Plymouth Meeting farm’s edible flowers popping up on restaurant menus

Each time we go to Philadelphia, we treat ourselves at Vetri cucina, the amazing restaurant of Chef Marc Vetri who is one of Philly’s top chefs. Going to Vetri is such an experience: located in a townhouse, it is as if you were invited to someone’s house. The decor is warm and the perfect setting for an intimate dinner where you will be able to hear your conversation, even if there is music in the background (well, Jodi noticed the music, I did not!).

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO