3 children among 4 killed in farm tractor rollover in Pennsylvania, police say

BEST COUSIN EVER ?❤️
3d ago
My prayers 🙏🏻🙏🏻 go out to the families who have lost loved ones in this horrible incident. May they all Rest In Peace 🕊🕊. Prayers 🙏🏻🙏🏻
Chuckie D.
3d ago
Terrible! My sincere thoughts, prayers and condolences to all that know and love them. Nevertheless, unnecessary risk shake hands with danger and Murphy’s Las comes to mind also.
JackieA
3d ago
How many of us have taken our kids on them going to pumpkin patch? Heartbreaking.
abc27.com
State Police looking for missing Pennsylvania man
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing man in Chester County. State Police in Avondale say Shawn Mabe was last seen on July 24 at his residence in East Nottingham Township. It’s believed Mabe left in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima bearing Pennsylvania registration...
Michigan driver charged in death of two Make-A-Wish cyclists
Police say Mandy Benn was driving under the influence when she struck cyclists taking part in a charity ride, killing two. WOOD's Jacqueline Francis reports.Aug. 2, 2022.
The man accused in a Wisconsin river killing says a missing cellphone led to the confrontation
A stabbing incident that left four people injured and a teenager dead in Wisconsin started after a man who’d been tubing down a river went searching for his friend’s lost cellphone, the accused killer told authorities in court documents released Monday. Nicolae Miu, 52, told a sheriff’s lieutenant...
Police searching for missing mother and child
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are searching for a teenager they say ran away from home along with her 8-month-old child. According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, 16-year-old Aaliyah Diaz left her home in the 1500 block of Randall Circle in Loyalsock Township with Nathaniel Anthony Ortega Jr., 8 months old, […]
US News and World Report
Deaths of Woman, 3 Kids in Tractor Crash Ruled Accidental
LOWER CHANCEFORD, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say the deaths of a woman and three children in a tractor and utility trailer crash in southern Pennsylvania have been ruled accidental. State police in York County said the farm tractor was pulling a utility trailer with more a dozen other people,...
Court documents detail evidence of deadly Wisconsin river stabbing
Nicolae Miu, 52, is accused of killing 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and wounding four other people after an argument over a lost phone. KARE's Jennifer Hoff reports.Aug. 2, 2022.
fox29.com
Pick-up truck found in Delaware after man struck, killed on I-95 in Pennsylvania, police say
UPPER CHICHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police say the pick-up truck that fatally hit a man walking on I-95 last weekend has been located in Delaware. A 44-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene after he was reportedly struck by a blue Ford F-150 on I-95 North in Upper Chichester Township on July 23.
Officials: 7-month-old baby revived with Narcan after incident in McKees Rocks
McKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Officials say a 7-month-old baby had to be revived after an incident in McKees Rocks. Police and EMS were sent to 405 Fair Oaks Street at around 8:30 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive child. First responders had to use Narcan to revive the child.
Crash during PA motorcycle charity ride sends 8 to hospitals
LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — A crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals, authorities said. Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday on White Cloud Road during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for […]
Man who shot Pennsylvania state trooper also had role in Ohio murder-for-hire plot
A man accused of shooting a state trooper in Pennsylvania had served time in prison for his role in a 2005 murder-for-hire plot in Ohio. State police say two troopers had observed a disturbance and 41-year-old Damian Bradford shot a trooper in the leg as they struggled Friday inside a store in Aliquippa. The wounded […]
1 killed, 1 flown for treatment in crash that closed Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension
One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
2 found dead in burned vehicle as McKinney Fire rages in Northern California
Two people were found dead in a burned-out vehicle by firefighters battling California’s largest wildfire, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The identities of the people found in a driveway in the path of the McKinney Fire were not released, pending notification of next of kin, the sheriff’s office said.
Victims in deadly central Pa. tractor wagon ride accident ranged in age from 6-36
The York County Coroner’s office is notifying the next of kin for the four people killed in a crash involving an tractor pulling a wagon-trailer on Friday. Multiple helicopters and EMS were called when the tractor went off the road in the 1100 block of Furnace Road, Lower Chanceford Township, flipping over around 11:15 a.m., according to police. Although it happened near Otter Creek campground, a representative of the facility said those involved with the crash were not staying there.
Grandmother facing charges after 10-month-old boy overdoses in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A grandmother is facing charges after her 10-month-old grandson overdosed in McKees Rocks.Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers arrived at a home along Fair Oaks Street. After noticing that the infant wasn't breathing, first responders gave the baby Narcan, a drug used to reverse an opioid overdose.Police say 47-year-old Robbie Boyer was taking care of the 10-month-old, but took off when police arrived.Officers found drug paraphernalia in the home, including multiple stamp bags of heroin.Police say the 10-month-old child is in stable condition."Ten months old, child hasn't even begun life yet,"...
US News and World Report
3 Kids, Woman Killed When Tractor, Flatbed Trailer Overturn
LOWER CHANCEFORD, Pa. (AP) — A farm tractor pulling a utility trailer with several people aboard went over an embankment on a roadway in southern Pennsylvania on Friday, killing a woman and three children. Pennsylvania state police said the accident happened shortly after 11 a.m. in Lower Chanceford. The...
More than a dozen train cars derail in northern Minnesota
More than a dozen rail cars derailed in St. Louis County Saturday evening. According to the county sheriff's office, the derailment happened at about 7:47 p.m. The Canadian National Railway reported that it happened about seven miles north of Cook. Deputies said the train was northbound with 123 rail cars...
NJ Man Killed In PA Turnpike Crash That Left Tractor-Trailer Sprawled Across Highway (PHOTOS)
A New Jersey man was killed in a violent crash involving a tractor trailer and several cars on the PA Turnpike Friday, July 29, authorities said (scroll for photos). The crash occurred on the Northeast Extension in Carbon County 5:45 p.m. near Mahoning Valley Exit #74. Photos show the tractor's cab and trailer stretched across both sides of the median.
Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt In Hit-Run Crash In Central Jersey
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after crashing in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday, July 31 at Arlington Drive and Fords Avenue in Woodbridge, initial reports said. A medical helicopter airlifted the victim, a man in his late 20s, to...
Wisconsin river stabbing suspect makes first court appearance
Nicolae Miu, 52, is accused of killing 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and wounding four other people tubing on Wisconsin's Apple River. KARE's Lou Raguse reports.Aug. 2, 2022.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania state trooper shot, suspect in custody
ALQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper was recovering from a gunshot wound after the trooper was shot during a struggle with a suspect early Friday, authorities said. Two troopers observed a distburance on the sidewalk outside the Franklin Mini-Mart, state police said. As the troopers approached, a...
