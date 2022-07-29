CVS Health Sued For Taking Money From Hospitals Serving Low-Income Patients: Report

www.benzinga.com
It’s time to expose the secret drug scam at the heart of American health care
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A federal court recently exposed the rot at the heart of America's healthcare system. The case, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, partly revolved around...
CVS Pharmacy has similar policy to Walgreens, allows pharmacists to deny birth control prescriptions
CVS Pharmacy has a similar policy to Walgreens which allows pharmacists to not fulfill prescriptions because of their religious or moral beliefs.
UnitedHealth CEO says no copay for insulin, other critical drugs from 2023
July 15 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Inc (UNH.N) Chief Executive Officer Andrew Witty said on Friday that beginning next year there would be no copay or out-of-pocket costs for several critical medicines, including insulin, for fully insured members.
CNBC
Mark Cuban’s pharmacy startup is actually making drugs less expensive. It's still working on solving the real problem
Mark Cuban's new online pharmacy promises steep discounts on hundreds of prescription drugs, and for the most part, it's delivering. The problem, experts say, is where it's still falling short. Cost Plus Drugs, which launched in January, offers more than 800 generic drugs that treat common diseases like cancer, dementia...
ProPublica
After Receiving Millions in Drug Company Payments, Pain Doctor Settles Federal Kickback Allegations
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. A dozen years ago, a Santa Monica, California, pain doctor named Gerald M. Sacks emerged as one of the pharmaceutical industry’s top paid speakers — anointed to extol the virtues of a variety of drugs, even though several experts in pain medicine said they’d never heard of him.
Social Security's 2023 Raise Could Shock You
The biggest benefit increase in four decades could be coming.
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income. SNAP Investment: USDA Offers $5 Million Grant to Expand Online EBT Food Stamp Acceptance. See: Looking To Diversify In...
Nursing home to stop discharging patients after deaths
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A nursing home run by the city of San Francisco will stop discharging patients as part of a federally-mandated closure plan after at least four patients died within days or weeks of being moved from Laguna Honda Hospital, officials said. In April, the federal Centers...
Is Walmart Closing Its Stores?
The pandemic changed businesses worldwide, and mega-giants like Walmart aren't an exception. Other stores like Costco, Kroger and Lidl decided to reduce the number of their open stores, and Walmart is taking the same route: unfortunately, several Walmart stores in the United States are set to shut down.
Biden administration says pharmacies can't turn away people who have a prescription for a drug that may end a pregnancy
In clarifying guidance announced Wednesday, the Biden administration says federal law does not allow pharmacies to turn away people who have a prescription for a drug that may end a pregnancy.
An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation
A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
moneytalksnews.com
Here’s the Average Social Security Benefit
Have you ever wondered what the “normal” Social Security amount might be?. How much you made in your 35 highest-earning years, the age at which you retire and your spouse’s work history are major factors in calculating your retirement benefit, as we explain in “7 Social Security Rules Everyone Should Know by Now.”
What Are the COVID-19 BA.5 Symptoms? Everything About the New Variant
As COVID Omicron BA.5 continues to spread in the U.S., some may be wondering if the variant might cause distinct symptoms that set it apart from other Omicron variants. BA.5 is a sub-type of the Omicron variant of COVID that has been spreading around the country for months. Since it first started appearing in significant numbers in May, BA.5 has become by far the dominant COVID variant in the country and accounted for an estimated 77.9 percent of sampled cases in the week ending July 16, according to projections from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
IFLScience
Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive
Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
How long does weed stay in your system? What smokers, new and old, need to know.
Weed will stay in your system, with noticeable effects, for several hours. Some drug tests can detect it for longer.
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 – Three direct payments worth $4,000 due – exact dates they will arrive
THE Social Security Administration (SSA) will soon be sending out the next batch of 2022 cost-of-living adjustment checks to beneficiaries. This year, the maximum Social Security check is $4,194, which is $841 per month for individual SSI beneficiaries. If your birth date is between the first and the 10th, the...
MedicalXpress
Opioid prescriptions significantly higher for patients with lifelong disabilities, study finds
A Michigan Medicine study finds that people with two pediatric-onset neurodevelopmental disorders are prescribed opioids at significantly higher rates than those without the conditions, raising concerns over addiction, overdose and mental health issues. Researchers analyzed prescriptions of opioids from private insurance claims of over 22,000 patients with cerebral palsy or...
SNAP 2022: Is My State Giving Out Extra EBT Food Stamp Money in July?
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, EA amounts are equal to the maximum benefit for the household size, minus their monthly base benefit. SNAP Schedule: When...
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
FOXBusiness
Bank of America slapped with $225 million fine by federal regulators
Federal regulators have hit Bank of America with a $225 million fine for what they allege were shortcomings in how the bank handled jobless benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) accused Bank of America of...
