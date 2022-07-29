OKCPD: Man arrested for human trafficking, aiding in prostitution of a minor

okcfox.com
okcfox.com
Seminole Police arrest father, girlfriend for murder, cremation of toddler
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOKH) — A father and his girlfriend have been arrested after allegedly murdering a toddler and then setting his body on fire. The Seminole Police Department received a report on July 26 about 32-year-old Chad Jennings potentially murdering his child. Jeffery Coffee came to the police department...
okcfox.com
Teachers report abuse to OKDHS, arrest warrants issued for 4 people
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking to arrest four adults for the abuse of four children. All four of the arrest warrants are for child abuse, but one of the four is also for sexual communication with a minor via text messaging. Police say Christopher Aucoin,...
okcfox.com
Warr Acres Police arrest woman for allegedly murdering her husband
WARR ACRES, Okla. (KOKH) — Warr Acres police arrested a woman who they say murdered her husband on Saturday. Police responded to a call on an Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Saturday in the 6100 block of Inland Rd. Upon arriving at the scene, police say they found...
okcfox.com
Two teens shot, one killed in OKC road rage incident, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating the 45th homicide of 2022. Police say they responded to a call on a double shooting that occurred near SW 22nd and Blackwelder around 7:20 p.m on Monday. Upon arrival, police found 19-year-old Aaliyah Quintero-Lopez and a 16-year-old boy. Both...
okcfox.com
Jail officials investigating inmate death at the Oklahoma County Detention Center
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - An inmate's death was reported Saturday night at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. According to officials, Robert Dale Richards died at the hospital after being found unresponsive in his cell. On June 30th, staff discovered Richards unresponsive in his cell while distributing medicine. Detention officers and...
okcfox.com
Man shot in face overnight in Bricktown, police investigating
OKALHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Oklahoma City that left one man in the hospital. Reports say the incident occurred near the Cowboy Ranch nightclub in Bricktown. Officials say a man was shot in the face after a large fight broke out in the parking...
okcfox.com
Fatality collision near Cromwell leaves pedestrian dead
CROMWELL, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a fatal accident on Monday that involved a pedestrian being hit. Troopers say Debra Wilkerson, 68, was driving southbound on OK-56 near Cromwell, Oklahoma in Seminole County when she struck 57-year-old Norman Simmons, who was walking on the side of the road, also traveling southbound.
okcfox.com
OKCPD: 21-year-old man arrested after stabbing sister's 5-month-old puppy to death
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 21-year-old man was arrested on animal cruelty charges on Sunday after police say he stabbed his sister's five-month-old puppy to death. Oklahoma City police officers responded to a domestic call in the 1100 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave. around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. The caller told police that her brother had stabbed her dog.
okcfox.com
Local OKC seafood restaurant broken into, closed until further notice
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A locally owned seafood restaurant was broken into and robbed early Saturday morning. The Off The Hook Seafood and More restaurant on Britton Rd. was broken into on the morning of July 30. According to the restaurant's owner, Corey Harris, a safe was stolen from...
okcfox.com
Man left in critical condition following stabbing at Red Dog Saloon in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police responded to a stabbing early Sunday morning at a bar in NW OKC. Police say a stabbing occurred at Red Dog Saloon on NW 10th and Macarthur around 1 to 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital...
okcfox.com
Confetti cannons at Quail Springs Mall mistaken as gunfire
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — A celebration at Quail Springs Mall on Saturday caused a fearful situation for some Oklahomans. According to Oklahoma City Police, the mall set of confetti cannons that were mistaken by people as gunfire. In a social media post, police said several people in the...
okcfox.com
ODEQ issues emergency order in case of unpermitted aerobic wastewater systems
PAYNE COUNTY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ) has issued an emergency order regarding the unpermitted installation of 15 aerobic wastewater treatment systems in Payne and Noble County. The emergency order was issued to Garrison Shann, who reportedly installed 15 unpermitted aerobic wastewater treatment systems, which...
okcfox.com
"Speak up": Oklahoma families discuss back-to-school safety tips
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With the first day of school coming up, some parents across the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are having a serious conversation with their kids. Children are learning how to be safe in the classroom, as violence continues to terrorize districts around the country. Fox 25 listened to the discussion at two homes.
okcfox.com
Moore cancer survivor helping children fight their battle through a mutual love of racing
MOORE (KOKH) — Moore native, Zach Oliva, survived childhood cancer and is now working to inspire other young cancer patients through his love of racing. Oliva was diagnosed with cancer when he was only 5 years old, he won his battle and is now helping children with cancer, through a mutual love of racing.
okcfox.com
Inflation raising Oklahoma rent rates
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rents in Oklahoma are on the rise due to inflation. Inflation is currently at its highest rate in 40 years, and rapidly rising housing costs are a key contributor. While the market has cooled slightly from the summer of 2021's peaks, the national median rent...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City Community College Takes the Lead in Film
A few days ago, OCCC was named the best film school in the US and Canada by MovieMaker Magazine. We look forward to seeing all the movie magic they continue to make in our beautiful home state of Oklahoma.
okcfox.com
New World Comic Con held at Oklahoma State Fairgrounds on Saturday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Comic books came to life at the New World Comic Con in Oklahoma City on Saturday at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds. The event highlighted local creators and artists in and around the Metro, with everything from Sci-Fi movies, anime, all the way to superheroes. Organizer...
okcfox.com
Malcolm previews the Sunny Dayz Mural Festival
Malcolm Tubbs previews the Sunny Dayz Mural Festival in Edmond. For more information about the festival click here.
okcfox.com
Rose State College offering free wastewater classes this month due to worker shortage
MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) — The wastewater industry provides in-demand, high-paying careers and Rose State College is now offering a free, fast-paced program to get Oklahomans certified. The four-day class is scheduled for the end of this month, and once completed, students who pass their two DEQ tests can apply...
okcfox.com
OKCPS high school student honored as Presidential Scholar
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) student was honored as a Presidential Scholar on Friday. Aishwarya Swamidurai, a 2022 graduate of Classen School of Advanced Studies High School at Northeast, was honored at the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting. There, she received a commendation as a presidential scholar from State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and the Oklahoma State Board of Education.
