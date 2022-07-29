AstraZeneca Drops Moderna-Partnered, Phase 2 Heart Disease Drug Candidate

www.benzinga.com
Gilead Sciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Gilead Sciences GILD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gilead Sciences beat estimated earnings by 3.27%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.53. Revenue was up $43.00 million from the same...
