Jujutsu Kaisen Hits Major Manga Milestone

My Hero Academia OVA Unleashes the Anime's Wackiest Villain Yet
My Hero Academia is still working on its next season behind the scenes, but that doesn't mean the team is keeping all its goodies ransom. This week, fans were finally gifted a set of special OVAs that bring the magic of season five front and center. And if you have seen the second short, you will know it welcomes one of the anime's wackiest villains yet.
One Piece Cosplay Gives Zoro an Upgrade
Roronoa Zoro was one of the first Straw Hats to join Luffy's crew and he continues to be a valued ally to the swashbucklers in One Piece. With the Final Arc beginning in the manga, Zoro is going to have his work cut out for him as the main Shonen heroes continue searching for the One Piece treasure. Now, a cosplayer straight out of Japan took the opportunity to not only bring Zoro to life but also give the green-haired swordsman a serious upgrade.
The Promised Neverland Celebrates 6th Anniversary with New Art
Believe it or not, The Promised Neverland has been around for a hot minute. Creators Kaiu Shirai and Demizu Posuka released their first chapter of the manga six years ago, in fact. With over 40 million copies sold, the series is an undeniable hit for Shueisha, and some new artwork has been shared with fans to celebrate its big anniversary.
Chainsaw Man Part 2 to Take a Break This August
Chainsaw Man made its return earlier this summer, and as expected, Tatsuki Fujimoto is going full speed ahead with the series. The creator is setting up a complex story in part two as is, and its new heroine Mitaka has amassed an army of fans. And after a few chapters, Chainsaw Man is giving its creator a brief respite thanks to its first break.
Dragon Ball Super Artist Has Nothing But Love For 'Super Hero'
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to see the return of the Red Ribbon Army in North America later this month. Earlier this summer, however, the shonen film arrived in theaters in Japan. Now, the current artist for Dragon Ball Super's manga, Toyotaro, revealed his thoughts on the film and had a glowing review when it came to the film that focuses far more on Piccolo and Gohan than the usual Saiyans.
Rick and Morty Season 6 Will Be a Return to Form, Says Co-Creator
Rick And Morty's sixth season is premiering on Adult Swim on September 4th. With the return of the Smith Family, fans can expect plenty more intergalactic and surreal adventures for the clan that delivers laughs and shocks to audiences. In a recent interview, the co-creator, and voice of both Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland explained how season six will be a "return to form" and be rewarding for those viewers that have spent years with the Cartoon Network series.
American Horror Story Season 11 Announced to Premiere in Fall on FX
The wait for American Horror Story Season 11 is almost over. On Tuesday, FX chairman John Landgraf announced during the network's Television Critics Association's summer press tour (via Variety) that the eagerly anticipated new season of the long-running horror anthology series will arrive this fall. A specific date wasn't announced but the last season of the series, Double Feature, ended in October 2021.
Marvel's Web Chompin' Spider-Rex Figure Combines Spider-Man With a Dinosaur
Two things that you can count on to generate profits are Spider-Man and dinosaurs. Putting them together might tear the fabric of spacetime, but Hasbro is risking it with the 16-inch Spider-Man Web Chompin' Spider-Rex action figure, which is available to order here at Entertainment Earth for $44.99 with free US shipping using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout. A listing is also live here on Amazon, but it was inactive or sold out at the time of writing.
New Daredevil: Born Again Poster Shows Off Character's Iconic Suit
Thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Daredevil has been born again. Charlie Cox has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to reprise the Matt Murdock role he played over the course of three seasons of television on Netflix starting over seven years ago. Before long, the character will appear in She-Hulk before leading his own series, aptly titled Daredevil: Born Again after one of the character's most beloved comic runs.
20 years on, lycanthrope lovers celebrate an unsung werewolf classic
Horror fans never have to travel too far to get their next slice of cinematic terror, and that applies to titles covering each and every one of the countless subgenres to swamp the market on an annual basis. Tales of werewolves tearing their prey to shreds have become almost ubiquitous, but 20 years later, and the argument is being made that Dog Soldiers remains one of the best ever.
First House of the Dragon Reactions Surface Online
HBO screened the first episode of House of the Dragon Wednesday night ahead of the series premiere next month, giving select members of the media the first extended look at the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel. The responses from Wednesday's premiere have been overwhelmingly positive, with most applauded the show's return to form.
Secret Invasion Synopsis Teases Marvel "Crossover Event Series"
Marvel's Secret Invasion is taking over Disney+. Marvel Studios describes the thriller, starring Samuel L. Jackson as the super-spy Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull shapeshifter Talos, as a "crossover event series" spanning the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the paranoia of alien infiltration grips it. Like the 2008 comic book crossover series of the same name that impacted the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men, Secret Invasion brings together characters from across the MCU stable, including ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders of The Avengers), CIA Agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman of Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther), and James "War Machine" Rhodes (Don Cheadle of Iron Man 2 and the upcoming Armor Wars).
Spawn/Batman: Greg Capullo Shares First Art From New Crossover
Announced last week at San Diego Comic-Con, Batman and Spawn will officially be crossing over once again with a special one-shot to be published this December. Spawn creator Todd McFarlane appeared during the Jim Lee & Friends" panel to announce the title, which he will write, and which will feature art by the legendary Greg Capullo. Having collaborated with McFarlane on dozens of issues of Spawn years before drawing one of the most well received runs of Batman ever, Capullo made his mark on both characters in a huge way. Now Capullo has offered a tease of what's to come, sharing teases of the crossover's artwork.
A relentless sci-fi thriller unleashes a temporal time bomb on streaming
Having instantly marked himself out as a filmmaker to keep an eye on after blowing everyone away with his debut feature Moon, Duncan Jones was under pressure to deliver with his sophomore effort from behind the camera. Sticking to what he knew best, Source Code took him back into the realm of high concept sci-fi, and we’d be selling things short to say it worked a treat.
A blood-curdling supernatural horror places a curse on the Netflix Top 5
Horror movies are as reliable on streaming as they are in theaters, because it doesn’t matter how audiences choose to view them, people just want to be terrified. Things that go bump in the night are about as big a draw as anything on-demand, with The Wretched emerging from the woods to secure a high position on the Netflix charts.
PlayStation Plus Is Getting One of Gaming's Most Beloved Franchises
Sony is gearing up to bring one of gaming's most beloved franchises to PlayStation Plus before 2022 comes to a close. In a general sense, the number of titles on PS Plus have already expanded greatly in recent months following the creation of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra. Now, those tiers of the service are about to become even more worthwhile as the entire Yakuza series from Sega will soon be accessible via the PlayStation subscription platform.
