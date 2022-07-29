ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Duchenne Gene Therapy Firm Sarepta Therapeutics' Earns 8% Price Target Hike From This Analyst

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Sarepta Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sarepta Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-1.18 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was up $69.40 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Apple To $177? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Keybanc raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $173 to $177. However, Keybanc analyst Brandon Nispel maintained the stock with an Overweight. Apple shares fell 0.8% to $160.16 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler boosted ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI price target from $50 to $54. However, Piper Sandler analyst...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation

Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Therapy#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Sarepta Therapeutics Inc#Eps#Aav#Srpt
Benzinga

Gilead Sciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

Gilead Sciences GILD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gilead Sciences beat estimated earnings by 3.27%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.53. Revenue was up $43.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Pelorus Equity Group Closes $15.8M Debt Financing With California-Focused Cannabis Co. TransCanna

Pelorus Equity Group, a company that provides real estate loans for cannabis, has closed its S$15.8 million debt financing agreement with TransCanna Holdings Inc. TCAN TH , a California-based cannabis company. The loan proceeds will be used to refinance and develop TransCanna’s California facility, as well as for construction costs, and the payment of interest on existing debt.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

A Look At Advanced Micro Devices Heading Into Q2 Earnings Print

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD is set to print its fiscal second-quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday. The stock was trading over 3% higher heading into the event. When the chipmaker printed its first-quarter results on May 3, the stock gapped up 7.74% the following day, but...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About West Pharmaceutical Servs?

West Pharmaceutical Servs's (NYSE:WST) short percent of float has risen 6.5% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 960 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.31% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Benzinga

Ferrari Registers 25% Growth In Q2 Sales; Raises FY22 Outlook

Ferrari NV RACE reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 24.9% year-on-year to €1.291 billion. Total shipments of 3,455 units improved 28.7% from last year. Car and spare parts revenue rose 25% Y/Y, and Engines decreased by 8%. EBITDA rose 15.5% Y/Y to €446 million, and the margin contracted 280...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
MARKETS
Benzinga

MiMedx Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

MiMedx Group MDXG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MiMedx Group missed estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $1.28 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Check Point Saw Subdued Billings Growth In 2Q; Analysts Remain Cautious As They Expect Tougher 2H

Analysts lauded Check Point Software Technologies Ltd's CHKP Q2 beat, which faced a tough comparison versus Q2 2021 thanks to three large multi-year deals. Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow had an Underperform on the stock with a price target of $115. Check Point reported Q2 results above consensus, driven by stronger-than-expected product revenue and continued demand for firewall refresh, he noted.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

70% Return? Precious Metals Are Rebounding And This Analyst Sees An Opportunity

Gold, silver, and palladium are among the precious metals that have been recently been bucking the general downtrend in metal prices. Between June and July, the global precious metals index fell by almost 4%, Though on July 20th, the index bounced off multi-month lows, driving up the prices of gold and silver bullion — something Gianni Di Poce intends to take advantage of.
MARKETS
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Avid Technology: Q2 Earnings Insights

Avid Technology AVID reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Avid Technology reported in-line EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.26. Revenue was up $2.80 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Global Industrial: Q2 Earnings Insights

Global Industrial GIC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Industrial missed estimated earnings by 1.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was up $45.90 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Tower Semiconductor Clocks 18% Revenue Growth In Q2

Tower Semiconductor Ltd TSEM reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to $426 million, missing the consensus of $428.4 million. It posted a 30% organic growth. The gross profit was $112 million, up 52% Y/Y. The operating profit grew 108% Y/Y to $70.7 million. EPS was $0.53. It generated...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

ViewRay: Q2 Earnings Insights

ViewRay VRAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ViewRay reported in-line EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was up $7.12 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
153K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy