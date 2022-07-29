Duchenne Gene Therapy Firm Sarepta Therapeutics' Earns 8% Price Target Hike From This Analyst

www.benzinga.com
Related
Sarepta Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sarepta Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-1.18 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was up $69.40 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Apple To $177? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Keybanc raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $173 to $177. However, Keybanc analyst Brandon Nispel maintained the stock with an Overweight. Apple shares fell 0.8% to $160.16 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler boosted ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI price target from $50 to $54. However, Piper Sandler analyst...
Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation
Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gilead Sciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Gilead Sciences GILD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gilead Sciences beat estimated earnings by 3.27%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.53. Revenue was up $43.00 million from the same...
EXCLUSIVE: Pelorus Equity Group Closes $15.8M Debt Financing With California-Focused Cannabis Co. TransCanna
Pelorus Equity Group, a company that provides real estate loans for cannabis, has closed its S$15.8 million debt financing agreement with TransCanna Holdings Inc. TCAN TH , a California-based cannabis company. The loan proceeds will be used to refinance and develop TransCanna’s California facility, as well as for construction costs, and the payment of interest on existing debt.
A Look At Advanced Micro Devices Heading Into Q2 Earnings Print
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD is set to print its fiscal second-quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday. The stock was trading over 3% higher heading into the event. When the chipmaker printed its first-quarter results on May 3, the stock gapped up 7.74% the following day, but...
How Is The Market Feeling About West Pharmaceutical Servs?
West Pharmaceutical Servs's (NYSE:WST) short percent of float has risen 6.5% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 960 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.31% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ferrari Registers 25% Growth In Q2 Sales; Raises FY22 Outlook
Ferrari NV RACE reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 24.9% year-on-year to €1.291 billion. Total shipments of 3,455 units improved 28.7% from last year. Car and spare parts revenue rose 25% Y/Y, and Engines decreased by 8%. EBITDA rose 15.5% Y/Y to €446 million, and the margin contracted 280...
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
MiMedx Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
MiMedx Group MDXG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MiMedx Group missed estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $1.28 million from the same...
PepsiCo Takes 20% Equity Stake In Romanian Spring Water Company AQUA Carpatica
PepsiCo Inc PEP has entered into a strategic agreement with Romanian spring water AQUA Carpatica, which was founded by Swiss-Greek businessman and entrepreneur Jean Valvis in 2010. Under the agreement, PepsiCo will own a 20% equity stake in AQUA Carpatica. The financial terms were not disclosed. PepsiCo will have the...
Check Point Saw Subdued Billings Growth In 2Q; Analysts Remain Cautious As They Expect Tougher 2H
Analysts lauded Check Point Software Technologies Ltd's CHKP Q2 beat, which faced a tough comparison versus Q2 2021 thanks to three large multi-year deals. Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow had an Underperform on the stock with a price target of $115. Check Point reported Q2 results above consensus, driven by stronger-than-expected product revenue and continued demand for firewall refresh, he noted.
70% Return? Precious Metals Are Rebounding And This Analyst Sees An Opportunity
Gold, silver, and palladium are among the precious metals that have been recently been bucking the general downtrend in metal prices. Between June and July, the global precious metals index fell by almost 4%, Though on July 20th, the index bounced off multi-month lows, driving up the prices of gold and silver bullion — something Gianni Di Poce intends to take advantage of.
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Avid Technology: Q2 Earnings Insights
Avid Technology AVID reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Avid Technology reported in-line EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.26. Revenue was up $2.80 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Global Industrial: Q2 Earnings Insights
Global Industrial GIC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Industrial missed estimated earnings by 1.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was up $45.90 million from the same...
Benzinga
Tower Semiconductor Clocks 18% Revenue Growth In Q2
Tower Semiconductor Ltd TSEM reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to $426 million, missing the consensus of $428.4 million. It posted a 30% organic growth. The gross profit was $112 million, up 52% Y/Y. The operating profit grew 108% Y/Y to $70.7 million. EPS was $0.53. It generated...
ViewRay: Q2 Earnings Insights
ViewRay VRAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ViewRay reported in-line EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was up $7.12 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Why Pinterest Analysts Are Buying The Story: 'Better-Than-Feared' Q2, New CEO And More
Pinterest reported second-quarter financial results after the close Monday and saw shares jump on the report and guidance that calls for mid-single digit year-over-year growth for the third quarter. Here’s what analysts had to say about earnings and new CEO. The Pinterest Analysts: Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak has...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
153K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0