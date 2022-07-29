Short Volatility Alert: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.

Ford Motor Co. F rallied 4.64% higher on Monday in continued momentum. Over the last four trading days the stock has skyrocketed over 20%. The surge began on July 27, when Ford began to run up into its earnings print, which took place that day after the market close. Ford printed a big earnings beat, reporting EPS of 68 cents on sales of 37.91 billion compared to the consensus estimate of EPS of 45 cents on sales of 34.32 billion.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO