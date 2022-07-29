3 Intriguing Julius Randle Trades For Knicks To Consider

nbaanalysis.net
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now
With Jaylen Brown finding himself in trade rumors yet again, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins thinks the Boston Celtics have permanently damaged their relationship with the star swingman. For those not in the know, the Celtics reportedly offered Brown, along with Derrick White and a first-round pick, to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. […] The post ‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Gordon Hayward Wife's Beach Photos Going Viral
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is sporting a new look this offseason. His wife does not seem to be a fan of it. Robyn Hayward, the longtime wife of the NBA star, joked about her husband's mustache on Instagram on Sunday. "Went to Miami to see Maxxy. I am not...
Michael Jordan Brother Video Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts
Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest player in the history of the NBA. While Michael's brother, Larry, didn't reach the league, he had some pretty nice skills, as well. A rare video of Larry Jordan playing basketball has gone viral on social media. NBA fans are thinking about what could...
NBA World Reacts To Ayesha Curry Vacation Photos
The big year for Steph Curry and family continued this weekend. The Golden State Warriors superstar, who is coming off his fourth NBA championship, went on a special vacation with his wife, Ayesha Curry. Steph and Ayesha Curry are celebrating 11 years of marriage together. "11!!!! Today we celebrated 11...
Larry Bird pens heartfelt statement following the passing of Bill Russell
Larry Bird reflected on what Celtics icon Bill Russell meant to him in a heartfelt statement following the Hall of Famer passing away Sunday.
Popculture
Michael Jordan, NBA Stars React to Death of Bill Russell
Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in NBA history, died at the age of 88 on Sunday. While the cause of death was not announced, Russell died "peacefully" wife his wife Jeannine at his side, according to a statement posted on social media. Russell spent his entire career as a player with the Celtics and was even the team's coach from 1966 to 1969. He won 11 NBA championships as a player and two more as coach of the Celtics.
Son of five-time NBA champ lands Duke offer
In recent weeks, the buzz surrounding Duke basketball's potential pursuit of Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) rising junior Dylan Harper had been growing. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound lefty combo guard noted that the Blue Devils were among those recruiting him the hardest back in mid-July. And Harper, the son of ...
NBC Sports
The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”
If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
NBA legend Bill Russell passes away: NBA world in mourning
The NBA world lost a legend, as Bill Russell passed away on Sunday at the age of 88. Bill Russell, the legendary player and coach for the Boston Celtics, passed away peacefully on Sunday at the age of 88. Russell is known for being one of more prolific winners in...
Jayson Tatum drops truth bomb on swirling Jaylen Brown trade rumors
With recent rumors about Kevin Durant being swapped for Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, it appeared as if Boston’s front office was breaking up the band. However, at his basketball camp on July 3oth, Jayson Tatum seemingly put any potential departures to rest. When asked about whether or not...
Vanessa Bryant fires back at report that DeMar DeRozan is ‘face’ of Kobe Bryant sneaker line in now-deleted comments
On Monday, Shams Charania reported that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan agreed to a four-year contract with sneaker giant Nike. Charania also said that by signing the deal, DeRozan is set to remain the face of the Kobe Bryant sneaker line. The report struck a nerve with Vanessa Bryant, who...
Bob Cousy Talks Old Friend Bill Russell: ‘I Got a Hunch I’ll Be Seeing Him Shortly’
Bob Cousy spoke about his former teammate Bill Russell after Russell died Sunday at age 88. The post Bob Cousy Talks Old Friend Bill Russell: ‘I Got a Hunch I’ll Be Seeing Him Shortly’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Read the Celtics’ statement on Bill Russell’s passing
"Bill was a champion unlike any other in the history of team sports." The Celtics changed their Twitter photo to a “6” to recognize Bill Russell and released a statement in his honor after the Celtics legend died at age 88 on Sunday. Here’s the message from the...
realitytitbit.com
Doug Christie isn't playing any games when it comes to his impressive net worth
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
NBC Sports
Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing
The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
Yardbarker
Bill Russell's Legendary Response To Michael Jordan After MJ Told Him The Bulls Were Coming After His Record: "Which One? We Won 11 And We Won 8 Straight, I Don't Think You're Coming After Either One."
Bill Russell set championship records in the NBA that might never be matched. He has already won more titles than 28 teams in the league, let alone players. However, the player to genuinely threaten Russell's championship streak was Michael Jordan. Even then, MJ fell short by 5 championships when it comes to matching Russell's 11 titles won.
Heartwarming Bill Russell, Kobe Bryant moment from 2006 goes viral amid Celtics legend’s passing
After 88 long and well-lived years, Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell has passed away. The NBA legend was one of the most respected elder statesmen in league history. His passion and charm endeared him to many people in the industry, who all have good things to say about him. The world truly lost a great human today.
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Sign Former 9th Overall Pick
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the Boston Celtics have agreed with Noah Vonleh on a training camp deal. The former ninth overall pick has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets over his career.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Reveals Danny Ainge Refused To Trade Jaylen Brown For James Harden In 2020: "Me And Danny Had An Hour's Conversation About it, Danny Said 'I Ain't Trading Jaylen Brown For James Harden.'"
Jaylen Brown has found himself thrust into the spotlight recently after news broke that the Boston Celtics had included him in a package for Kevin Durant. The Celtics seemingly came out of nowhere as a contender in the Durant sweepstakes as the news surprised everyone, including Brown. Unsurprisingly, he wasn't...
