ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt, SD

Barfuss, Winner/Colome edges out Humboldt/Hartford

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ralgc_0gxnhEoQ00

GREGORY, S.D. (KELO) — Aiden Barfuss was tremendous as his four hits helped lift Winner/Colome past Humboldt/Hartford in the state tournament, 8-7.

BRACKET

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09mURN_0gxnhEoQ00

Winner/Colome will now play in the first winner’s bracket game on Saturday at 5 p.m. Humboldt/Hartford will face elimination on Saturday at 10 a.m.

RECAP

The contest was tight early until the fourth inning. Winner/Colome tied the game at three, but Humboldt/Hartford answered with three in the home half of the fourth to take a 6-3 lead.

Barfuss would cut into that lead rather quickly as he blasted a two run homerun to centerfield, cutting the lead to 6-5.

Post 169 would carry that momentum into the sixth inning as they plated three more runs to grab the lead at 8-6.

Humboldt/Hartford would score one in the sixth to pull within one, but a one, two, three seventh inning led to a Winner/Colome victory.

They earned the 8-7 win over Humboldt/Hartford.

Barfuss led the way for Winner/Colome as he went 4-4 with two singles, a double and a homerun. He added four RBI’s and two runs scored.

He would also earn the win on the mound as he went three innings and allowed just one unearned run on one hit while striking out seven.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Humboldt, SD
City
Winner, SD
City
Hartford, SD
Winner, SD
Sports
City
Lead, SD
City
Gregory, SD
City
Colome, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Striking Out#Humboldt Hartford#Winner Colome#H H
KELOLAND

Sioux Falls East, RC Post 22 pick up vital victories

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – Entering Friday, the only two unbeaten teams left in the Legion baseball Class A state tournament were Sioux Falls East and Mitchell Post 18. The winner of this one would at least get a shot at the championship. In the bottom 3rd, two men aboard for Jonah Schmidt who found […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND

Vermillion surges past Dell Rapids in round one

GREGORY, S.D. (KELO) – Dell Rapids and Vermillion met with the winner advancing to play Winner/Colome. In the top of the 1st, Dell’s Dylan Mathis would hit a high fly ball and it had some serious carry on it. It would hit off the wall, Brayden Pankonen who was on second base had to wait […]
KELOLAND

New era of Stampede Hockey officially introduced

The Sioux falls Stampede named Tony Gasparini their new Vice President of Hockey Operations and General Manager back in late May, and announced that Rob Rassey would become the Herd's new head coach in June, and on Thursday, they officially introduced the pair.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

SportsZone Saturday – July 30

KELOLAND SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday with the final episode in July. First we talk with O'Gorman standout, Bergen Reilly who helped Team USA win gold at the Pan American Games.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy