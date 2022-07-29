Novo Nordisk Once-Weekly Insulin Hits Primary Goals In In Two Phase 3 Trials

www.benzinga.com
Related
Recap Of Tuesday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary
Avalo Therapeutics AVTX has dosed the first patient in the pivotal LADDER trial to assess the efficacy and safety of AVTX-803 in Subjects with Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type II (LAD II) ER). Avalo shares traded in a range of $3.5 to $3.91 on a day volume of 33.54 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $3.5. The company shares are currently trading at $3.67, up 4.86 percent in the after-hours trading session.
Tinder Parent Match Group Shares Tank On Q3 Outlook, Expected Higher Expenditure, Hiring Pullback
Match Group Inc MTCH reported second-quarter revenue growth of 12% year-over-year to $795 million, missing the consensus of $805.58 million. GAAP EPS loss was $(0.11), compared to $0.46 in 2Q21. Adjusted operating income increased 9% Y/Y to $286 million, and the margin was 36%, down 1,100 bps. Payers increased 10%...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
153K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0