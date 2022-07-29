Barfuss, Winner/Colome edges out Humboldt/Hartford

GREGORY, S.D. (KELO) — Aiden Barfuss was tremendous as his four hits helped lift Winner/Colome past Humboldt/Hartford in the state tournament, 8-7.

Winner/Colome will now play in the first winner’s bracket game on Saturday at 5 p.m. Humboldt/Hartford will face elimination on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The contest was tight early until the fourth inning. Winner/Colome tied the game at three, but Humboldt/Hartford answered with three in the home half of the fourth to take a 6-3 lead.

Barfuss would cut into that lead rather quickly as he blasted a two run homerun to centerfield, cutting the lead to 6-5.

Post 169 would carry that momentum into the sixth inning as they plated three more runs to grab the lead at 8-6.

Humboldt/Hartford would score one in the sixth to pull within one, but a one, two, three seventh inning led to a Winner/Colome victory.

They earned the 8-7 win over Humboldt/Hartford.

Barfuss led the way for Winner/Colome as he went 4-4 with two singles, a double and a homerun. He added four RBI’s and two runs scored.

He would also earn the win on the mound as he went three innings and allowed just one unearned run on one hit while striking out seven.

