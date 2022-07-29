scranton.macaronikid.com
Related
College building declared unsafe in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Angeli Hall at Lackawanna College is now declared unsafe for human occupancy after a broken water line flooded the basement of the theater Monday morning. The building along Vine Street in Scranton was evacuated and the utilities shut off. Newswatch 16 found signs on the...
Backpack giveaway helping students prepare for school year
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The "School Rocks Backpack Giveaway" took place at Verizon stores across the country. Newswatch 16 stopped by the store on Wyoming Avenue in Edwardsville. The backpacks were filled with school supplies like pencils, folders and paper. Kids who attended could also enter to win a...
First-ever Scranton Bike Weekend to support Keystone Mission
SCRANTON, Pa. — The sound of revving engines is beckoning bikers from near and far to ride into Lackawanna County this weekend. Organizer Janiece Montes is a passenger, not a rider, but she loves bikes and cars, and decided stand-alone "bike nights" weren't enough. "I was like, wow, we're...
Mobile medical unit helps kids return to school safely
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wright Center for Community Health’s new mobile medical unit, Driving Better Health, will help students from five different counties return to school safely in the fall. The large vehicle will spend August driving through school districts and parks throughout Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, and Wayne counties, offering routine vaccinations, including […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEP-TV 16
Scranton Bike Weekend to benefit homeless & hungry at Keystone Mission
It's the first of its kind in the Scranton area, organizers say. One of the organizers' 11-year-old son has a passion for feeding the homeless.
Volunteers providing a much-needed lift
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Volunteers are the unsung heroes of communities big and small. Sunday, a local group proved their value by mobilizing to help a family in need accomplish a mighty task. “I don’t know how we would have done this, I don’t know how,” explained Beverly Hoover who recently moved to Edwardsville. […]
Attorney for Vision Home Builders speaks out
SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has an update on a three-month-long, I-Team investigation into a now-closed Columbia County Home Building Company. For the first time since ‘Vision Home Builders abruptly closed its doors in late April, Eyewitness News heard from the company, the attorney representing the company, and its owner spoke […]
$2M Mega Millions ticket won in Scranton
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday a PA Lottery retailer in Lackawanna County sold a winning Mega Millions® with a Megaplier® ticket worth $2 million. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Joe’s Kwik Marts, on 701 North Keyser Avenue in Scranton sold a lucky consumer a $2 million winning Mega Millions ticket. The winning ticket matched all […]
Times News
Under my hat: The Bungalow Babes
Community pools are important nurturing grounds. They’re health-oriented venues to provide seasonal recreation. At their very best, they go beyond for children and adults. They help turn kids into great swimmers, championship divers, lifeguards, coaches, scout leaders and responsible adults. In Tamaqua, the pool also spawned a valuable social...
First Hospital ending inpatient, outpatient services
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First Hospital in Kingston announced Monday they plan to close the hospital in the upcoming months due to a lack of staffing. According to Commonwealth Health, First Hospital announced to patients, physicians, and staff members their plans to close the hospital and their affiliated outpatient treatment offerings on October 30, 2022. […]
Former WNEP anchor Williams working for Baker
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. State Sen. Lisa Baker announced today that former WNEP-TV broadcaster Tom Williams will be joining her staff as the 20th Senatorial District’s communications and outreach director. “Helping others has always been a priority for me, so this new role is...
Owner of hibachi restaurants dead at 44
A co-owner of several of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s most popular sushi and hibachi restaurants has passed away, according to the Luzern
gridphilly.com
Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal
Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
Inaugural Jam Fest kicking off in Wayne County
LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A brand new music festival was born Saturday in Wayne County. Lake Genero is using events like their brand new Jam Fest to give back to the community. Wayne County's newest music event, Jam Fest, made its debut at Lake Genero in Lake Ariel, and folks are giving it a standing ovation.
Organization raising awareness of human trafficking
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The crime of human trafficking has been around for thousands of years and persists to this day. In the last five years alone in Pennsylvania, roughly 800 human trafficking offenses were filed. Those troubling numbers in the commonwealth happened despite Pennsylvania’s first comprehensive human trafficking law taking effect also five years […]
bloomsburgpa.org
67th Annual Cake & Ice Cream Festival
Copyright © 2019. Town of Bloomsburg | 301 E. Second Street | Bloomsburg, PA 17815 Designed by MePush.
newsworking.org
Explosion rocks Lehigh County, Pennsylvania
Jul 20, 2022 At 12:28AM Wednesday morning, Lehigh County Fire Radio transmitted the box for the area of 4058 Coplay Creek Road rear for a structure fire sending out Station 22, Engines 2611, 1611, Medic 67, Truck 1631 and Tanker 2621. After receiving multiple calls, the address was updated and...
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Railbiking in the Poconos
“Soarin’ Eagle Rail Tours“ will be open weekends and most weekdays through Labor Day. Hours are subject to change, so it is best to check the schedule. Reservations are not required; however, they are highly recommended. The scenic route runs along the Lackawaxen River in the charming town of Hawley. The specifically chosen six-mile-long route boasts lush views and fascinating history.
Looking for suspects in a Scranton carjacking
Scranton Police are investigating a car jacking. It happened Sunday night in the area of Colliery Avenue and McDonough Street. The woman told police she was pulled out of her 2008 Silver Acura by two men who then made off with the vehicle. She was not injured. Police did find the vehicle later in South Scranton but are still looking for the suspects.
Times News
Dog’s best friend: Jim Thorpe man helps at Carbon shelter
Most dogs arrive at the Carbon County Animal Shelter on a weekly basis. Many of them are reunited with their owners in a short time, but the rest have to adjust to shelter life for an unknown amount of time. Vince Dart helps the dogs feel more comfortable while they’re...
Comments / 0