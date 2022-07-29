Larimer County Assessor: Sign up for LETA

www.eptrail.com
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Lodging tax increase on Nov. ballot
Voters in the Estes Valley will decide in November whether to increase the lodging tax to help create more affordable housing and accessible childcare. A new law passed by the Colorado legislature this year created this opportunity. On Monday, Aug. 1, the board of Visit Estes Park (VEP), the Town of Estes Park and Larimer County Commissioners chose to move forward with putting the issue on the ballot.
Remembering the 1976 Big Thompson Canyon flood
Sunday marks the 46th anniversary of the Big Thompson Canyon flood, which claimed the lives of 144 people and earned the unfortunate title of the deadliest flash flood in Colorado history.
Evacuation orders lifted in Larimer County wildfire
Larimer County crews responded to a wildfire burning near Wild Wing Drive off of County Road 12 and County Road 29 on Sunday.
Progress on Roundabout Brings Intersection Closure
A lot has changed near the intersection of 35th Ave. and O St. in the past three months as the Weld County Department of Public Works and project contractor, IHC Scott, work to construct a [...] This post Progress on Roundabout Brings Intersection Closure previously appeared on North Forty News.
Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado
Update: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. "Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary...
Flash Flood Warnings go into effect for parts of Colorado
There were two separate Flash Flood Warnings in effect for different parts of Colorado on Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service in Boulder confirmed. According to NWS, there was a Flash Flood Warning for the eastern portion of the Cameron Peak Burn Area until 3:45 p.m. in Larimer County, which included Masonville. This had the potential to effect roughly 216 people. Another Flash Flood Warning impacted the East Troublesome Fire Area until 4 p.m. in Grand County. This included Grand Lake and Highway 125. This had the potential to impact almost 500 people and one school.
9News
Larimer County fire east of Carter Lake
A view captured video of a fire burning in Larimer County on Sunday, July 31. Credit: Ken Gallegoa.
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Cedar Canyon fire burning in Scotts Bluff County; smoke to affect Laramie and southern Goshen Counties
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Multiple fires ignited in Southern Scotts Bluff County in Nebraska on Saturday, likely due to lightning strikes. Units from Laramie County fire districts have responded to assist, and winds are expected to carry thick smoke across southern Goshen and Laramie Counties into Cheyenne. Tweets from Nebraska...
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Nonprofits in Your Neighborhood: Help nonprofits with back to school needs
Polish off your saddle shoes, people! Parents are registering kids, nurses are filling out health forms, and, obviously, the most imperative question on kids’ minds throughout the valley is what they will wear on the first day of school. But behind the scenes, nonprofits are working hard to get their tutors in place, supply kids with all the pens or headphones they need, connect them with mentors, and more. They are a diligent force to be reckoned with, preparing and supporting the school community. Someone has to be sure there is an extra pair of pants in the nurse’s office and funds to launch Sally’s big ideas. And the kid in the corner, whom nobody sits next to at lunch, needs someone to grab their hand and lead them onto the playground.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Community Foundation launches new grant cycle
The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado announces the launch of its new grant cycle, opening. Charitable organizations seeking funding for work benefiting Berthoud, Estes Valley, Fort Collins, or Loveland are invited to apply. Estes Valley grant applications will be reviewed by the Estes Valley Community Fund Committee (EVCFC). Eligibility requirements and detailed application information can be found on the Foundation’s website at NoCoFoundation.org/nonprofits/grants/. Applications will be accepted online until Wednesday, August 31.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
VIDEO OF THE DAY: Timelapse of July storm over Estes Park
The same storm that dumped hail on Estes Park on July 27, 2022, also created an incredible lightning show as seen from Horseshoe Park in Rocky Mountain National Park!
5280.com
3 Gorgeous Colorado Destinations You Could (And Should) Access by Vehicle
Ever wanted to enjoy the majesty of the Centennial State’s wilderness vistas without having to use your legs? You’re not alone: Overlanding, the Instagram-era name for exploring the backcountry as far as any road—and street-legal vehicle—will take you, is one of the fastest-growing automotive trends, according to the Specialty Equipment Market Association. That growth will be on full display in Loveland this month at the annual Overland Expo Mountain West (August 26 through 28; day passes start at $25). The event includes seminars and classes, but the main attraction is ogling the latest gear and tricked-out adventure rigs, some of which can run well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. “That’s the great thing about overlanding,” says Bryan Rogala, host of Outside magazine’s beginner overlanding video series, The 101. “You can travel deep into the wilderness and make your camp as luxurious and comfortable as you can imagine.” But don’t be fooled into thinking you need to spend big to enjoy the outdoors on four wheels. These Colorado starter routes should be a regular Sunday cruise in just about any four-wheel-drive SUV.
Electrocuted squirrel starts wildfire in Colorado
Crews from Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) have determined that a small wildfire that sparked in Fort Collins on Saturday was ignited when a squirrel was electrocuted by a power line. PFA teams responded to reports of a small fire burning near Trilby and Hidden Springs Road at about 9:35 AM...
KKTV
Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
Hot start to August with more monsoon storms expected
The month of August will kick off Monday with hot weather for Denver and the eastern plains of Colorado as highs climb well into the 90s. Some areas could even reach the low 100s. It will be a bit cooler in the mountains and on the western slope thanks to afternoon cloud cover associated with monsoon storms.We'll see several rounds of monsoon storms in the week ahead with an ongoing potential to see flash flooding on burn scars. The storms will be more concentrated across western and southern Colorado on Monday with higher chances on the plains and in the northern mountains toward the end of the week.We could see some wildfire smoke drift through the northern half of Colorado during the day on Monday due to several large fires burning in states like California, Idaho and Montana. In addition there is an Ozone Alert in effect for Denver, Boulder, Greeley and Fort Collins until at least 4 p.m. on Monday.Tuesday will be another hot day for Denver and the plains but temperatures will come down a bit during the middle of the week and again over the weekend thanks to anticipated surges of monsoon moisture.
1310kfka.com
Apartment complex that houses CSU students cancels leases
An apartment complex in Fort Collins that serves mostly Colorado State University students is leaving them high and dry for the second year in a row. The Coloradoan reports Union on Plum has canceled lease agreements for the upcoming school year once again. The management company cited building issues and required construction. Union on Plum says more than 150 lease holders were given the option to cancel with no penalty and they can relocate to one of the four other properties owned by FOCO Living. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Snowplows needed for a foot of hail in Estes Park
A monsoon surge has moved into Colorado and is expected to last through Friday.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Happy Colorado Day – Photo gallery included!
Just a reminder that today is Colorado Day! And with that celebration comes free entry to all of Colorado state parks. With 42 state parks across Colorado – from 3,800 feet in eastern Colorado to high mountain peaks at 9,500 feet – there is something for everyone. But with today’s free entry, try one of the closer parks to Estes Park. And if you can’t make it to a state park today, be sure to check out one of the parks across the state as they are all celebrating Colorado Parks and Wildlife 125th Anniversary in 2022. Have you served in the military? Colorado Parks and Wildlife is also offering free entrance to all state parks during the month of August for service members with proof of military service.
5280.com
Firestone’s Police Station Looks Nothing Like What You’d Expect
When the town of Firestone called upon Roth Sheppard Architects to design a new facility comprising a police station, municipal court, and community room, it wasn’t just looking for a team that could create functional physical spaces—which, with their drastically different uses and security requirements, would have been challenging enough. It also needed experts to devise a structure that would convey a feeling of refuge, not just for citizens—who are often intimidated by a visit to the police station—but for the law-enforcement professionals who would call this their home base.
