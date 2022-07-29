Cannabis In New Jersey: How Did The Market Change Since Recreational Weed Was Legalized?

www.benzinga.com
Biden's Daughter-In-Law Seen Shopping At Cannabis Dispensary With Secret Service As Weed Remains Federally Illegal
Joe Biden's daughter-in-law, with Secret Service protection in tow, was seen buying entering and leaving a cannabis dispensary in California, according to the Daily Mail. Melissa Cohen, who is married to Biden's son Hunter was leaving a Malibu dispensary called 99 High Tide with a "small unidentified purchase." Although cannabis...
Arkansas: Adult-Use Marijuana Legalization Initiative Qualifies For November Ballot
Arkansas State Officials announced that a proposed ballot measure to legalize recreational cannabis received enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot, reported High Times. Eddie Armstrong, former Arkansas Democratic House minority leader and head of the activists' group Responsible Growth Arkansas submitted the petitions to the secretary of state’s...
