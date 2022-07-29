ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Novo Nordisk Once-Weekly Insulin Hits Primary Goals In In Two Phase 3 Trials

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap Of Tuesday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary

Avalo Therapeutics AVTX has dosed the first patient in the pivotal LADDER trial to assess the efficacy and safety of AVTX-803 in Subjects with Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type II (LAD II) ER). Avalo shares traded in a range of $3.5 to $3.91 on a day volume of 33.54 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $3.5. The company shares are currently trading at $3.67, up 4.86 percent in the after-hours trading session.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
153K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy