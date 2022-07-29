ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

8 American children found living in car under unsanitary conditions in Tijuana

By Gabriela Martinez
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hHaDY_0gxnhoOS00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Eight American children, including a 7-month-old baby, were found living in squalor inside a vehicle in Tijuana and the children’s parents were taken into custody.

Tijuana municipal police found the children and their parents surrounded by spoiled food and crawling insects, and the family members were crammed inside a green Honda in the Libertad neighborhood.

According to authorities, a good Samaritan that was walking by called to report a group of children were being neglected and living in unhealthy conditions inside a car.

The children, ages 15, 11, 7, 6, 5, 4, and 7 months, are all U.S. citizens, according to Mexican authorities. They were found dehydrated and malnourished.

Police arrested a 35-year-old woman, a U.S. citizen from Los Angeles, and a 40-year-old Mexican national from Tijuana.

The minors were rescued by the city’s child services, taken to a shelter.

It is unclear what will happen to the children going forward, including whether they will be taken to the U.S.

Comments / 28

Barbara Douglas
4d ago

beautiful children ❤ my prayers and blessings go out to you beautiful souls 🙏 Such a miracle they was found and able to get the love support they deserve .. my heart breaks whenever I hear this 💔 happening to our children..

Reply(2)
11
Oscar Rivera
3d ago

they have to comeback to the USA if they are US citizens what kind of question is that let the parents face the music there but bring those kids back and help them out here im pretty sure they have relatives on the us side can't leave them there .

Reply(5)
7
Robert Burnell
3d ago

whatever happened to family planning? having that many children is like borrowing more than one can afford tobpay back!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sandiegocountynews.com

Tijuana resident pleads guilty in hostage-taking that killed a U.S. citizen

San Diego, CA–A Tijuana resident pleaded guilty in federal court for his role in the kidnapping of Miguel Anthony Rendon, a U.S. citizen, which resulted in Rendon’s death. Luis Armando Dorantes Rivera Jr. pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Schopler to hostage-taking. He is the third defendant to plead guilty in connection with this crime, after Alan Lomeli-Luna and Wyatt Valencia-Pacheco.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tijuana#Insect#Police#American#Libertad#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
onscene.tv

Corvette Destroyed In High Speed DUI Crash | San Diego

07.30.2022 | 4:08 AM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver of the Corvette along with his female passenger was speeding eastbound on 10th Ave and hit a parked car. The driver continued and hit a second parked vehicle. The Corvette then left the roadway and went onto a sidewalk crowded with homeless tents. The car hit a tent that the two occupants had just gotten out of a few minutes before the crash. The male driver was injured and transported to a local hospital and was placed under arrest for DUI. The female had left the scene and then came back. She had pieces of the Corvette fiberglass embedded into her skin, but refused medical treatment. 10th Ave has been closed for the cleanup and investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yana Bostongirl

Why California’s I-5 is the Deadliest Road in the US

According to ValuePenguin, California and Texas accounted for 10% of the 179,696 car crash fatalities reported between 2015-2019. The most dangerous road in the US based on fatalities resulting from car crashes is the I-5 highway in California: "The most dangerous road in the U.S. is Interstate 5 in California, where 584 people were killed in 544 deadly crashes. State Route 49 in California topped ValuePenguin's analysis for the rate of deaths per crash, while state Route 91 led for the number of fatal crashes in which alcohol was present.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

Another resident at Veterans Village dies, DEA takes notice

SAN DIEGO — Another resident at San Diego’s esteemed rehab center for veterans has died of a suspected fentanyl overdose, prompting a second death investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration. On Tuesday evening, a client at Veterans Village of San Diego’s drug treatment program died on the campus....
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy