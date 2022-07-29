Despite Imax's Q2 Miss, Analysts Still See Potential, Reiterate Ratings

www.benzinga.com
Tinder Parent Match Group Shares Tank On Q3 Outlook, Expected Higher Expenditure, Hiring Pullback
Match Group Inc MTCH reported second-quarter revenue growth of 12% year-over-year to $795 million, missing the consensus of $805.58 million. GAAP EPS loss was $(0.11), compared to $0.46 in 2Q21. Adjusted operating income increased 9% Y/Y to $286 million, and the margin was 36%, down 1,100 bps. Payers increased 10%...
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Starbucks Q3 Earnings Brew: Revenue And Earnings Beat, Global Comps Jump 3% Despite China Lockdowns
Starbucks Corp SBUX reported its fiscal third-quarter earnings results Tuesday after the bell. Here's a look at the highlights from the quarter. What Happened: Starbucks said fiscal third-quarter revenue jumped 9% year-over-year to $8.15 billion, which beat the estimate of $8.1 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The coffee...
Alteryx: Q2 Earnings Insights
Alteryx AYX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alteryx beat estimated earnings by 23.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.6. Revenue was up $60.55 million from the same period last...
Conduent: Q2 Earnings Insights
Conduent CNDT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Conduent missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was down $98.00 million from the same period last...
Around $30 Million Bet On This Communication Services Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones gained by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Inspire Medical Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights
Inspire Medical Systems INSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inspire Medical Systems beat estimated earnings by 14.52%, reporting an EPS of $-0.53 versus an estimate of $-0.62. Revenue was up $38.43 million from...
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
Tower Semiconductor Clocks 18% Revenue Growth In Q2
Tower Semiconductor Ltd TSEM reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to $426 million, missing the consensus of $428.4 million. It posted a 30% organic growth. The gross profit was $112 million, up 52% Y/Y. The operating profit grew 108% Y/Y to $70.7 million. EPS was $0.53. It generated...
Recap: Livent Q2 Earnings
Livent LTHM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Livent beat estimated earnings by 27.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.29. Revenue was up $116.50 million from the same period last...
Exact Sciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Exact Sciences EXAS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Exact Sciences beat estimated earnings by 15.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.9 versus an estimate of $-1.07. Revenue was up $86.82 million from the same...
Global Industrial: Q2 Earnings Insights
Global Industrial GIC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Industrial missed estimated earnings by 1.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was up $45.90 million from the same...
Recap: Bright Horizons Family Q2 Earnings
Bright Horizons Family BFAM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bright Horizons Family beat estimated earnings by 1.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.7. Revenue was up $48.86 million from...
U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings; Crude Oil Falls
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after the Wall Street closed slightly lower in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Caterpillar Inc. CAT, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and Starbucks Corporation SBUX. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set...
Recap: Match Group Q2 Earnings
Match Group MTCH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Match Group beat estimated earnings by 32.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.53. Revenue was up $86.75 million from the same...
LPL Finl Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LPL Finl Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 13.71%, reporting an EPS of $2.24 versus an estimate of $1.97. Revenue was up $141.00 million from...
CytoSorbents: Q2 Earnings Insights
CytoSorbents CTSO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CytoSorbents missed estimated earnings by 92.31%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $3.53 million from the same period last...
Aquestive Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Aquestive Therapeutics AQST reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aquestive Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.36. Revenue was down $2.08 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Recap: Clearwater Paper Q2 Earnings
Clearwater Paper CLW reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clearwater Paper reported in-line EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.11. Revenue was up $120.40 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Recap: Prudential Financial Q2 Earnings
Prudential Financial PRU reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prudential Financial missed estimated earnings by 26.27%, reporting an EPS of $1.74 versus an estimate of $2.36. Revenue was up $673.00 million from the same...
