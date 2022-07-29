Short Interest Sector Focus: Healthcare Sector

www.benzinga.com
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
A Look At Ford Stock Following Massive 20% Earnings Surge
Ford Motor Co. F rallied 4.64% higher on Monday in continued momentum. Over the last four trading days the stock has skyrocketed over 20%. The surge began on July 27, when Ford began to run up into its earnings print, which took place that day after the market close. Ford printed a big earnings beat, reporting EPS of 68 cents on sales of 37.91 billion compared to the consensus estimate of EPS of 45 cents on sales of 34.32 billion.
Tower Semiconductor Clocks 18% Revenue Growth In Q2
Tower Semiconductor Ltd TSEM reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to $426 million, missing the consensus of $428.4 million. It posted a 30% organic growth. The gross profit was $112 million, up 52% Y/Y. The operating profit grew 108% Y/Y to $70.7 million. EPS was $0.53. It generated...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, dropped on Monday, but still managed to remain above the $23,000 mark at the start of the August month. The global cryptocurrency market capitalization slipped from the $1.10 trillion mark it recorded last week, as the market cap stood at $1.08 trillion, registering a 24-hour drop of 1.6%.
This Indian Businesswoman Just Overtook Chinese Billionaire Yang Huiyan To Become Asia's Richest Woman
India’s business tycoon Savitri Jindal overtook Chinese billionaire Yang Huiyan atop the wealth rankings as China’s real-estate developers reel from a mortgage boycott. What Happened: Jindal’s net worth surpassed Huiyan on global rankings and stood at $11.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s been a...
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Falling: What's Happening?
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL shares are trading lower by 3.87% to $37.21 Monday morning after the company announced a private offering of senior convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to $900 million. What Happened?. "The purpose of the offering is to replace some of the existing...
EXCLUSIVE: Pelorus Equity Group Closes $15.8M Debt Financing With California-Focused Cannabis Co. TransCanna
Pelorus Equity Group, a company that provides real estate loans for cannabis, has closed its S$15.8 million debt financing agreement with TransCanna Holdings Inc. TCAN TH , a California-based cannabis company. The loan proceeds will be used to refinance and develop TransCanna’s California facility, as well as for construction costs, and the payment of interest on existing debt.
Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter
Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
How Is The Market Feeling About West Pharmaceutical Servs?
West Pharmaceutical Servs's (NYSE:WST) short percent of float has risen 6.5% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 960 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.31% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Avid Technology: Q2 Earnings Insights
Avid Technology AVID reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Avid Technology reported in-line EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.26. Revenue was up $2.80 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Analysts Cheer ZoomInfo's Q2 Beat, Maintain Overweight/Buy Rating
Analysts shared their appreciation for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI post Q2 beat. Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow maintained ZoomInfo with an Outperform and cut the price target from $100 to $80. ZoomInfo reported impressive Q2 results, he noted. ZoomInfo revised the full year 2022 guidance to reflect revenue growth. Moreover,...
Exact Sciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Exact Sciences EXAS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Exact Sciences beat estimated earnings by 15.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.9 versus an estimate of $-1.07. Revenue was up $86.82 million from the same...
Cognex: Q2 Earnings Insights
Cognex CGNX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cognex missed estimated earnings by 2.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.42. Revenue was up $5.47 million from the same period last...
Aquestive Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Aquestive Therapeutics AQST reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aquestive Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.36. Revenue was down $2.08 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Ferrari Registers 25% Growth In Q2 Sales; Raises FY22 Outlook
Ferrari NV RACE reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 24.9% year-on-year to €1.291 billion. Total shipments of 3,455 units improved 28.7% from last year. Car and spare parts revenue rose 25% Y/Y, and Engines decreased by 8%. EBITDA rose 15.5% Y/Y to €446 million, and the margin contracted 280...
MiMedx Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
MiMedx Group MDXG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MiMedx Group missed estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $1.28 million from the same...
Innovative Industrial's Earnings: A Preview
Innovative Industrial IIPR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Innovative Industrial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36. Innovative Industrial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights
Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
