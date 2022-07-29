dailystandard.com
Related
Daily Standard
Just Desserts
WAPAKONETA - How much money would you spend on the best chocolate cake in the county?. For one group of bidders at Sunday's best in show cake and pie auction at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds, a blue ribbon chocolate cake is worth $400. [More]
Daily Standard
Brian Hitchcock
Brian W. Hitchcock, 45, of Van Wert died Saturday evening, July 30, 2022, at his residence near Van Wert. He was born on April 2, 1977, in Van Wert to Stanley (Kathie) Hitchcock of Celina and Cheryl (Keysor) Gehres of Van Wert. On September 19, 2015, he married the former Tamara (Malecki) who also survives.
Comments / 0