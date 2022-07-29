ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

3 children among 4 killed in farm tractor rollover in Pennsylvania, police say

By Minyvonne Burke
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 66

BEST COUSIN EVER ?❤️
3d ago

My prayers 🙏🏻🙏🏻 go out to the families who have lost loved ones in this horrible incident. May they all Rest In Peace 🕊🕊. Prayers 🙏🏻🙏🏻

Reply(2)
33
Chuckie D.
3d ago

Terrible! My sincere thoughts, prayers and condolences to all that know and love them. Nevertheless, unnecessary risk shake hands with danger and Murphy’s Las comes to mind also.

Reply(1)
11
JackieA
3d ago

How many of us have taken our kids on them going to pumpkin patch? Heartbreaking.

Reply(1)
10
Related
abc27.com

State Police looking for missing Pennsylvania man

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing man in Chester County. State Police in Avondale say Shawn Mabe was last seen on July 24 at his residence in East Nottingham Township. It’s believed Mabe left in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima bearing Pennsylvania registration...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police searching for missing mother and child

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are searching for a teenager they say ran away from home along with her 8-month-old child. According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, 16-year-old Aaliyah Diaz left her home in the 1500 block of Randall Circle in Loyalsock Township with Nathaniel Anthony Ortega Jr., 8 months old, […]
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Philadelphia, PA
US News and World Report

Deaths of Woman, 3 Kids in Tractor Crash Ruled Accidental

LOWER CHANCEFORD, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say the deaths of a woman and three children in a tractor and utility trailer crash in southern Pennsylvania have been ruled accidental. State police in York County said the farm tractor was pulling a utility trailer with more a dozen other people,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Tractor Pulling#Traffic Accident#Pennsylvania State Police
WTAJ

Crash during PA motorcycle charity ride sends 8 to hospitals

LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — A crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals, authorities said. Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday on White Cloud Road during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

1 killed, 1 flown for treatment in crash that closed Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension

One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
PennLive.com

Victims in deadly central Pa. tractor wagon ride accident ranged in age from 6-36

The York County Coroner’s office is notifying the next of kin for the four people killed in a crash involving an tractor pulling a wagon-trailer on Friday. Multiple helicopters and EMS were called when the tractor went off the road in the 1100 block of Furnace Road, Lower Chanceford Township, flipping over around 11:15 a.m., according to police. Although it happened near Otter Creek campground, a representative of the facility said those involved with the crash were not staying there.
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Grandmother facing charges after 10-month-old boy overdoses in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A grandmother is facing charges after her 10-month-old grandson overdosed in McKees Rocks.Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers arrived at a home along Fair Oaks Street. After noticing that the infant wasn't breathing, first responders gave the baby Narcan, a drug used to reverse an opioid overdose.Police say 47-year-old Robbie Boyer was taking care of the 10-month-old, but took off when police arrived.Officers found drug paraphernalia in the home, including multiple stamp bags of heroin.Police say the 10-month-old child is in stable condition."Ten months old, child hasn't even begun life yet,"...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
US News and World Report

3 Kids, Woman Killed When Tractor, Flatbed Trailer Overturn

LOWER CHANCEFORD, Pa. (AP) — A farm tractor pulling a utility trailer with several people aboard went over an embankment on a roadway in southern Pennsylvania on Friday, killing a woman and three children. Pennsylvania state police said the accident happened shortly after 11 a.m. in Lower Chanceford. The...
CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania state trooper shot, suspect in custody

ALQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper was recovering from a gunshot wound after the trooper was shot during a struggle with a suspect early Friday, authorities said. Two troopers observed a distburance on the sidewalk outside the Franklin Mini-Mart, state police said. As the troopers approached, a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC News

NBC News

424K+
Followers
51K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy