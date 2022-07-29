In photos: Stamford Boys & Girls Club hosts Connecticut Ballet — with participation from a student audience

www.registercitizen.com
Register Citizen
Newtown 11-year-old wins auto racing championship, other community highlights
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Movie theater to screen filmmaker’s senior thesis film ‘Thumbtale’. Bethel filmmaker Justin Fargiano is having his film, “Thumbtale,” shown at the Greenwood Features movie theater in Bethel this weekend. The movie will be shown at...
Register Citizen
Torrington PAL Summerfest celebration fills downtown
TORRINGTON — The Police Department’s Police Athletic League’s Summerfest filled the city’s downtown with a carnival, vendors, games and children’s activities. The event, which ran from Friday through Sunday, welcomed families for a day of summer activities. The New England Railroad Museum also provided train rides.
Register Citizen
This Litchfield couple finds purpose in giving shelter to cast-off animals in need of love
The postcard-worthy property is hidden away in the sylvan hills of Litchfield, a few miles from the iconic town green. The arrival is long and winding, with a driveway that dips and loops and eventually opens up to reveal a handsome, post-and-beam barn home clad in rough-sawn pine. Once a dense forest, the land surrounding it has been cleared to create fields, pastures and paths, grazing land, a cow barn, two chicken coops, and a pig barn. Next up: another barn, a place for meetings, and an aviary on a rise overlooking the farm, to which Ronnie, a resident turkey, will hopefully relocate from his temporary quarters in the house.
Fairfield Native Justin Long Returns to Connecticut for Benefit Movie Marathon
I love it when nationally-known celebrities appear at charitable events in their hometowns. It's a thrill to see folks like Denis Leary, Bernie Williams, Christian Siriano, and Baba Booey up close at a local Police vs Fire hockey game. If you hurry, there's a chance for you to be in the same room as Justin Long this weekend here in Connecticut.
Register Citizen
Film ‘Born on the Water’s Edge’ celebrates history of Stony Creek, Thimble Islands
BRANFORD — Among the first stops on the Sea Mist Thimble Island Cruise is Governor Island. “It was named after a goat, which someone named Governor,” says Sea Mist captain Mike Infantino in the documentary “Born on the Water’s Edge: A History of Stony Creek.”. Governor...
Register Citizen
Old Greenwich student sings National Anthem at her own Bucknell commencement
Lia Zavattaro, an Old Greenwich native, began her formal training as a singer in middle school and has sung as a soloist at Carnegie Hall and during Sunday services at Bucknell University’s Rooke Chapel. And Zavattaro now has had the honor of opening the commencement exercises at her own...
Register Citizen
Torrington ophthalmologist, grandchildren donate books to health center
TORRINGTON — Ophthalmologist Dr. Ronald Berger, who retired from Community Health & Wellness Center, and his grandchildren Sacha and Adele Fortier, collected and donated more than 500 gently used children’s books for the center’s patients to take home. Dr. Berger collected the books over the period of...
Register Citizen
Outdoor movie experience returns to South Farms in Morris
MORRIS — The big screen is coming to town this month, when the Boondocks Film Society brings back its traveling movie-going experience to South Farms, and it’ll be much more than just a screening. Co-founded by Jeff Palfini and Cindy Heslin in 2017, the Boondocks Film Society is...
Bridgeport woman claims children were discriminated against by costumed characters at Legoland
Breana Ramsey says last month she was at Legoland in New York when she felt like her daughter and nephew were ignored by costumed characters.
heystamford.com
Artist, Actor, and Entrepreneur, TI Set to Close out Stamford Downtown’s Alive at Five this week
Week three of Stamford Downtown’s Alive at Five was cancelled last minute due to a band member in Walk the Moon getting Covid. But the music continues this coming week with Artist, Actor, and Entrepreneur, Tip “T.I.” Harris set to perform!. Get your tickets now for the...
Register Citizen
North Haven's The Only Game in Town to close after 36 years of business
After 36 years of business, one of North Haven's premier sports centers is closing its doors. The Only Game in Town announced on Facebook on Monday that it would permanently close its doors on Sunday, Sept. 11. "Thank you all for your business and ongoing support for the past 36...
Register Citizen
Mystic among shoreline dining destinations lauded by New York Times
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The New York Times is the latest national publication to put the spotlight on Mystic's dining scene, also featuring Connecticut shoreline standouts in Old Saybrook, Chester and other southeastern towns. "The area has long been associated with weathered shacks...
Register Citizen
The Dish: Matt Damon buys Bedford Hills home; Lara Spencer shops in Greenwich; Ron Darling dines in Westport
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ron Darling, who lives in Rowayton, was seen dining with his wife, Joanna, at Gabriele’s of Westport at Powers Court last week. New Canaan resident Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, host of “Mad Dog Sports Radio” on Sirius XM, was spotted there as well.
Register Citizen
New restaurant brings the Caribbean to North Haven
NORTH HAVEN — Gillian Webb was in the process of opening a New Haven-based Caribbean restaurant when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020. The pandemic shut down the project but did not deter Webb, who instead filled food orders from her home. Two years later and one town...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Tree Falls on Man
2022-8-02@10:55am–#Milford CT– Report of a tree falling on a man at Dairy Farm Court. The man was able to free himself but he has a broken lower leg and head injuries. Yesterday a large tree limb fell on 3 children at the Sterling House Day Camp located at 2283 Main Street inuring them.
‘Truly remarkable.’ Mission to find missing dog from Shelton unites thousands in CT and beyond
Jason Petrini, of Shelton, was in Europe when he got a panicked call from the pet sitter: Louie, Petrini’s 5-year-old pit bull, had escaped from the house on Waverly Road. Petrini immediately cut his trip short.
We Were Astounded By a Cheeseburger at a Diner in Torrington
I've eaten thousands of cheeseburgers in my life, at home and at Frankie's, Burger King, Wayback, Karl Jr's, In and Out, Charcoal Chef, 5 Guys, etc. It's my go-to, I'm a meat and potato kid from the 70's, and I'm still going strong full-carnivore in 2022. Every once in awhile, I find a burger that stops me in my tracks, and I found one in Torrington recently that I'm pretty sure no one has told you about.
Register Citizen
Stalled for years, nearly $5 million turf field project gets new life in Norwalk
NORWALK — Nearly three years after the plans were drafted, the redesign of Broad River Park’s baseball fields is fully funded through a state grant. The State Bond Commission last week approved $4.5 million to refurbish five Norwalk parks and playgrounds, including completing the funding necessary for the Broad River remodeling.
Cicada Killer Wasps Dig In & Take Up Residence in New Fairfield Front Yard
Cicada killer wasps moved into my neighborhood for the third summer in a row, specifically along my walkway in New Fairfield. These giant scary-looking wasps average two inches in length and can be intimidating. But, I can walk down our walkway without getting stung as they fly around me. Look at my photo gallery for the story behind these cicada killers.
syncopatedtimes.com
The Yankee Silversmith Inn, Part 2
[N.B. This month’s column is a continuation of my recalling halcyon days I enjoyed performing at the Yankee Silversmith Inn in Wallingford, CT, and being mentored by the fabulous banjoist, vocalist, and showman Bob Price, the “Banjo Crackerjack.” Part 1 is in the July 2022 issue]. My...
