Baton Rouge, LA

Breaking: 5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Commits To LSU

Elite five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. announced his commitment to LSU on Saturday. The Baton Rouge native picked the Tigers over Alabama, Texas A&M, and Florida State. The 6-4, 185-pound prospect from Catholic High School is rated the No. 4 wide receiver in the country and the No. 3...
Wiltfong spends 8 minutes talking about LSU recruiting

In his latest Whiparound feature he talks about the programs that stood out in July and upcoming commitments in August. It’s basically what we’ve been discussing on this board for the last month or so. LSU talk begins around the 2 min mark. LINK. Reply. Replies (5) LSU...
LSU Football Dark ages

From 1989 to 1995 was a very dark time for LSU football. There were probably 8 NFL players during that time frame. Eddie Kennison talent and speed was really wasted at LSU. Thanks for making my day a little brighter with the positive, inspiring post!. LSU Fan. Baton Rouge. Member...
Nycholes Harbor is a freak.

Dude is 225 and runs a 10.28 100M. He is listed as an athlete. The clips I watched of him, he played mostly on defense. Can you imagine this dude lined up at Safety. From what I hear, he is pretty high on LSU. Reply. Replies (7) LSU Fan. Frozen...
Letter from Scott Woodward Re: changes to Gameday experience

When I came back home to LSU three years ago, what I was most looking forward to was reconnecting with the people. It is the people of LSU who make this place special: our student-athletes, our coaches and staff, the faculty on campus, the student body, and especially, you. Your passion and pride is unrivaled, and I am grateful for your support of the student-athletes in all 21 of our sports.
TV Commentators Assigned To LSU's Season Opener vs. Florida State

The LSU Tigers will open up the 2022 College Football season vs. Florida State at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, September 4. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm CT on ABC and calling the game will be Joe Tessitore and Greg McElroy. Katie George will be reporting from the sidelines.
2 LSU Football Season Tickets for Sale

- West Side lower bowl, approximately 30 yard line, one of the best locations in the stadium. - Price: 3280 for the pair. That’s what we paid for them with the TAF fees. Not looking to make a profit. If interested please email at mcdermott8950@gmail.
Is Madison, MS an upgrade from Prairieville?

My company offered a promotion today with a decent salary increase plus a bonus structure that doubles my current percentage. Bad thing is that it would require me living in the Jackson area. I’ve always heard Madison is nice but I haven’t been there. Would I be upgrading?
