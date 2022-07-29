Jujutsu Kaisen Hits Major Manga Milestone

Announced last week at San Diego Comic-Con, Batman and Spawn will officially be crossing over once again with a special one-shot to be published this December. Spawn creator Todd McFarlane appeared during the Jim Lee & Friends" panel to announce the title, which he will write, and which will feature art by the legendary Greg Capullo. Having collaborated with McFarlane on dozens of issues of Spawn years before drawing one of the most well received runs of Batman ever, Capullo made his mark on both characters in a huge way. Now Capullo has offered a tease of what's to come, sharing teases of the crossover's artwork.

