Plymouth Meeting farm’s edible flowers popping up on restaurant menus

fox29.com
Enjoy scenic fields, live music at Shady Brook Farm's sunflower festivals every Saturday in August
YARDLEY, Pa. - Thanks to Shady Brook Farm, Saturdays in August can get a lot more scenic. The Yardley, Pennsylvania farm is hosting sunflower festivals on Saturdays in August. According to the farm, you can enjoy a wagon ride through the sunflower fields, take selfies on the scenic route, and enjoy live music, food, drinks and children's activities.
PhillyBite
Swarthmore's Village Vine Wine Bar + Bistro
- If you are looking for a new place to eat in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, you will be delighted to learn about the Village Vine wine bar and bistro. It offers an excellent selection of unique and small-production wines from all over the world. The bistro offers takeout, dine-in, and delivery options, and the menu reflects seasonality and local fare.
morethanthecurve.com
Free week at PWRBLD Gym in Conshohocken and King of Prussia
Tired of your boring gym? PWRBLD Gym is offering a free week at its two locations in Conshohocken (544 East Elm Street) and King of Prussia (167 Town Center Road). Stop in at either location during staffed hours in August to receive your free week pass. For more information and...
ijustwanttoeat.com
Amazing Dinner at Vetri Cucina in Philadelphia
Each time we go to Philadelphia, we treat ourselves at Vetri cucina, the amazing restaurant of Chef Marc Vetri who is one of Philly’s top chefs. Going to Vetri is such an experience: located in a townhouse, it is as if you were invited to someone’s house. The decor is warm and the perfect setting for an intimate dinner where you will be able to hear your conversation, even if there is music in the background (well, Jodi noticed the music, I did not!).
thesunpapers.com
Mark your calendars for the 2022 Lions Club Flea Market
The 2022 Flea Market will be happening on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 (rain date Sept. 17) at the parking lot at One Centennial Square, 33. E. Euclid Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ, 08033. Please note: There will be no building access; portable lavatories will be available on site. Dozens of vendors will...
Bristol Coffee Shop Owner Discusses Upcoming Newtown Location, Bucks County Roots
The popular Bristol coffee shop Calm Waters Coffee Roasters has announced an upcoming location in Newtown. John Fey wrote about the new coffee shop for the Levittown Patch. The coffee shop, located at 242 Mill St., will be opening its new location in Newtown in September. They will be opening their second location at 15 South State St., currently the location for The Coffee Room. That shop’s owners, Margaret and Raj Kumar, announced that they will be selling their Newtown location to the owners of Calm Waters.
morethanthecurve.com
For Rent | Garage in Conshohocken | Suburbs2City Team
Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 120 West 2nd Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this oversized 1 car garage in Conshohocken Borough. Great for extra storage space or to park a car. Contact us today for more details or to set up a showing.
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in Pennsylvania
A popular discount grocery store chain just opened a brand new location in Pennsylvania last week. Read on for more details. Grocery Outlet just held the grand opening for their new store in Pennsylvania last week on July 28, 2022.
morethanthecurve.com
Pocket parks on the agenda for Conshohocken’s Borough Council
On the August 3rd agenda for Conshohocken’s Borough Council is a presentation involving the possible addition of two pocket parks along Fayette Street. From the agenda:. a. 2023 Capital Budget Park Presentation (B-Field Playground, Fritz Lodge Pocket Park, Santander Pocket Park), Ray Sokolowski, Executive Director of Operations. So what...
phillygrub.blog
P.J. Whelihan’s 20th Location Set to Open in Hatfield
The PJW Restaurant Group is slated to open its 20th P.J. Whelihan’s location in early August. Located in the Hatfield Pointe shopping center at 190 Forty Foot Road, Hatfield, PA 19440, the opening will mark the 27th restaurant overall for the growing group. The 6,000 square foot space, designed...
Main Line Media News
Historical Society of Montgomery County finds troves of treasures in ‘Grandma’s Attic’
NORRISTOWN — One friend remembers a fancy walnut vanity with a trio of curved mirrors, matching bench and drawers full of colorful junk jewelry and random glass buttons. “It seemed like something a princess would have” to her five or six-year-old self. In fact, it was the beat-up survivor of an old bedroom set…relegated to a dusty corner of her grandparents’ spare bedroom. Another friend recalls an aunt’s basement dress-up box, stuffed with worn-out cast-offs that fueled hours of pretend play.
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Delaware
If you’re looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience it’s about time you visited one of these seven highly-rated buffets in Delaware. Whether you like classic American comfort food or Indian cuisine, you’ll be sure to find your new favorite restaurant on this list.
PhillyBite
The Victor Cafe A Philadelphia Italian Institution
- There's no need to go far to enjoy a fantastic Italian dinner at The Victor Cafe in Philadelphia. This Philadelphia institution has been hosting opera performances for years. The company hired students to work as servers, and the shows are staged throughout the week. The Victor Cafe in Philadelphia.
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United States
The deli was brought to the United States in the late 19th century by Jewish European immigrants. They usually specialized in bringing high-quality meats and other foreign prepared foods to the community.
morethanthecurve.com
Property along Schuylkill River Trail in Conshohocken for sale
The property at 200 Center Street, which is along the Schuylkill River Trail in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township, has been listed for sale on LoopNet. The listed price is $1,700,000. The listing also states that a lease would be considered. The property is currently the home of Sundafu...
morethanthecurve.com
Aqua to replace pipe on several blocks on the west side of Conshohocken
Aqua has announced that it will begin replacing 5,200 feet of pipe on the west side of Conshohocken starting August 8th. Being replaced is a 6-inch cast iron pipe with 8-inch ductile iron water main. The streets and blocks involved are as follows:. Maple Street from West 1st Avenue to...
timespub.com
Herman’s Hermits, starring Peter Noone, closes the Bristol Riverside Theatre’s William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest 2022!
Bristol Riverside Theatre’s William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest closes the 2022 summer season with Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone on September 9 and 10. The concert will take place at the Bristol Township Amphitheater located at 2501 Bath Road, Bristol, PA, 19007. Legendary 60s pop band Herman’s...
1954 Snack Bar Menu, Connie Mack Stadium, Philadelphia
1954 Snack Bar Menu, Connie Mack Stadium, Philadelphia.AxlCobainVedder. You know it’s Philadelphia when they make a point to specify what bakery a roll came from (u/catjuggler)
Bucks County Acknowledged in Philly Mag’s Lists of Great Shopping and Fun Spots
The Michener Art Museum made an appearance on Philadelphia Magazine's lists.Image via iStock. Shops and unique spots in Bucks County recently made appearances in Philadelphia Magazine’s lists of the best local places for Shopping & Style and Fun & Games.
