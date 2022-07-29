More than 60 NC counties at 'high' risk for COVID in the community, CDC says

www.wral.com
Court: Top NC health official can be sued for COVID shutdown
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Gov. Roy Cooper’s secretary of health and human services should not be immune from a lawsuit over the administration’s restrictions on large gatherings in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Health...
my40.tv
'More COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,' WNC doctor says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “We probably have more COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,” AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said. The statement comes as students prepare to head back to the classroom in the coming weeks, which could result in more community spread.
Live roaches & flies in Raleigh: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 2)
At a Durham restaurant this week, the ceiling was leaking above where chicken was being cooked and “a black oil-like substance was dripping onto the cooked chicken.”
Duke research center to study long COVID, lingering symptoms
Durham, N.C. — The Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI) has been designated a data coordination center for national research studies on long COVID, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as "a wide range of ongoing health problems" lasting weeks, months or years after a COVID diagnosis.
Know which vaccines are required for back-to-school
MMR (or 2 measles, 2 mumps, 1 rubella) - 2 doses. Pneumococcal conjugate (4-year-olds only) - 4 doses. The COVID-19 vaccine is recommended but not required for children 6 months and older. "You can use any health care visit, including for sports or camp physicals, school health assessments, checkups and...
‘Affordable high-speed internet’ coming to more than 13,000 homes across North Carolina including 3 Triad counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Three counties in the Piedmont Triad are among 11 statewide announced Monday to be receiving state grants to expand access to broadband services. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced the distribution of $30.8 million under the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology program – called GREAT, of course – that will […]
Officials: Explosive material improperly stored at NC plant
Hundreds of tons of a potentially explosive fertilizer ingredient was improperly stored at a North Carolina plant when it was destroyed by a fire that burned for days earlier this year, a state investigation found. The North Carolina Department of Labor levied $5,600 in fines on Winston Weaver Co. based...
North Carolina county among nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat, according to federal map
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina’s Scotland County is one of the nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat over the next few decades when it comes to housing and transportation, according to a recently released map from federal agencies. The county ranked ninth on the list. The housing and transportation vulnerability list is mostly […]
University of North Carolina releases fall 2022 COVID protocols
The University of North Carolina has released its COVID protocols for the fall 2022 semester. "We are excited to welcome you back to campus for the Fall 2022 semester. This marks the start of the third academic year that has been impacted by COVID-19, and our understanding of the virus is greater than ever thanks to the diligent research of our infectious disease experts," said the university in a statement.
New North Carolina laws: Will your court record be expunged? Are you in a bar?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – We are a month into a new fiscal year, but because the General Assembly remained in session beyond its beginning on July 1, some laws or changes in laws in North Carolina took effect at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 1. If you think they deal with Medicaid expansion or medical marijuana or […]
NCGOP reports bomb threat, says Hillsborough Street building now safe
Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina Republican officials briefly evacuated the building of their party headquarters in Raleigh on Monday in response to a threatening voicemail. The office alerted law enforcement after listening to the message about 9 or 10 a.m, NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley told WRAL News. “We did...
In towns plagued by raw sewage, EPA promises relief
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. — When there's heavy rain, human waste from the pond of sewage across the street from Charlie Mae Holcomb’s home covers her front yard in rural Alabama. She can’t remember how many times she’s had to rip the flooring out of her small brick house because raw sewage backed up out the pipes.
FOX Carolina
North Carolina announces grant to expand internet access to 11 Counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that more than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across the state will get access to high-speed internet thanks to recent grants. The North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) awarded the following Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology...
Tegu lizards -- a large, invasive species -- are now illegal to buy or sell in North Carolina
It is now illegal to buy, sell or release an Argentine Black and White Tegu lizard in North Carolina.
Best place to live in the U.S.? Raleigh ranks 14th, study finds
RALEIGH – Raleigh ranks highly as a best place to live in the United States, a new analysis found. And another North Carolina town ranks in the top 20: Asheville. Both Cary and Durham ranked in the top 50, with Cary ranked 44th and Durham ranked 45th, according to this year’s rankings report from Livability.com, the “Best Places to Live in the US.”
wfmynews2.com
Governor's School Supply Drive, supporting students, teachers, public schools across NC
RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper announced the beginning of the Governor's School Supply Drive and encouraged people to donate supplies for public school students and teachers across the state. Teachers spend over $500 of their own money to get supplies for their classrooms. "While you're out shopping, consider...
3 deputies shot serving papers at North Carolina home
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Three North Carolina sheriff's deputies were shot and wounded while trying to serve involuntary commitment papers on a person who then barricaded inside the home, authorities said. The Wayne County deputies had gone to serve the papers at the home south of Goldsboro on Monday morning...
Triangle’s once hot employment market is cooling at some major jobs boards
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – There are an increasing number of indicators showing signs the labor market is slowing, as job openings in the Triangle have decreased. For the first time all year, the number of job openings at the beginning of a month is lower than openings at the beginning of the year on one-quarter of the 20 job boards tracked by WRAL TechWire.
Medicaid expansion breakthrough within reach in N. Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — After a decade of vigorous opposition, most North Carolina Republicans have now embraced the idea of expanding the state's Medicaid program to cover hundreds of thousands of additional low-income adults. Legislative approval finally appears within reach. During the General Assembly session that ended July 1, the...
