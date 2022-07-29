ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, VA

Barbara Clarke Carpenter

Barbara Clarke Carpenter, age 94, of Emporia, Virginia passed away on Sunday, July 31,2022. She was born in Triplet Virginia to Walter and Adna Lee Clarke. The Lord was first in her life followed by her love for her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grand children.  . She was known as...
Emporia-Greensville Business Spotlight: DFI Systems

The process of DFI Systems moving to Emporia began in early 2021 and remains a process still in motion. Eventually, the Hampton-based company building wall panels and floor systems will call Emporia its headquartered home. The former Perdue Farms building at 180 W. Pleasant Shade Drive perfectly fits the DFI...
Multiple back-to-school events slated in Emporia-Greensville

It may seem like school just let out for the summer. But believe us, we’re already less than a month away from the next school year, despite what the thermometer might tell you. No matter how old you are, whether you’re a teacher, parent, or student, it’s never too...
Donut shop taking orders to sweeten the start of the school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As thousands of teachers in metro Richmond get ready to head back to school, Sugar Shack Donuts will start delivering fresh donuts to as many schools as possible when teachers return. Over the next three weeks, Sugar Shack will take orders for your school of choice...
Emporia registrar relocated to 706 South Main Street

The Emporia City Council unanimously approved relocating the registrar from the municipal building to 706 South Main St. “The registrar’s office employs one full-time registrar and two part-time assistant registrars,” City Manager William Johnson said. “During peak times, the registrar and both assistants can occupy their office space with only two small workstations. The registrar’s office currently operates in a 10.5x20 space which is cramped and inefficient for office staff and voter needs. The office does not have space for copier, printer, or fax machines which leaves the public unattended while employees use the copier/fax/scanner in the office of administration.”
Driver dies after crashing into tree on Boulders Parkway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are investigating a fatal crash off Boulders Parkway. On Monday, Aug. 1, at around 2:35 p.m., police say a Honda CRV was driving on Boulders Parkway when the car veered off the road and hit a tree. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman injured in shooting at Midlothian Turnpike restaurant

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is expected to recover after a shooting late Sunday night at the Cook Out restaurant on Midlothian Turnpike. Police say just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the shooting at 8241 Midlothian Turnpike. “Officers rendered aid to the victim who was subsequently transported to...
