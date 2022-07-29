Unemployment Help Available In-Person in Bradford

wesb.com
wnynewsnow.com
Concerns Expressed Over New Chautauqua County Landfill Commission
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – To much of the dismay of Public Facilities workers, the Chautauqua County Legislature approved a new commission to oversee the County’s Landfill last week. The seven member proposed group will consist of local officials, private businesses, and local waste experts appointed by...
wrfalp.com
Chautauqua County’s First Online Tax Auction Deemed a Success
Chautauqua County ‘s first online tax auction has been deemed a success. County Director of Real Property Services Kim Meleen said the tax auction took place online from July 9 through 22, “We hadn’t done an auction in three years due to COVID, so there really wasn’t a place big enough to hold an in-person, or a time frame long enough to probably hold an in-person auction with the amount of properties we had.”
wesb.com
First Catt Co COVID Death in a Month
The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported the first COVID-19 death in a month on Friday. Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins reported that the death of a 75-year-old woman from covid related respiratory problems was the first death reported in Catt County since June 29 and it’s 256th death since April 2020.
Construction in Clearfield County to close road until September
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A road near Osceola Mills Borough will be closed and a detour will be in place for about a month for bank stabilization and box culvert work. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the project is set to begin on Route 2051 (Drane Highway) Aug. 8. Bank stabilization will […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Route 949 Closed Until Mid August
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. – State Route 949 between Corsica and Sigel in Jefferson County is expected to be closed until mid-August due to a bridge replacement project. (Photos courtesy Sigel Volunteer Fire Company) Through August 17, contractor Thomas Construction Inc. of Grove City will be replacing the Mill Run...
wrfalp.com
A Case of Polio Reported in Chautauqua County
A case of polio has been reported in Chautauqua County. County Executive PJ Wendel, in his monthly interview with WRFA, said he didn’t have details about the case, “We’ll be watching it. Our Health Department and their teams will be evaluating it and determining all the information, and disseminating what gets sent to us, how we process this going forward.”
wesb.com
PennDOT Closing Oswayo Street in Shinglehouse
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that its Potter County Maintenance Division will close Route 4017 (Oswayo Street) Monday, August 15 and implement a detour using Route 44 and Route 1009 (Bell Run Road). The closure allows maintenance crews to replace the deck surface of a bridge spanning a branch of Oswayo Creek in Shinglehouse Borough near the entrance to the Shinglehouse Assembly Park.
localsyr.com
NY congressional candidate supports mandatory military service, but only for men
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Republican congressional candidate Carl Paladino won’t be answering questions from debate moderators ahead of the August primary for New York’s 23rd district, but he did take questions from a group of right-wing supporters at a campaign stop this week in Jamestown. The Jamestown...
wnynewsnow.com
Cattaraugus County Fair Kicks Off
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – The Cattaraugus County fair in Little Valley kicked off on Sunday, with a week full of family friendly fun on tap. “It’s a full year-long thing. Between booking the entertainment, getting everything set for the next year, maybe making some changes, getting the entries done, grounds improvements, those are ongoing. It’s a full year thing, it takes a lot of people, a lot of time to put it all together,” explains Nell Fellows, Secretary of the Cattaraugus Agricultural Society.
Clearfield County fair inching closer to start date
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The kickoff to the Clearfield county fair is getting closer and many food vendors are on their final step before opening doors on Sunday. The various food vendors are just one thing guests can look forward to at the Clearfield Fair. There will also be a full variety of entertainment […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Beverage-Air of Brookville recently donated a new cooler for Brookville volleyball, basketball and wrestling boosters to use at their concession stands during their events! Pictured, left to right, are Ben Fiscus (Wrestling boosters), Ron Freeman and Jared Dean (Beverage-Air), and Dave Osborne (Brookville Athletic Director). Photo courtesy Brookville Area School District.
chautauquatoday.com
State Police BCI investigating armed robbery at casino in Cattaraugus County
An armed robbery at a casino in Cattaraugus County is under investigation. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Machias are investigating the hold up that occurred shortly before 11 pm Saturday at Seneca Gaming and Entertainment Oil Springs Casino in the town of Ischua. The unidentified male suspect entered the casino displaying what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun and carrying a cloth shopping bag. The suspect approached the cashier cage where he demanded money. The suspect appeared to be an average build white male and approximately 5’9”. He was wearing a camouflage shirt, hat, mask, dark sweatpants and black sneakers with white trim. The suspect appeared to be wearing transparent gloves with the words LOVE either tattooed on his knuckles or drawn on the gloves. The suspect left on foot with U.S. currency in the shopping bag, as well as a cashier drawer with additional U.S. currency.
The 86th annual Potter County Fair is here
Millport, Pa. — The Potter County Fair is set to begin Sunday, and there's plenty of opportunities for fun and food. The fair runs from July 31 through Aug. 6 with the fair opening at 9 a.m. every day. Rides will operate until 10 p.m. Admission into the fair and parking will be free every day. Wrist bands will be available to purchase for rides. Pricing is $8 on Sunday...
wesb.com
Fenton Attorney Seeks to Suppress Evidence
The attorney for a Bradford Man accused of causing his girlfriend’s death is moving to suppress all evidence in the case. Public Defender Phillip Clabaugh argues in a brief in the case that 38-year-old Anthony Fenton was under the “functional equivalent of arrest” when he was prevented by police officers from leaving the area for 35 minutes before being informed that he was being detained.
wesb.com
Stolen Wellsville Vehicle Spotted in Bradford
A Blue 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid was stolen from Wellsville on Thursday. The City of Bradford and McKean County Where are the Sirens Going Facebook page reported that the vehicle was allegedly spotted in the Bradford area around 2:30 Friday. The plate number is JSE 3555, if you see this...
wrfalp.com
Investigation Into Fire at Fredonia Bar Continuing
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a Fredonia bar Monday afternoon. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says the Fredonia Fire Department was called to Heenan’s Bar on 39 East Avenue around 3:00 p.m. for a structure fire. Fire crews put out the fire...
chautauquatoday.com
Sinclairville Resident Named Manager of Tops Markets in Frewsburg
Tops Friendly Markets recently announced the promotion of Angelena Goot to Store Manager of its Frewsburg location. Goot started her career at Tops in 2011 as a carry-out-café clerk and has held many positions over the years, most recently interim Store Manager. Goot is a resident of Sinclairville.
wesb.com
Bench Warrant for McLaughlin, Goodmote-Miller
A Bradford woman who had pled guilty in connection with a theft of copper and car batteries failed to show up for sentencing on Friday. According to the McKean County Sheriff’s Office, a bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of 26-year-old Kylie Jo McLaughlin. McLaughlin pled guilty back in March to one count of receiving stolen property in connection with a theft from the Universal Pressure Pumping Well facility last July.
erienewsnow.com
Horse Seriously Injured in Crash in Columbus Township, Warren County
A horse suffered serious injuries in a crash in Columbus Township, Warren County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened just east of 42100 State Route 6 on July 27 around 4:55 a.m. Troopers said it was dark and foggy when a Dodge Intrepid hit the horse with its front...
wesb.com
Buffalo Man Accused of Spreading Rubbish
A Buffalo man is accused of scattering rubbish in Eldred. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 44-year-old Leon Hughes deposited multiple household items on private property in Eldred. Charges are pending.
