8 American children found living in car under unsanitary conditions in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Eight American children, including a 7-month-old baby, were found living in squalor inside a vehicle in Tijuana and the children’s parents were taken into custody.

Tijuana municipal police found the children and their parents surrounded by spoiled food and crawling insects, and the family members were crammed inside a green Honda in the Libertad neighborhood.

According to authorities, a good Samaritan that was walking by called to report a group of children were being neglected and living in unhealthy conditions inside a car.

The children, ages 15, 11, 7, 6, 5, 4, and 7 months, are all U.S. citizens, according to Mexican authorities. They were found dehydrated and malnourished.

Police arrested a 35-year-old woman, a U.S. citizen from Los Angeles, and a 40-year-old Mexican national from Tijuana.

The minors were rescued by the city’s child services, taken to a shelter.

It is unclear what will happen to the children going forward, including whether they will be taken to the U.S.