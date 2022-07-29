A Springfield man has been sentenced to five months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining a pandemic relief loan from the government. Prosecutors say 26-year-old Charles Jones applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan through the Small Business Administration. He claimed the money was to support an apparel business that had 11 workers and gross revenues of $1.2 million over the previous 12 months. But there was no such business, and Jones had no employees. In handing down the sentence, the judge noted that Jones’s actions kept that money from legitimate businesses that really needed the help.

