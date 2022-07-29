Man Dies From Complications More Than 50 Years After Baltimore Shooting

A man died from complications more than 50 years after he was struck by a bullet, paralyzing him. Photo Credit: Will Porada on Unsplash

The death of a 74-year-old man has been revealed to be caused by complications stemming from a Baltimore shooting in 1966, authorities say.

An autopsy was performed after the Oct. 21, 2021 death of Samuel Lee Bent, where doctors ruled the death a homicide, according to Baltimore police.

Mr. Bent was left paralyzed after the shooting.

No additional information was immediately released by authorities.

