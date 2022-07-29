Arkansas Officials Say Marijuana Legalization Initiative Has Enough Signatures For November Ballot

www.marijuanamoment.net
Report: Arkansas named 5th-worst state for healthcare
With the average American spending more than $12,500 per year on personal health care, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best and Worst States for Health Care.
ualrpublicradio.org
Gov. Hutchinson to announce in November whether he will run for U.S. president
Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he will wait until November before announcing whether he will run for president. The Republican governor spoke Monday during a forum by the Washington Post. When asked about former President Donald Trump, Hutchinson said people in his party need to move on from Trump, though he...
talkbusiness.net
Missouri’s Club Car Wash reaches Arkansas after acquiring Speedy Splash Carwash
Missouri-based Club Car Wash announced Monday (Aug. 1) its entrance into the Arkansas market through the acquisition of Speedy Splash Carwash. Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal includes 10 locations in Northwest Arkansas and one in Oklahoma. Club Car Wash’s express carwash portfolio now has 101 locations in Missouri,...
KHBS
Arkansas teacher pay discussion continues ahead of potential special session
Ark. — Arkansas teachers continue to rally for a pay raise, but the issue may not be discussed at the potential special session next week. “That’s not looking like it’s going to be included in the call," Democratic Sen. Greg Leding said. "Even though the governor supports it and all democrats support it and a growing number of Republicans support it, there’s still not quite enough support.”
fayettevilleflyer.com
Northwest Arkansas becoming more diverse, report shows
Northwest Arkansas' racial and ethnic minorities are expected to grow to nearly one-third of the region's population by 2026, according to a report released by the nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council. The numbers show an increase in diversity from three decades ago when the region's population was 95% white. The report...
salineriverchronicle.com
August is Catfish Month in Arkansas
The catfish industry is the largest component of aquaculture in the United States and a significant industry in Arkansas. In fact, Arkansas catfish farmers contributed $19.5 million to Arkansas’s agricultural economy in 2021. That’s up 17% from the previous year. The month of August has been proclaimed as...
Arkansas off-road company and owner sued by Attorney General
The Arkansas Attorney General has filed a suit against a Lakeview truck parts company.
KTLO
COVID-19 local numbers still climbing
Numbers from the Arkansas Department of Health. (Numbers in parenthesis indicates change from last Monday)(Numbers are only cases reported by medical facilities and do not include any at-home testing) Arkansas. 903,931 total cases (+8,956) 15,770 active cases (-1,021) 11,719 deaths (+46) Baxter County. 9,693 total cases (+122) 191 active cases...
Kait 8
USDA declares drought disaster for Arkansas, Missouri counties
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) With the hotter temperatures impacting many farmers in the country, government officials are acting. According to a news release, the United States Department of Agriculture declared a disaster due to drought in the state of Arkansas, with 12 counties being affected. Four counties in Missouri were also affected.
Arkansas judicial commission issues sanctions for Pope Co. judge at center of Working4You investigation
An Arkansas judge at the center of a nearly year long Working 4 You investigation has been disciplined by the state.
magnoliareporter.com
Northeast Arkansas retiree wins $2 million Mega Millions consolation prize
Judy Dudley from Lake City claimed her $2 million on Monday morning at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock. She purchased the winning ticket at the Kum & Go, 4810 E. Highland in Jonesboro. She was one of six people in the United States to win $2 million in Friday night's drawing. She becomes the 89th person to win $1 million or more from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery since it started in 2009.
ozarkradionews.com
22 States, Including Missouri & Arkansas, Sue Biden Administration over Threats to Withhold Nutrition Assistance for Schools that Don’t Adhere to Title IX Protections
Jefferson City, Mo. – The attorney generals of 22 states, including Missouri and Arkansas, have filed a lawsuit against the USDA and the Biden Administration over new guidance on sex discrimination for schools and programs that receive federal nutritional assistance. On May 5, 2022, the USDA’s Food and Nutrition...
USDA: 12 Arkansas counties impacted as disaster areas due to drought
Twelve counties eligible for aid due to drought disaster.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Parole Board issues pardon/commutation list, Risher turned down
The Arkansas Parole Board has made recommendations regarding requests for pardons and commutations. South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. Columbia and Union. Michael Bradford, driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance, violation Arkansas Hot Check Law, theft over $2,500, theft over...
thv11.com
Arkansas motel ordered to pay $25 million to human trafficking victim
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Benton County judge found that the former owners of a Springdale motel helped facilitate the trafficking of a teenage girl. OM Hospitality, Inc., which owned the Economy Inn until August 2018, has been ordered to pay a total of $25 million for not stopping the girl's trafficking within the motel for three years, according to court documents.
Augusta Free Press
Arkansas Online Casinos – Compare the Best Real Money State AR Online Casinos
With only three land-based casinos in Arkansas, casino fans have to look elsewhere to play their favorite games and try their luck to win big. Luckily, this guide has everything you need to know about the best Arkansas online casinos that offer a world-class gaming experience. From attractive bonus offers,...
Over 23,000 acres of Arkansas forest land burned so far in 2022
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture reported Friday that over 23,000 acres of state forests have burned so far this year.
onlyinark.com
Lake Ouachita, Arkansas’s Largest Lake
Arkansas’s lakes are one of its best attractions. With over 2,400 named ponds, lakes and reservoirs, the state has a lot of water. Its largest lake is Lake Ouachita, which sprawls through the Ozark National Forest just west of Hot Springs. Lake Ouachita didn’t always exist, though. It was created by the Army Corps of Engineers as part of flood control measures for the Ouachita River. Fortunately for the state, those flood control measures also created the largest and most pristine lake in Arkansas.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas woman plans vacation of a lifetime after she wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the historic $1.337 billion dollar jackpot on Friday, many Americans flocked to purchase a lottery ticket with hopes to have a chance at the winnings. Although the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois, a total of 81, 281 Arkansans won prizes...
