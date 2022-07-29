ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Technology Stocks#Finance Stocks#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Axti#Mitek Systems#Q3#58 5 K#Nano Labs Na#Nano Labs
Motley Fool

1 Top Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip

After social media company Snap delivered a dismal Q2 earnings report, many advertising technology stocks slumped. However, The Trade Desk is a higher quality business than Snap. This looks like a sensible time to buy shares of the dominant buy-side programmatic ad sales platform. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter

Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Affirm Holdings Whale Trades For August 02

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Affirm Holdings AFRM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood

ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Falling: What's Happening?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL shares are trading lower by 3.87% to $37.21 Monday morning after the company announced a private offering of senior convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to $900 million. What Happened?. "The purpose of the offering is to replace some of the existing...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Tech stocks have gone from hero to dud as the market cycled away from former high fliers. Finding tech companies with long-term competitive advantages is key to market-beating returns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Highway Holdings HIHO shares increased by 11.3% to $2.06 during Tuesday's after-market session. Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock moved upwards by 8.26% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million. Aris Water Solutions ARIS shares increased by 6.6% to $24.38. The company's market cap stands at $536.2 million.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

How Does the Stock Market Perform During a Recession? Here's What History Shows

The S&P 500 usually declines significantly during recessions; it fell as much as 55% during the Great Recession. The index often begins to fall well before a recession starts and rebounds well before a recession ends. This historical pattern gives investors reasons to be optimistic about the current market downturn.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
153K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy