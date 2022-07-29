More than 60 NC counties at 'high' risk for COVID in the community, CDC says

The University of North Carolina has released its COVID protocols for the fall 2022 semester. "We are excited to welcome you back to campus for the Fall 2022 semester. This marks the start of the third academic year that has been impacted by COVID-19, and our understanding of the virus is greater than ever thanks to the diligent research of our infectious disease experts," said the university in a statement.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO