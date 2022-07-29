ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

In photos: Stamford Boys & Girls Club hosts Connecticut Ballet — with participation from a student audience

By Tyler Sizemore
Register Citizen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Torrington PAL Summerfest celebration fills downtown

TORRINGTON — The Police Department’s Police Athletic League’s Summerfest filled the city’s downtown with a carnival, vendors, games and children’s activities. The event, which ran from Friday through Sunday, welcomed families for a day of summer activities. The New England Railroad Museum also provided train rides.
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

This Litchfield couple finds purpose in giving shelter to cast-off animals in need of love

The postcard-worthy property is hidden away in the sylvan hills of Litchfield, a few miles from the iconic town green. The arrival is long and winding, with a driveway that dips and loops and eventually opens up to reveal a handsome, post-and-beam barn home clad in rough-sawn pine. Once a dense forest, the land surrounding it has been cleared to create fields, pastures and paths, grazing land, a cow barn, two chicken coops, and a pig barn. Next up: another barn, a place for meetings, and an aviary on a rise overlooking the farm, to which Ronnie, a resident turkey, will hopefully relocate from his temporary quarters in the house.
LITCHFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Entertainment
Stamford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Register Citizen

Torrington ophthalmologist, grandchildren donate books to health center

TORRINGTON — Ophthalmologist Dr. Ronald Berger, who retired from Community Health & Wellness Center, and his grandchildren Sacha and Adele Fortier, collected and donated more than 500 gently used children’s books for the center’s patients to take home. Dr. Berger collected the books over the period of...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Outdoor movie experience returns to South Farms in Morris

MORRIS — The big screen is coming to town this month, when the Boondocks Film Society brings back its traveling movie-going experience to South Farms, and it’ll be much more than just a screening. Co-founded by Jeff Palfini and Cindy Heslin in 2017, the Boondocks Film Society is...
MORRIS, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Boys#Art#Ballet Dancers#Performing#Spanish
Register Citizen

Mystic among shoreline dining destinations lauded by New York Times

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The New York Times is the latest national publication to put the spotlight on Mystic's dining scene, also featuring Connecticut shoreline standouts in Old Saybrook, Chester and other southeastern towns. "The area has long been associated with weathered shacks...
CHESTER, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Register Citizen

The Dish: Matt Damon buys Bedford Hills home; Lara Spencer shops in Greenwich; Ron Darling dines in Westport

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ron Darling, who lives in Rowayton, was seen dining with his wife, Joanna, at Gabriele’s of Westport at Powers Court last week. New Canaan resident Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, host of “Mad Dog Sports Radio” on Sirius XM, was spotted there as well.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

New restaurant brings the Caribbean to North Haven

NORTH HAVEN — Gillian Webb was in the process of opening a New Haven-based Caribbean restaurant when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020. The pandemic shut down the project but did not deter Webb, who instead filled food orders from her home. Two years later and one town...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Tree Falls on Man

2022-8-02@10:55am–#Milford CT– Report of a tree falling on a man at Dairy Farm Court. The man was able to free himself but he has a broken lower leg and head injuries. Yesterday a large tree limb fell on 3 children at the Sterling House Day Camp located at 2283 Main Street inuring them.
MILFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

We Were Astounded By a Cheeseburger at a Diner in Torrington

I've eaten thousands of cheeseburgers in my life, at home and at Frankie's, Burger King, Wayback, Karl Jr's, In and Out, Charcoal Chef, 5 Guys, etc. It's my go-to, I'm a meat and potato kid from the 70's, and I'm still going strong full-carnivore in 2022. Every once in awhile, I find a burger that stops me in my tracks, and I found one in Torrington recently that I'm pretty sure no one has told you about.
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Stalled for years, nearly $5 million turf field project gets new life in Norwalk

NORWALK — Nearly three years after the plans were drafted, the redesign of Broad River Park’s baseball fields is fully funded through a state grant. The State Bond Commission last week approved $4.5 million to refurbish five Norwalk parks and playgrounds, including completing the funding necessary for the Broad River remodeling.
NORWALK, CT
syncopatedtimes.com

The Yankee Silversmith Inn, Part 2

[N.B. This month’s column is a continuation of my recalling halcyon days I enjoyed performing at the Yankee Silversmith Inn in Wallingford, CT, and being mentored by the fabulous banjoist, vocalist, and showman Bob Price, the “Banjo Crackerjack.” Part 1 is in the July 2022 issue]. My...
WALLINGFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy