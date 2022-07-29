capitolwolf.com
Related
Springfield man sentenced to five months in jail after committing COVID-related wire fraud
A Springfield man has now been sentenced to five months in jail and three months home confinement after pleading guilty in a federal of COVID related wire fraud case.
Springfield man arrested for drug and illegal firearm possession
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Springfield Police arrested a man Sunday night for multiple drug and firearm charges after driving off from a traffic stop. Police officials said they tried to stop 26-year-old Andrew Westrum on Sangamon Avenue when he continued driving west. He ignored multiple traffic lights and hit a car at the intersection of […]
nprillinois.org
Police study shows Springfield's Black motorists are stopped far more often than whites
Springfield Police stopped Black motorists last year at a rate five times higher than white drivers according to the Illinois Department of Transportation’s annual traffic stop study. “These numbers are not good. These numbers are extremely high,’’ said Ken Page, a Black driver who is president of the Springfield...
Illinois to pay $300,000 after losing case involving discrimination against the disabled
Springfield will have to pay nearly $300,00 dollars after losing a case to the Justice Department. Last week’s jury trial was held to determine the amount of damages, which was $293,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmay.com
Springfield Man Gets Prison Time For Pandemic Relief Fraud
A Springfield man has been sentenced to five months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining a pandemic relief loan from the government. Prosecutors say 26-year-old Charles Jones applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan through the Small Business Administration. He claimed the money was to support an apparel business that had 11 workers and gross revenues of $1.2 million over the previous 12 months. But there was no such business, and Jones had no employees. In handing down the sentence, the judge noted that Jones’s actions kept that money from legitimate businesses that really needed the help.
wlds.com
Sangamon County Man Dies in Calhoun Motorcycle Crash on Saturday
A Sangamon County man has been identified as the individual killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in northern Calhoun County. Illinois State Police report that at 4:10PM Saturday just north of the Village of Michael on Illinois Route 100 a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 100 following several other motorcycles.
capitolwolf.com
Legacy vote coming
Members of the Springfield school board are still discussing whether a tax abatement for the Legacy Pointe sports complex is a good idea. “It starts to add up,” said board member Micah Miller. “I mean, consider this is in total probably $1 million that we’re losing as a district.”
newschannel20.com
Springfield man caught with crack cocaine after crashing into car, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police and crashing into a car Sunday night. Springfield Police tried to pull over the vehicle around 7:39 p.m. in the 3000 block of Sangamon Avenue. We're told the driver continued to travel westbound and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmay.com
Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois
Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
capitolwolf.com
Does this belong to you?
Perhaps you have heard of the state treasurer’s unclaimed property program, or even run your name through the database on the treasurer’s web site. But the action of an auction during the fun at the fair is meant to clear Treasurer Mike Frerichs’ vault of things which are taking up space after ten years or more. Money and other treasures which have turned up in, say, forgotten safe deposit boxes are transferred to the treasurer’s office.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, July 29th, 2022
A 48-year-old Springfield, Illinois man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on a felony failure to appear warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Ronnie Smith is being held in lieu of $40,000 bond. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of Cisne posted bond after being arrested by Kinmundy Police for driving on...
wmay.com
Springfield Man Arrested After Crashing Into Another Car While Eluding Police
A Springfield man is facing multiple charges after crashing into another vehicle while trying to avoid a traffic stop. Officers attempted to pull his car over near Sangamon and Dirksen just after 7:30 Sunday night, but the driver kept heading westbound on Sangamon, ignoring traffic lights. He collided with another car at Sangamon and Piper Road. Police arrested 26-year-old Andrew Westrum. They say he was in possession of two handguns, four grams of crack cocaine, digital scales, and nearly $1,000 in cash. Westrum was also wanted on two outstanding warrants. He’s being held in the Sangamon County Jail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAND TV
IL EPA grants operating permit to Texas corporation to build $1B gas plant in Central Illinois
PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued an operating permit to EmberClear, a Texas-based company, to build a new methane gas plant in Pawnee, Illinois. The permit issued Monday will allow the Lincoln Land Energy Center, which will run on methane, a greenhouse gas that traps more...
capitolwolf.com
Call for safer intersection
Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp (pictured) says before the mid-July crash that killed two teenage boys, his department asked IDOT to make the intersection of US-51 and Leafland Street in Assumption safer, and his people were told IDOT only considers fatalities. Kettlekamp and other elected officials held a news conference...
Herald & Review
Lawsuit targets Decatur police after traffic stop
DECATUR — A landscape gardener who says he was held at gunpoint by Decatur police and put in fear of his life in a case of mistaken identity is now suing the cops and the city of Decatur for more than $150,000. Quartus Stitt alleges his civil rights were...
1470 WMBD
More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois man dies after boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois as the victim. Next of kin have been notified. Three others were also hurt in the incident.
Springfield Police announces National Night Out events
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department, along with the Coty of Springfield and other community agencies, will be hosting a series of events throughout the city on Tuesday as part of National Night Out. National Night Out has taken place every year since 1984 as a way to bring police departments and communities […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Interstate stops hold a cache of Illinois prairieland
GOODFIELD — If all you do at an interstate rest area is make a quick trip inside a building for a vending machine snack or other necessity, you might be missing out on a larger experience. “Nearly every one of our rest areas has a story to tell,” said...
taylorvilledailynews.com
State EPA Closes Taylorville Kroger After Inspection Found Asbestos Contamination During Abatement
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency late Friday afternoon shut down the Taylorville Kroger store and sealed the building, afer a complaint was filed that cancer-causing asbestos was getting outside of a containment area during work to replace portions of the store's floor. The state agency said that a licensed asbestos...
Comments / 0