How many people in Florida have won Mega Millions jackpots?

 4 days ago
More than $1.2 billion is up for grabs in Friday night’s historic Mega Millions drawing.

The new total released at noon is the second highest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

CBS47 and FOX30 are your official Florida Lottery stations. You can watch the LIVE Mega Millions drawing every Tuesday and Friday night RIGHT HERE on CBS47 and FOX30, right before Action News Jax at 11 p.m.

Florida, which has only had the Mega Millions game since 2013, is not the state that has sold the most winning tickets. The title goes to New York and California. However, the Sunshine State has produced some millionaires from the game.

There have been three Mega Millions jackpot winners in Florida since 2007, according to the Mega Millions.

Here is the full list of winners from Florida:

  • January 5, 2018 - $451 million won by Secret 007, LLC, of Port Richey, Fla.
  • March 18, 2014 - $414 million – 2 winning tickets ($207 million each)
  • Cobie and Seamus Trust Dated April 21, 2014 of Merritt Island, Fla.
  • Anonymous player with a ticket purchased in La Plata, Md.
  • May 29, 2007 - $44 million - Kimberly Swanson of Richmond, Va. and Dan Franks of St. Petersburg, Fla., ticket purchased in Va.

Comments / 8

Chickashaangel
3d ago

It will be a whole lot bigger, by tonight. Good luck, to everyone playing.

Reply
6
Elizabeth Wires
3d ago

Someone will win they just haven’t decided what numbers yet.

Reply(1)
8
