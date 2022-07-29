www.emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Barbara Clarke Carpenter
Barbara Clarke Carpenter, age 94, of Emporia, Virginia passed away on Sunday, July 31,2022. She was born in Triplet Virginia to Walter and Adna Lee Clarke. The Lord was first in her life followed by her love for her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grand children. . She was known as...
Emporia-Greensville Business Spotlight: DFI Systems
The process of DFI Systems moving to Emporia began in early 2021 and remains a process still in motion. Eventually, the Hampton-based company building wall panels and floor systems will call Emporia its headquartered home. The former Perdue Farms building at 180 W. Pleasant Shade Drive perfectly fits the DFI...
Fatal two-vehicle crash closes down James River Drawbridge in Isle of Wight County
The Virginia State Police are currently investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on the James River Drawbridge between Newport News and Isle of Wight County.
Multiple back-to-school events slated in Emporia-Greensville
It may seem like school just let out for the summer. But believe us, we’re already less than a month away from the next school year, despite what the thermometer might tell you. No matter how old you are, whether you’re a teacher, parent, or student, it’s never too...
NBC12
Donut shop taking orders to sweeten the start of the school year
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As thousands of teachers in metro Richmond get ready to head back to school, Sugar Shack Donuts will start delivering fresh donuts to as many schools as possible when teachers return. Over the next three weeks, Sugar Shack will take orders for your school of choice...
Police investigating series of drive-by shootings around Scotland Neck
Scotland Neck, N.C. — Officials in Scotland Neck said they are investigating a series of drive-by shootings in and around Scotland Neck, two of them unfolding Saturday night. They all happened in Halifax County. One was reported around 11:00 p.m. Saturday on Bynums Bridge Road and the other less...
Deputy shot by robbery suspect at Dollar General in Charles City County
The search for a person who shot a Charles City County Sheriff's Deputy continued into the night, hours after the Monday evening shooting at the Dollar General in the 10300 block of Courthouse Road.
Bolt scoots out of Richmond
Bolt Mobility, the first licensed scooter company to roll into the Richmond area in 2019, informed the city on June 7 that it was ceasing local operations.
Emporia registrar relocated to 706 South Main Street
The Emporia City Council unanimously approved relocating the registrar from the municipal building to 706 South Main St. “The registrar’s office employs one full-time registrar and two part-time assistant registrars,” City Manager William Johnson said. “During peak times, the registrar and both assistants can occupy their office space with only two small workstations. The registrar’s office currently operates in a 10.5x20 space which is cramped and inefficient for office staff and voter needs. The office does not have space for copier, printer, or fax machines which leaves the public unattended while employees use the copier/fax/scanner in the office of administration.”
Box truck driver charged, two sent to the hospital after Chesterfield Hull Street Road crash
The crash occurred around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Chesterfield Police said two people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash. The driver of the box truck has been charged with disregarding a red light.
Lucky Leaf brings expo to Virginia for first time
The Lucky Leaf Expo is currently underway at the Greater Richmond Convention Center despite recent issues with Virginia’s legislation.
Police: 177 people arrested in Richmond during special operation, majority connected to government housing
The Richmond Police Department said officers have arrested 177 people in a special operation that was launched after two boys were gunned down outside a convenience store in November.
Petersburg Police urges public to avoid Ferndale Avenue due to reported ‘incident’
Petersburg Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of Ferndale and Elm Street at this time.
Charlottesville Nurse Pleads Guilty for Obtaining Fraudulent Fentanyl Prescriptions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A nurse has pleaded guilty for fraudulently obtaining drugs at the hospital...
Chesterfield Food Lion car chase shooting suspect wanted
The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is asking for help in solving a crime involving a suspect who shot at a car after performing a car chase in a Food Lion parking lot.
Driver dies after crashing into tree on Boulders Parkway
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are investigating a fatal crash off Boulders Parkway. On Monday, Aug. 1, at around 2:35 p.m., police say a Honda CRV was driving on Boulders Parkway when the car veered off the road and hit a tree. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Community pushes for skate park honoring Dinwiddie teacher following her unexpected death
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A dream of a new skate park at the Dinwiddie Sports Complex could soon become a reality - all to honor a teacher and mother gone too soon. Hundreds of people are joining an online campaign to open the park in honor of Amy Fisher, who supported her son’s skating dreams every chance she got.
Woman injured in shooting at Midlothian Turnpike restaurant
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is expected to recover after a shooting late Sunday night at the Cook Out restaurant on Midlothian Turnpike. Police say just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the shooting at 8241 Midlothian Turnpike. “Officers rendered aid to the victim who was subsequently transported to...
Subpar assisted living facilities: What to do to ensure your loved ones don’t end up there
8News' investigations continue to reveal that about a dozen assisted living facilities statewide are operating with subpar conditions.
Shooting at Chesterfield Cook Out sends one woman to the hospital
The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital at a Cook Out restaurant on Sunday, July 31.
