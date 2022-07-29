3 hurt in broad daylight drive-by shooting in Southeast DC

www.fox5dc.com
Teen shot in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — A teenage boy is in the hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning in Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 Fort Dupont Street Southeast, police said. The boy was struck multiple times and is...
fox5dc.com
1 injured in shoot-out on Baltimore-Washington Parkway
WASHINGTON - A young person was injured, police report, after a shoot-out took place on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m., United States Park Police said they responded to the southbound area of the parkway just south of 202 for the report of a shooting. Two vehicles, police...
Six shot, one killed in DC shooting: Police
WASHINGTON — Six men were shot and one was killed in a shooting in northeast Washington, D.C. on Monday, police said. "We appear to have a large group of people who were in the area when the shots rang out," Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee told reporters, adding, "We have no idea why the shots were fired at this point."
fox5dc.com
15-year-old shot in the back in Southeast DC; police say suspect seen in gold sedan
WASHINGTON - Authorities are looking for a suspect they say shot a 15-year-old in the back in Southeast, D.C. The shooting happened just after 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Fort Dupont Street. Police say the male juvenile was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Investigators say...
fox5dc.com
Arlington assault suspects flee on scooters: police
ARLINGTON, Va. - Authorities are searching for three juvenile suspects they say assaulted a person on an Arlington street and fled the area on scooters. The incident happened July 29 just after 4:50 a.m. in the 2800 block of S. Campbell Street. The male victim reported he was walking in...
DC police investigate 2 separate Northeast DC shootings, hours apart
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating two separate shootings early Monday morning that occurred just hours apart in Northeast D.C. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. Monday in the 2521 Bladensburg Road NE. When officers arrived at a tow and vehicle impound lot, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
fox5dc.com
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Arlington; alcohol believed to be factor
ARLINGTON, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Arlington. Julio David Villazon has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, hit and run, driving under the influence and two counts of driving revoked. Police were dispatched to 2nd Street S. at...
Police look for SUV in connection to murder in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detective with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they are trying to find an SUV that might be connected to a murder that took place in Southeast on Friday. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers with the Sixth District were in the 4800 block of AlabamaAve. SE after they received reports […]
Police release name of man killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified a man murdered in one of many recent shooting in Southeast. Detectives said someone killed 49-year-old Jeffrey Oxner Friday afternoon. Officers were in the 900 block of Valley Ave. SE shortly after 3 p.m. They were there to investigate a report of gunshots and […]
Police identify man shot, killed by police; family of man speaks
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has released the name of the man shot and killed by police Saturday afternoon. At around 4 p.m., MPD got a call of a shooting around Georgia Ave. and Longfellow St., Northwest, Washington, DC. MPD said they found two adult men with gunshot wounds when […]
NBC Washington
Several Men Arrested in Scheme to Steal Personal Checks From Mailboxes
Several men are in custody and more could be charged in what prosecutors say was an elaborate scheme to steal personal checks from mailboxes. There have been 13 incidents in D.C., Maryland and Virginia of letter carriers being robbed at gunpoint, sometimes assaulted, to get their arrow key so thieves could then break into mailboxes.
Concern Grows For Missing Maryland Teen
Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring, authorities say. Daleyah Sanchez went missing from the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive. A missing person's release was posted on Monday, August 1, according to the Montgomery County police. Sanchez is described as 5 foot 3,...
fox5dc.com
DC violent crime, homicides continue to rise; police investigate mass shooting that left 1 dead
WASHINGTON - A mass shooting that left one person dead in the District is the latest act of violence that has violent crime and homicide numbers rising across the nation's capital. Police say gunfire erupted on F Street Monday around 8:30 p.m. leaving six men shot outside the Azeeze Bates...
fox5dc.com
Heavy smoke, flames destroy vacant house in Northeast DC; 10 evacuated from home next door
WASHINGTON - A massive fire destroyed a vacant house in Northeast D.C. Monday night and left 10 people - including three children - displaced from the home next door. Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 2200 block of Douglas Street around 9 p.m. Officials say the three-story home was boarded up and abandoned and firefighters encountered extremely cluttered conditions inside.
weaa.org
rockvillenights.com
Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
Dirt bike rider killed in West Baltimore crash
A dirt bike rider was killed in a crash in west Baltimore Saturday evening. Baltimore police said it happened at about 8:13 p.m. on West Franklin Street near North Fulton.
Dirt bike rider struck, killed by motorist in West Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- A male on a dirt bike was struck and killed by a vehicle in West Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers working in the western part of the city responded to a report of a crash in the 1800 block of West Franklin Street at 8:13 p.m., police said.They found a dirt bike rider with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, according to authorities. Police were not specific about the male's age.The driver of the vehicle that struck the dirt bike rider was unharmed and remained at the site of the collision, police said.The Baltimore Police Department's C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators are investigating the deadly collision, according to authorities.Anyone with additional information about the crash should call investigators at 410-396-2606.
Man shot, killed in Prince George's County
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crimes seeing a decline in Prince George's County this year. The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning. Officers responded to Sharon Road, off...
Baltimore Squeegee Worker Shot Dead: Report
The 18-year-old man shot and killed this weekend in Baltimore was a squeegee worker, FOX45 reports. The man was found around 11:10 a.m. on the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday, July 30, Baltimore police said. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and transported the victim to an area...
