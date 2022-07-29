Short Volatility Alert: BiomX Inc.

www.benzinga.com
Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Falling: What's Happening?
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL shares are trading lower by 3.87% to $37.21 Monday morning after the company announced a private offering of senior convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to $900 million. What Happened?. "The purpose of the offering is to replace some of the existing...
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation
Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
A Look At Ford Stock Following Massive 20% Earnings Surge
Ford Motor Co. F rallied 4.64% higher on Monday in continued momentum. Over the last four trading days the stock has skyrocketed over 20%. The surge began on July 27, when Ford began to run up into its earnings print, which took place that day after the market close. Ford printed a big earnings beat, reporting EPS of 68 cents on sales of 37.91 billion compared to the consensus estimate of EPS of 45 cents on sales of 34.32 billion.
If You Had $10,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $10,000 to invest,...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, dropped on Monday, but still managed to remain above the $23,000 mark at the start of the August month. The global cryptocurrency market capitalization slipped from the $1.10 trillion mark it recorded last week, as the market cap stood at $1.08 trillion, registering a 24-hour drop of 1.6%.
Tower Semiconductor Clocks 18% Revenue Growth In Q2
Tower Semiconductor Ltd TSEM reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to $426 million, missing the consensus of $428.4 million. It posted a 30% organic growth. The gross profit was $112 million, up 52% Y/Y. The operating profit grew 108% Y/Y to $70.7 million. EPS was $0.53. It generated...
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
Analysts Cheer ZoomInfo's Q2 Beat, Maintain Overweight/Buy Rating
Analysts shared their appreciation for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI post Q2 beat. Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow maintained ZoomInfo with an Outperform and cut the price target from $100 to $80. ZoomInfo reported impressive Q2 results, he noted. ZoomInfo revised the full year 2022 guidance to reflect revenue growth. Moreover,...
Earnings Preview: Sutter Rock Capital
Sutter Rock Capital SSSS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sutter Rock Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39. Sutter Rock Capital bulls will hope to hear the company...
Check Point Saw Subdued Billings Growth In 2Q; Analysts Remain Cautious As They Expect Tougher 2H
Analysts lauded Check Point Software Technologies Ltd's CHKP Q2 beat, which faced a tough comparison versus Q2 2021 thanks to three large multi-year deals. Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow had an Underperform on the stock with a price target of $115. Check Point reported Q2 results above consensus, driven by stronger-than-expected product revenue and continued demand for firewall refresh, he noted.
Earnings Preview: American Superconductor
American Superconductor AMSC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that American Superconductor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.24. American Superconductor bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MiMedx Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
MiMedx Group MDXG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MiMedx Group missed estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $1.28 million from the same...
Recap: Clearwater Paper Q2 Earnings
Clearwater Paper CLW reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clearwater Paper reported in-line EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.11. Revenue was up $120.40 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
ViewRay: Q2 Earnings Insights
ViewRay VRAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ViewRay reported in-line EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was up $7.12 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Affirm Holdings Whale Trades For August 02
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Affirm Holdings AFRM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Sarepta Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sarepta Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-1.18 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was up $69.40 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Recap: Match Group Q2 Earnings
Match Group MTCH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Match Group beat estimated earnings by 32.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.53. Revenue was up $86.75 million from the same...
SoFi Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights
SoFi Technologies SOFI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SoFi Technologies beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was up $118.88 million from the same...
