the death of a Palo woman, who was found dead after a welfare check on a home on July 15. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Samantha Bevans, 34, of Palo, on Wednesday, and Tacoa Talley, 38, of North Liberty, on Thursday.
PALO, IA
KCRG.com

Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Linn County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Cedar Rapids, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Linn County, IA
Crime & Safety
KCRG.com

Two dead in Dubuque County crash

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people died in a crash in Dubuque County Tuesday night. The Iowa State Patrol said it happened a little after 5 p.m. on Highway 20. The patrol said an SUV and a sanitation vehicle were both heading east. The sanitation vehicle was waiting to turn onto Olde Castle Road as the SUV tried to pass vehicles in the turning lane and rear-ended the truck.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Nightclub#Third Person#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
KCJJ

Armed subject arrested in weekend incident identified

Iowa City Police have identified an armed subject who threatened staff at a downtown bar with a gun Sunday after getting kicked out of the establishment. According to a release issued Sunday night, 18-year-old Alex Bwayonga reportedly pulled out a loaded .22 caliber GSG Firefly and pointed it at staff of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 12:30 Sunday morning after he was kicked out of the bar. The man fled the scene, and University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert to warn the campus area. Bwayonga was captured a short time later by Iowa City Police. The gun was found in his waistband, and was later found to be stolen out of Linn County.
IOWA CITY, IA
superhits1027.com

Report: Ghost gun used in state park slayings of Cedar Falls couple, girl

MAQUOKETA — A published report now says the suspected gunman in the murders of a Cedar Falls couple and their six-year-old daughter last month used a so-called ghost gun. The Des Moines Register quotes the parents of the 23-year-old from Nebraska as saying he ordered the parts for the untraceable weapon online and built it himself at home. The Register says the parents wrote in a letter to the paper that their son wanted the gun as protection for his family from a rising threat of violent crime.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCJJ

Coralville Police: Suspect in Hayden Fry Way crash had dangerously high BAC

A University of Iowa graduate student had a dangerously high breath alcohol content when he was involved in a Saturday afternoon car crash on a major Coralville thoroughfare. That’s according to Coralville Police, who say 24-year-old Graham Ausdal of South Johnson Street registered a BAC of .304% after he crashed his 2012 Toyota Camry with Illinois plates just after 1:45pm on the 500 block of Hayden Fry Way.
CORALVILLE, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa

Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHO 13

GoFundMe accounts created to help burn victims in hot-air-balloon accident

INDIANOLA, Iowa– GoFundMe accounts have been created for the three passengers who were severely burned after the hot-air-balloon they were in hit a power line at the National Balloon Classic Saturday morning. Two GoFundMe accounts have been created to help cover the medical costs accrued during the passengers’ recovery. One is dedicated to the Wheeldons […]
INDIANOLA, IA
KCJJ

I-80 accident leads to IC woman’s arrest

A one-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 has led to the arrest of an Iowa City woman. Police were called to a disabled 2011 Nissan Murano on eastbound I-80 between the Dubuque Street and Dodge Street exits just before 4am Friday. An investigation determined that the driver, identified as 22-year-old Rubi Ghulam Sabir of York Place, had fallen asleep and left the roadway just west of the 1st Avenue exit in Coralville, leading to a crash. Ghulam Sabir was able to travel two more miles before the car died.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids Police issue Operation Quickfind for teenage girl

Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a teenage girl. According to a release from the Department, 17-year-old Chloe Mason was last seen on the 1400 block of N Street Southwest around 2:30 pm Tuesday. She is said to be 5’5’’ and about 160 pounds with blonde hair.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WQAD

Traffic collision on Highway 61 leaves 2 critically injured

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Thursday morning, July 28 collision on U.S. Highway 61 left two women injured, according to the Muscatine Police Department. The incident occurred at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday on Highway 61 in Muscatine when a northbound car attempting to make a left turn on University Avenue struck a southbound pickup truck, according to a release from the department.
MUSCATINE, IA
KCJJ

Coralville fast food employee accused of stealing approximately $1,000 from register

A Coralville fast food employee faces charges that she stole an estimated $1,000 from the business. 42-year-old Nedra Doyle of Coral Court was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 3:15 Thursday afternoon. Coralville Police say Doyle stole an estimated $1,000 from the register at Hardee’s while she was working between January 29th and July 27th of this year. Doyle allegedly told investigators she would proceed with a refund, then keep the money for herself.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested after being caught shoplifting

An Iowa City man who has a history of stealing from a downtown department store was arrested Tuesday after being caught in the act. Police say staff at the Target on Washington Street are aware that 39-year-old Andre Horton is commonly known to steal merchandise. At about 11 am, Horton was seen on surveillance video concealing two 750 milliliter bottles of Casamigos tequila and passing all points of sale.
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales

As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
ELY, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy