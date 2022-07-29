ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Springfield man arrested for drug and illegal firearm possession

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Springfield Police arrested a man Sunday night for multiple drug and firearm charges after driving off from a traffic stop.   Police officials said they tried to stop 26-year-old Andrew Westrum on Sangamon Avenue when he continued driving west. He ignored multiple traffic lights and hit a car at the intersection of […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Crime & Safety
wmay.com

Springfield Man Gets Prison Time For Pandemic Relief Fraud

A Springfield man has been sentenced to five months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining a pandemic relief loan from the government. Prosecutors say 26-year-old Charles Jones applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan through the Small Business Administration. He claimed the money was to support an apparel business that had 11 workers and gross revenues of $1.2 million over the previous 12 months. But there was no such business, and Jones had no employees. In handing down the sentence, the judge noted that Jones’s actions kept that money from legitimate businesses that really needed the help.
wlds.com

Sangamon County Man Dies in Calhoun Motorcycle Crash on Saturday

A Sangamon County man has been identified as the individual killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in northern Calhoun County. Illinois State Police report that at 4:10PM Saturday just north of the Village of Michael on Illinois Route 100 a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 100 following several other motorcycles.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
capitolwolf.com

Legacy vote coming

Members of the Springfield school board are still discussing whether a tax abatement for the Legacy Pointe sports complex is a good idea. “It starts to add up,” said board member Micah Miller. “I mean, consider this is in total probably $1 million that we’re losing as a district.”
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud
wmay.com

Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois

Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
capitolwolf.com

Does this belong to you?

Perhaps you have heard of the state treasurer’s unclaimed property program, or even run your name through the database on the treasurer’s web site. But the action of an auction during the fun at the fair is meant to clear Treasurer Mike Frerichs’ vault of things which are taking up space after ten years or more. Money and other treasures which have turned up in, say, forgotten safe deposit boxes are transferred to the treasurer’s office.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, July 29th, 2022

A 48-year-old Springfield, Illinois man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on a felony failure to appear warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Ronnie Smith is being held in lieu of $40,000 bond. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of Cisne posted bond after being arrested by Kinmundy Police for driving on...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Man Arrested After Crashing Into Another Car While Eluding Police

A Springfield man is facing multiple charges after crashing into another vehicle while trying to avoid a traffic stop. Officers attempted to pull his car over near Sangamon and Dirksen just after 7:30 Sunday night, but the driver kept heading westbound on Sangamon, ignoring traffic lights. He collided with another car at Sangamon and Piper Road. Police arrested 26-year-old Andrew Westrum. They say he was in possession of two handguns, four grams of crack cocaine, digital scales, and nearly $1,000 in cash. Westrum was also wanted on two outstanding warrants. He’s being held in the Sangamon County Jail.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
capitolwolf.com

Call for safer intersection

Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp (pictured) says before the mid-July crash that killed two teenage boys, his department asked IDOT to make the intersection of US-51 and Leafland Street in Assumption safer, and his people were told IDOT only considers fatalities. Kettlekamp and other elected officials held a news conference...
ASSUMPTION, IL
Herald & Review

Lawsuit targets Decatur police after traffic stop

DECATUR — A landscape gardener who says he was held at gunpoint by Decatur police and put in fear of his life in a case of mistaken identity is now suing the cops and the city of Decatur for more than $150,000. Quartus Stitt alleges his civil rights were...
DECATUR, IL
1470 WMBD

More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Illinois man dies after boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois as the victim. Next of kin have been notified. Three others were also hurt in the incident.
STAUNTON, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police announces National Night Out events

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department, along with the Coty of Springfield and other community agencies, will be hosting a series of events throughout the city on Tuesday as part of National Night Out. National Night Out has taken place every year since 1984 as a way to bring police departments and communities […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy