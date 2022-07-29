Arrests made in July 24 shooting incident at nightclub

heraldadvocate.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
DDSN Honors Breanna Green as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Honors Arlethia Birchmore as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Honors Lynette Mills as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Honors Dana Stone as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
wfxb.com
Suspect Arrested in Connection to Florence Shooting
A shooting and assault in the area of Homestead Avenue in Florence on Friday evening led to a situation outside of a motel on Lucas Street. According to Captain Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, one person was shot and another was assaulted but both are being treated at the hospital and their condition’s haven’t been released. Brandt said officers tracked down the suspect identified as Fransisko Tursios at the motel and tried to get him to surrender but he refused to come out of the room so officers deployed tear gas. Tursios was taken into custody without further incident and charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm in the city. He was transported to the Florence County Detention Center and denied bond.
WMBF
Laurinburg police make arrest in shooting; victim in ‘very critical’ condition
LAURINBURG, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is accused of shooting another man just one day after he got out of jail on similar charges, according to online records. Laurinburg police were called at 10:15 p.m. Friday to Tara Drive where they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
WMBF
Hartsville police officer saves fellow brother in blue poisoned by fentanyl
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Hartsville police sergeant is alive today, thanks to the swift actions of a fellow officer after unknowingly coming into contact with fentanyl. Sgt. Riley Free and Cpl. Marqus Personette were taking a suspect into custody on Saturday in a parking lot when they discovered a white substance. The suspect claimed it was cocaine.
Deputies look for person after deadly shooting at Florence County Travelodge
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County investigators have released a surveillance photo of a person who they say “may have knowledge” about a deadly shooting on July 24 at the Travelodge on West Palmetto Street. Tyrelle Antonio Scott, 28, of Timmonsville, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the early morning shooting, according to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One in custody after chase ends in rollover crash in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a chase that ended in a rollover crash on Barringer Street in Florence County, according to Sheriff TJ Joye. The chase began when deputies tried to serve a warrant on Gilbert Drive, Joye said. Deputies were looking for one person when another person […]
WECT
Lumberton man arrested for stealing truck after police chase
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested James Allen Lowery for stealing a truck and trailer from Whiteville on Tuesday, August 2. Per a Whiteville Police Department release, a call alerted them to the theft of the truck from a parking lot at 1:04 p.m. Just five minutes later, a Wilmington police officer spotted the truck on Madison Street and attempted to stop it.
Teen girl hurt in shooting at Lancaster County apartment complex, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A teenage girl was hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex in Lancaster County early Sunday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the scene around 1 a.m. on Caroline Court, near the Williams Estate entrance. Witnesses said they heard gunshots fired toward the apartments.
20-year-old wanted in Robeson County killing considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ authorities say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a 20-year-old Robeson County man after a deadly shooting Monday morning near Lumberton. Knowledge McNeil is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He is believed to have been driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with the North Carolina license plate RDZ-1551. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Victim identified in 18-wheeler overturn
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified Marcus McFadden of Florence as the deceased individual involved in a U.S. Highway 52 crash in St. Stephen during the afternoon of July 29. In addition, four others were injured in the accident sparked by a semi overturning on Colonel Maham Drive, causing...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man charged after allegedly shooting at Columbus County deputies during standoff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man faces several charges after a standoff where shots were fired at Columbus County deputies. On Sunday night, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call in the 3500 block of Beaverdam Road. According to a news release, deputies saw two women and two juveniles at the home.
Victim in North Myrtle Beach Nacho Hippo shooting dies
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The victim of a shooting at a Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach died Sunday, according to a statement from the family attorneys. Quentin Johnson, who is from the Loris area, was reportedly shot by a co-worker on Thursday night. “We are devastated to announce that our beloved Quentin […]
Robeson County deputies investigating apparent homicide near Lumberton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating an apparent homicide near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Deputies were called Monday morning to the 2900 block of Old Whiteville Road, Wilkins confirmed. No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
1 arrested, charged after Hoke County shooting
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested and charged after a shooting, Hoke County deputies said. Deputies said this happened in the 400 block of Greentree Drive in Raeford on Sunday. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies. Officials said during...
nrcolumbus.com
Arrests made in Whiteville business break-ins
Breaking and entering and larcenies reported at Walgreens Pharmacy and Family Dollar in Whiteville on Wednesday led to two arrests later that day. The Walgreens break-in was reported at 12:13 a.m., and seven packs of cigarettes were allegedly taken. No incident report was released for a Family Dollar break-in on July 27.
cbs17
Fayetteville police offering ‘get out of jail free’ cards
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is always hoping criminals turn themselves in, and this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday it may get its wish. The department said if people with active arrest warrants for non-violent crimes turn themselves in voluntarily, they will be released on a written promise to appear in court or on an unsecured bond with a new court date.
2 killed in crash near Fairmont in Robeson County, NCHP says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Tuesday morning in a crash near Fairmont in Robeson County, authorities said. It happened on Highway 130 near Raynham Road, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway 130 was blocked in both directions for several hours before reopening about 1:45 […]
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 25-year-old victim of St. Stephen crash involving semi-tractor trucks
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the victim of a crash in Saint Stephen Friday involving two semi-tractor trucks. Marcus McFadden, 25, of Florence, was pronounced dead as result of the traffic accident. He had been transported to a local hospital. Read More: Coroner:...
One dead in late-night tractor-trailer crash in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW)- A tractor-trailer driver is dead after a crash late Monday night. The crash happened around 11:35 p.m. on I-95 South near mile marker 179. That’s west of Latta. South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-95 when it slowed down because […]
3 Florence gang members sentenced to prison
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Florence men who have connections to a street gang will spend years in federal prison, according to an announcement Friday morning from the South Carolina District Attorney’s Office. Shakeam Marquise Backus, 27, 23-year-old Joey Qurrieven York and 34-year-old Jyqwon Antonio Woods were convicted for federal firearms charges after each man […]
wpde.com
28-year-old airlifted to hospital after being shot in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting Friday night at the 1300 block of Tara Drive in Laurinburg that badly hurt a 28-year-old man, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Young said the man had to be airlifted to a medical facility where...
Comments / 0