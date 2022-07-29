NBA 2K23 Focuses on Nike Kobes in New Trailer

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker wore Nike Kobe 4 shoes in the new video game trailer.

Earlier this month, we celebrated Devin Booker becoming the cover athlete of the newest NBA 2K video game. Not only is Booker a deserving player, but he is also a well-respected sneakerhead. That is why it's cool that NBA 2K23 included his Nike Kobe 4 sneakers on the cover.

Today, NBA 2K dropped the "First Look Trailer" for the video game scheduled to release on September 9, 2022. While the video was less than 90 seconds, a significant amount of time was allocated to Booker's Nike Kobe 4s. Check out the video below, specifically around the 57-second mark.

It's no secret that the Kobe 4 Protro is one of Booker's favorite pairs of shoes. The Kobe 4 was initially released in 2008, and a revamped version dubbed 'Protro' (performance + retro) dropped in 2019. Booker has worn the updated shoes during the regular season and 2021 NBA Finals games.

During Bryant's final season, he signed a pair of Nike Kobe 11s for the Phoenix Suns guard and left the message "Be Legendary" on the special shoes. Following Bryant's tragic passing, Booker got the message tattooed on his arm and has written it on his shoes.

Unfortunately for fans and sneakerheads, the violet-colored colorway that Booker is so fond of is a player exclusive. That means it's not a general release that is easily available for purchase. Nike specifically customized the sneakers for Booker himself. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

