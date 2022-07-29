As ‘COVID Refugees’ leave Florida, renters could start to see price relief

www.phillyvoice.com
Michael Apples
4d ago
maybe on new rentals but when landlords have raised rent on tenants whom been there for years im sure they will not drop the price
J BOY
4d ago
all you covid people refugees Delaware is wide open let me tell you it's beautiful up there Delaware is the place to be
roberto
3d ago
Yeah they’re going back to their $#%^ hole state sof NY and NJ where everything is “soooooo much better..”
wqcs.org
Florida's Home Insurance Crisis Worsens
Florida - Monday August 1, 2022: Florida’s home insurance crisis is getting worse according to Mark Friedlander, a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, who is concerned that the state is now facing “the largest mass failure of home insurers” in U.S. history. “We have seen the...
Florida Doesn't Even Make the Top 5 on This List of the Best Retirement Spots
What even is retirement anymore? As people live longer (and lead healthier lives), the traditional concept of leaving work to minimal expenses and a quiet life and spend time with grandkids is becoming increasingly obsolete. Whether due to high medical costs and inflation or the funds needed to cover one's...
Blue-collar on the brink: Working-class families are getting priced out of their apartments into homelessness
Fifty-nine-year-old Danzell Madison spent 11 months living out of hotel rooms or sleeping on couches at friend’s homes as she tried to find a place to live in South Florida. Madison, an outreach coordinator with the Lord’s Place, a nonprofit that actually addresses homelessness in West Palm Beach, never expected to find herself without a roof over her head and having to skip meals — she had a ...
Two Florida Counties Address Rising Rents
County commissions are taking up ordinances to require notices before rent increases
Florida Attorney General Moody highlights seven summer scams to avoid
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is continuing the Summer Scams Series and is highlighting scams that can happen during the summer months as consumers travel, move and undertake home-improvement projects. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “We are near the midway point of the...
southfloridareporter.com
Online Poker: The Card Game Taking Over Gambling in Florida
Florida has become one of the most important poker hubs in the United States. It ranks high among states such as Nevada, New Jersey and California. The Sunshine State has a large number of gambling venues, making it a popular poker destination. As a result, players can perfect their abilities in various live poker venues around the state.
MedicalXpress
A look inside Florida's hospitals as the newest COVID wave sweeps through the state
At West Boca Medical Center, Dr. Cory Harlow sees patients coming into the emergency department with many of the same symptoms they complained of during the early days of COVID in Florida: pneumonia, high fever and shortness of breath. Although Harlow no longer has to rush patients into intensive care...
5 Florida Lotto players become millionaires following this week’s billion-dollar drawing
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced that Florida had five winning tickets worth $1 million to $2 million from the Friday, July 29 Mega Millions drawing. In addition to the $1.3 billion MEGA MILLIONS jackpot hit in Illinois, Friday’s drawing produced a total of 26 second-tier winners, five of them from the Sunshine State.
Stimulus Check Update: 8 States to Send Out Payments This Month
Parents in Florida and homeowners in Illinois could be among millions across the nation to receive a rebate in August to help residents amid rampant inflation.
Florida inpatients with COVID-19 dip
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Friday that showed 4,476 Florida hospital inpatients had COVID-19, a decrease from the past two days. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The department reported Thursday that 4,758 inpatients had COVID-19, after reporting a total...
floridianpress.com
The Hypocrisy Behind the Miami Herald, Orlando Sentinel, and Florida's Entire Press Corps
When the Miami Herald devotes its entire front page to a photo of the CEO of Florida Power and Light with the headline “How Florida Power & Light executives surreptitiously took over and used it to bash its opponents,” we can only assume this is going to be a blockbuster of a story.
Central Florida doctor explains the latest COVID-19 trends amid BA.5 sub-variant
ORLANDO, Fla. — A central Florida doctor said we should be prepared to see a few more cases of rebound as a result of the Paxlovid medication. Dr. Aftab Khan said data surrounding the medication is outdated and is less effective when it comes to emerging COVID sub-variants. He...
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —8.2.2022 — Florida's 'Fake News' Media Hypocrisy — Florida Democrats Blame it all on DeSantis— More...
The term “Pay-for-Play” is a phrase the legacy media (Fake News) likes to throw around to discredit smaller, independent, and competitive news outlets. This is an undeniable fact. But, who really funds media outlets like the Miami Herald, Orlando Sentinel, and the Tampa Bay Times?. After the recent...
floridapolitics.com
Equality Florida poll shows LGBTQ voters angry at Ron DeSantis, anxious to vote
Most respondents believe Florida's elected officials working to actively harm LGBTQ youth. Could upset angry LGBTQ voters turn the electoral future of Florida around? A new poll published by Equality Florida shows LGBTQ individuals and allies anxious to act up over persecuting policies. About 77% of those polled believe Florida’s...
WESH
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities
Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
Live roaches under prep tables, flies landing on glasses among issues that shut down 2 restaurants
Flies, roaches and storage of food on the floor were among the issues that shut down two restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ...
Florida offers ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ license plate to benefit veterans
ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers in Florida can now pre-order a new license plate that benefits veterans. Florida’s “Don’t Tread On Me” tag will be placed into production once 3,000 are sold. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Pre-sale vouchers are going for $33.
businessobserverfl.com
Report: Home prices on West Coast of Florida to fall sharply in a recession
Homeowners in Tampa, North Port and Cape Coral might be in trouble. A new study out from Redfin, the Seattle tech real estate brokerage, finds the three cities on Florida’s West Coast are among the localities in the country where housing prices will take the biggest hits if — or when — a recession hits.
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
Boca Raton Greek Restaurant Cited For Health Violations
ELEVEN VIOLATIONS… Insects… Food Not Protected From Contamination… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Greek Restaurant Taverna Kyma was cited for eleven health violations during an inspection on July 25th by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The restaurant was not required […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
