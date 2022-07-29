How many people in Florida have won Mega Millions jackpots?

More than $1.2 billion is up for grabs in Friday night’s historic Mega Millions drawing.

The new total released at noon is the second highest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

Florida, which has only had the Mega Millions game since 2013, is not the state that has sold the most winning tickets. The title goes to New York and California. However, the Sunshine State has produced some millionaires from the game.

There have been three Mega Millions jackpot winners in Florida since 2007, according to the Mega Millions.

Here is the full list of winners from Florida:

January 5, 2018 - $451 million won by Secret 007, LLC, of Port Richey, Fla.

March 18, 2014 - $414 million – 2 winning tickets ($207 million each)

Cobie and Seamus Trust Dated April 21, 2014 of Merritt Island, Fla.

Anonymous player with a ticket purchased in La Plata, Md.

May 29, 2007 - $44 million - Kimberly Swanson of Richmond, Va. and Dan Franks of St. Petersburg, Fla., ticket purchased in Va.

