Conshohocken, PA

For Rent | 327 West 5th Avenue | Conshohocken | Adrian Kurtz of Continental Realty

morethanthecurve.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
morethanthecurve.com

morethanthecurve.com

Pocket parks on the agenda for Conshohocken’s Borough Council

On the August 3rd agenda for Conshohocken’s Borough Council is a presentation involving the possible addition of two pocket parks along Fayette Street. From the agenda:. a. 2023 Capital Budget Park Presentation (B-Field Playground, Fritz Lodge Pocket Park, Santander Pocket Park), Ray Sokolowski, Executive Director of Operations. So what...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Property along Schuylkill River Trail in Conshohocken for sale

The property at 200 Center Street, which is along the Schuylkill River Trail in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township, has been listed for sale on LoopNet. The listed price is $1,700,000. The listing also states that a lease would be considered. The property is currently the home of Sundafu...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Free week at PWRBLD Gym in Conshohocken and King of Prussia

Tired of your boring gym? PWRBLD Gym is offering a free week at its two locations in Conshohocken (544 East Elm Street) and King of Prussia (167 Town Center Road). Stop in at either location during staffed hours in August to receive your free week pass. For more information and...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Conshohocken, PA
Business
City
Conshohocken, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Conshohocken, PA
Real Estate
CBS Philly

Cost Of Water, Sewer Service Dramatically Increases For Aqua Customers In Philadelphia Suburbs

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — The cost of water and sewer service is going up dramatically in one part of the region. That’s on top of the inflationary pressures we are all feeling at the kitchen table and at the gas pump. It seems new rate increases for Aqua Water customers were phased in recently, leaving some stunned. Suddenly that flush or run of the tap is costing more in the Philadelphia suburbs. Some customers reported a jolt when opening their Aqua bills in the last few weeks. “It’s only my wife and I. Usually around maybe $35, $40. I think the last one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Relief opportunities for property owners

Three bills recently signed into law could provide city property owners some tax relief. Changes have been officially made to the Senior Citizen Tax Freeze Program, the Longtime Owner Occupants Program and the Homestead Exemption Program, which will provide city residents with a few options to find sustainability against the rising property assessments across the city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

A tour of dead and dying malls around Philadelphia, monuments to a bygone age

Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Main Line Media News

Historical Society of Montgomery County finds troves of treasures in ‘Grandma’s Attic’

NORRISTOWN — One friend remembers a fancy walnut vanity with a trio of curved mirrors, matching bench and drawers full of colorful junk jewelry and random glass buttons. “It seemed like something a princess would have” to her five or six-year-old self. In fact, it was the beat-up survivor of an old bedroom set…relegated to a dusty corner of her grandparents’ spare bedroom. Another friend recalls an aunt’s basement dress-up box, stuffed with worn-out cast-offs that fueled hours of pretend play.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
#Rent#5th Avenue#Street Parking#Business Industry#Linus Business#Continental Realty
NBC Philadelphia

We Now Know What Caused South Street's Jim's Steaks to Go Up in Flames

The fire at Jim's Steaks that rocked Philadelphia far beyond just South Street last week was caused by electrical wiring. The fire marshal's office determined Monday the cause of the blaze that caused smoke and flames to come from the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak spot at 4th and South streets Friday, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
timespub.com

Is the bubble starting to BURST?

Submitted by Kathleen Layton, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services/Fox Roach Realtors Newtown Office. Well, that’s an emphatic NO! First of all because we were never in a bubble to begin with and second because the market hasn’t burst, it’s just finally settling itself down a bit. You gotta...
NEWTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Crews Working To Repair Water Main Break In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews are working to repair a water main break in Center City. The Philadelphia Water Department responded to 18th and Cherry Streets Sunday morning. Workers have shut down a 12-inch water main. CBS3 was told there are no reports of customers without water. No word on how long it will take to repair the damage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Hazmat Situation Declared In West Philadelphia After About 154 Plastic Milk Jugs Of Gas Found At Abandoned Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a hazmat situation after more than 100 plastic milk jugs filled with gasoline were found inside an abandoned home in West Philadelphia. First responders were dispatched to an abandoned home on the 100 block of North 59th Street for reports of a strong smell of gas around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Police say upon arrival, first responders found about 154 one-gallon jugs of gasoline. You can imagine how strong the smell was coming from that house which is what tipped off the police to this potentially dangerous hazmat situation. First responders went right inside because the house...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Sixers Proposal For New Arena In Center City Grows Larger With Plans To Acquire Greyhound Bus Terminal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers proposed new arena in Center City is already getting bigger. Eyewitness News confirms the Sixers plan to acquire the current site of the Greyhound Bus Terminal on Filbert Street. Last month, the Sixers ownership announced their plans to build the new arena, calling it 76 Place at Market East. Acquiring the Greyhound Bus Terminal on Filbert would expand the project and extra block and potentially close Filbert Street to traffic. A spokesperson with the project tells CBS3 they will work with Greyhound to help relocate the terminal. “Since the announcement on July 21, 76 Devcorp has been sharing proposed plans for an arena along Market Street between 10th and 11th Streets back to Cuthbert Street. As Greyhound provides a vital service for Philadelphia and given our proposed long-term investment in Center City, we will do everything we can to help the City and Greyhound develop a viable plan for the future. Fortunately, we’re in the very early stages of the project and no construction is proposed to start for 4 years,” a 76 Devcorp spokesperson said. For more info about the proposal, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

$150,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Do you have your ticket for the Saturday, July 30 Powerball drawing? If not, you might want to head on over to Posh Fuel & Food in Philadelphia! That’s because they just sold a ticket worth $150,000!. The Pennsylvania Lottery made the announcement. This is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

