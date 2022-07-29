Short Volatility Alert: U.S. Bancorp

www.benzinga.com
Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Falling: What's Happening?
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL shares are trading lower by 3.87% to $37.21 Monday morning after the company announced a private offering of senior convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to $900 million. What Happened?. "The purpose of the offering is to replace some of the existing...
A Look At Ford Stock Following Massive 20% Earnings Surge
Ford Motor Co. F rallied 4.64% higher on Monday in continued momentum. Over the last four trading days the stock has skyrocketed over 20%. The surge began on July 27, when Ford began to run up into its earnings print, which took place that day after the market close. Ford printed a big earnings beat, reporting EPS of 68 cents on sales of 37.91 billion compared to the consensus estimate of EPS of 45 cents on sales of 34.32 billion.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, dropped on Monday, but still managed to remain above the $23,000 mark at the start of the August month. The global cryptocurrency market capitalization slipped from the $1.10 trillion mark it recorded last week, as the market cap stood at $1.08 trillion, registering a 24-hour drop of 1.6%.
Tower Semiconductor Clocks 18% Revenue Growth In Q2
Tower Semiconductor Ltd TSEM reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to $426 million, missing the consensus of $428.4 million. It posted a 30% organic growth. The gross profit was $112 million, up 52% Y/Y. The operating profit grew 108% Y/Y to $70.7 million. EPS was $0.53. It generated...
Recap: Clearwater Paper Q2 Earnings
Clearwater Paper CLW reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clearwater Paper reported in-line EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.11. Revenue was up $120.40 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
If You Had $10,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $10,000 to invest,...
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
Cognex: Q2 Earnings Insights
Cognex CGNX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cognex missed estimated earnings by 2.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.42. Revenue was up $5.47 million from the same period last...
Earnings Preview: Stellus Capital Inv
Stellus Capital Inv SCM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Stellus Capital Inv will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29. Stellus Capital Inv bulls will hope to hear the company...
How Is The Market Feeling About West Pharmaceutical Servs?
West Pharmaceutical Servs's (NYSE:WST) short percent of float has risen 6.5% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 960 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.31% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Earnings Preview: American Superconductor
American Superconductor AMSC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that American Superconductor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.24. American Superconductor bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: Voya Financial Q2 Earnings
Voya Financial VOYA reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Voya Financial beat estimated earnings by 32.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.67 versus an estimate of $1.26. Revenue was up $1.33 billion from the same...
Sarepta Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sarepta Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-1.18 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was up $69.40 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Recap: Cardlytics Q2 Earnings
Cardlytics CDLX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cardlytics missed estimated earnings by 41.3%, reporting an EPS of $-0.65 versus an estimate of $-0.46. Revenue was up $16.55 million from the same period last...
How Is The Market Feeling About Vale?
Vale's (NYSE:VALE) short percent of float has risen 31.67% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 37.56 million shares sold short, which is 0.79% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Recap: Sprout Social Q2 Earnings
Sprout Social SPT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sprout Social beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was up $16.75 million from the same...
Recap: Blackbaud Q2 Earnings
Blackbaud BLKB reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Blackbaud beat estimated earnings by 11.94%, reporting an EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.67. Revenue was up $35.49 million from the same period last...
Analysts Cheer ZoomInfo's Q2 Beat, Maintain Overweight/Buy Rating
Analysts shared their appreciation for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI post Q2 beat. Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow maintained ZoomInfo with an Outperform and cut the price target from $100 to $80. ZoomInfo reported impressive Q2 results, he noted. ZoomInfo revised the full year 2022 guidance to reflect revenue growth. Moreover,...
