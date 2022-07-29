Veterans dedicated to preserving old military equipment

dailystandard.com
foodmanufacturing.com
Skjodt-Barrett to Expand Indiana Facility
LEBANON, Ind. — Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging LLC announced the expansion of its Lebanon facility, more than doubling their manufacturing footprint and bringing an estimated $58 million capital investment to the community. The 340,000-square-foot expansion will include additional production lines and freezer space with increased employment. The current facility, owned...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne sunflower passes U.S. record
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Alex Babich can’t believe it. He just likes growing giant sunflowers. He never imagined he’d get his name in the record books. “Every morning I make my coffee and look at it. I feed it every couple of days and here we are,” Babich said.
Current Publishing
Monon Square: Businesses scatter as demolition nears
Major changes are coming soon to Monon Square. One vacant building at the aging city-owned shopping center has already been demolished to make way for a roundabout at Range Line Road and Walnut Street, and the others are set to come down this fall. Most tenants have relocated, some have...
americanmilitarynews.com
Coach resigns after Green Beret group questions military background
A high school coach and educator who has worked for several local schools over two decades is out as head coach of Alter High School’s boys varsity soccer team. Ron Fernandez resigned after he was “suspended … from all contact with the team” amid an investigation about his military service, Alter Principal Lourdes Lambert said.
Daily Standard
The Daily Standard
Philothea, County Road 716A, Neptune Mendon, & Chickasaw Road Reconstruction. Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Mercer County Commissioners for reconstruction of Philothea, County Road 716A, Neptune Mendon, Chickasaw Roads in Mercer County. Bids must be submitted to the Clerk of the Board of Mercer County Commissioners,...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Dupont Road AMC theater permanently closed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The AMC theater along Dupont Road is now closed for good. A sign was posted on the doors of the movie theater at 3930 E Dupont Rd. on Sunday evening, reading “AMC Fort Wayne 20 will cease all business operations after 7/31/22″. The google listing for the business on Monday now says “permanently closed”.
Daily Standard
Just Desserts
WAPAKONETA - How much money would you spend on the best chocolate cake in the county?. For one group of bidders at Sunday's best in show cake and pie auction at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds, a blue ribbon chocolate cake is worth $400. [More]
wfft.com
Albion man dies in motorcycle crash on U.S. 33
KIMMELL, Ind. (WFFT) -- An Albion man is dead after troopers say he was hit by an SUV while driving on the shoulder of U.S. 33 Friday. Indiana State Police say 36-year-old Shawn Patrick Loteckie was driving a Harley Davidson past a line of stopped traffic on U.S. 33 southbound about 5 p.m.
Current Publishing
Hoosier Village sees growth in last seven years, looks to redefine senior living
Since 2015, BHI Senior Living has tripled its retirement community offerings in Indiana, and President/CEO John Dattilo doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon. Besides adding new communities, BHI has made significant improvements to existing communities, including Hoosier Village in Zionsville. “We have grown the Hoosier Village campus...
Accused cop killer fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, doc says
The man accused of fatally shooting an Elwood police officer during an attempted traffic stop Sunday fired a total of 36 rounds and never gave giving the officer a chance to unholster his own gun.
Fox 59
Officials: Small tornado may have passed through Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A small tornado may have passed through Madison County during a severe storm Monday morning, the Madison County Emergency Management Agency & Department of Homeland Security Office announced. At about 9:30 a.m., Madison County EMA tracked a severe storm across the southern half of the...
Former Children Services director headed to trial
LIMA — Cynthia Scanland, the former executive director of the Allen County Children Services agency charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing official business, made a rare appearance in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Monday. Scanland did not actually enter the courtroom, however, as her attorney, David Thomas,...
Current Publishing
Roping them in: Westfield teen an accomplished competitor on the rodeo circuit
Tatum Coker was all of 3 years old the day her grandfather, Mike, sat her down on the back of a horse for the first time. Then, like now, something made sense. Fast-forward 11 years to today when Coker, on the verge of starting her freshman year at Westfield High School, is regarded as one of the nation’s premier female rodeo competitors in her age group.
Daily Standard
Brian Hitchcock
Brian W. Hitchcock, 45, of Van Wert died Saturday evening, July 30, 2022, at his residence near Van Wert. He was born on April 2, 1977, in Van Wert to Stanley (Kathie) Hitchcock of Celina and Cheryl (Keysor) Gehres of Van Wert. On September 19, 2015, he married the former Tamara (Malecki) who also survives.
WLWT 5
Miami Valley Hospital security guard killed by inmate leaves message to family in Bible
CARLISLE, Ohio — Darrell Holderman was many things to many people. He was a father and grandfather. "A best friend," said his grandson, Isaac Clark. Holderman was also a Marine and a Vietnam Veteran. "A hero ... and Macho Man," Clark said. Clark can't help but smile when he...
Frankfort woman killed after motorcycle hits deer
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Frankfort woman was killed when a motorcycle hit a deer in Clinton County Sunday, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say a 33-year-old man was driving a motorcycle east on W. Mulberry Jefferson around 5:15 p.m. when a deer entered his path. He was unable to avoid a […]
WANE-TV
Motorcycle rider dead after 3-vehicle crash on highway
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcycle rider died Friday evening in a crash on a Kimmell highway that involved two other vehicles, Indiana State Police reported. State troopers from Fort Wayne and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department began to investigate around 5 p.m. The initial investigation found traffic had been stopped on US 33 southbound while a vehicle waited to turn east at the intersection with County Road 200 North.
WOWO News
Stand off ends with man in custody
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is now in custody after a standoff with police. Saturday evening, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 8000 block of Hessen Castle Road for a domestic battery investigation. When officers arrived, they were informed that an armed man was inside the residence.
Current Publishing
3-story mixed-use development anchored by 1933 Lounge proposed east of Carmel’s Indiana Design Center
The Carmel Redevelopment Commission on Aug. 1 will ask the Carmel City Council for approval to spend up to $3 million to purchase land east of the Indiana Design Center for a three-story mixed-use building with a lounge and restaurant and office space and 12 adjacent townhomes. The redevelopment at...
hometownstations.com
What you will see on the August 2nd ballot
(WLIO) - If you are planning on heading out to the polls Tuesday, here are the contested state representative races you will see on the ballot. Republican voters in Allen and the eastern part of Auglaize County will be picking either Susan Manchester or JJ Sreenan to move on to the November general election for the 78th State Representative Seat. In the rest of Auglaize County plus Mercer County, voters will decide on the Republican candidate for the 84th State House District between Angie King, Jacob Larger, or Aimee Morrow.
