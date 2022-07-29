ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Best of Columbus 2022: The Brass Hand’s Amazing Desert-Inspired Fare

columbusmonthly.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.columbusmonthly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Columbus

We dug for buried treasures at Columbus' Goodwill Outlet

Last month, we reported on your favorite places to thrift shop.I recently rolled up my sleeves and dug into the bins at Columbus' Goodwill Outlet to see what all the fuss is about.My take: This takes "thrill of the hunt" to the next level … and I'm addicted.How it works: Items are unsorted and sold per pound — 59 cents for books and $1.89 for everything else.Pro tips: Bring gloves to avoid that slimy "I just rooted through piles of used items" feeling on your hands. (Luckily, the items were much cleaner than I expected.)Go on a weekday. It's less...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Johnnie’s Tavern Is The Best Kept Secret In Columbus

Over the river, through the woods, and across the railroad tracks, you’ll find an unassuming bar called Johnnie’s Tavern. This spot has long been hailed by locals as one of the best dive bars in the city, and for good reason. The tavern is older. There are no...
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Park to host annual fest

The Delaware Vintage & Artisan Festival will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Boardman Arts Park. This year’s event will feature antiques, vintage decor, clothing and jewelry, art, artisan crafts, food trucks, and a vintage car show. In addition, the Humane Society of Delaware County will bring dogs available for adoption.
DELAWARE, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Vanessa and Michael Grandison

July 31, 2021 | Cleveland residents Vanessa (Gibson) and Michael Grandison traveled to Columbus to be married by Michael’s father, pastor Bradley Grandison, in a ceremony that included other family members and friends. Vanessa’s grandfather, himself a reverend, gave a pastoral message and prayer; her college professor and gospel choir director played piano before Vanessa’s processional, and close friends of the couple performed musical selections during the ceremony. The celebratory song continued at the reception, in fact, when members of Vanessa’s sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, serenaded her.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
City
Columbus, OH
10TV

New fair foods featured at 2022 Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Fair is known for its deep-fried treats, classic fair dishes, and innovative creations. It returned on Wednesday for the first time since 2019. It runs through August 7 at the fairgrounds in Columbus. In addition to deep-fried fair favorites, the fair is featuring...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Developer continues to 'Thrive' with help of brownfield grants

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Columbus native Joel Lilly is the principal and CFO of Thrive Companies, a mixed-use developer with a focus on Brownfield sites, or land that has previously been developed but is not currently in use. Grandview Crossing as one of its success stories. The development sits...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brass#Antique#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Columbus Monthly
spectrumnews1.com

Enjoy lunch with a side of history at Ye Olde Trail Tavern

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio — At Ye Olde Trail Tavern, history is found not only on the walls, but in them. “When we were putting the insulation above the kitchen we went up and found this neat bottle just sitting there,” said Christine Monroe-Beard. “It is a golden wedding whisky bottle from the 1920s.”
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Columbus Monthly’s Best of Columbus 2022: Readers’ Poll

We asked, and you answered. Here are 98 top picks from Columbus Monthly readers, from barbecue and breakfast to fashion and furniture. We asked, and you answered. Here are 98 top picks from Columbus Monthly readers, from barbecue and breakfast to fashion and furniture. FOOD & DRINK. Best African Restaurant.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Instagram
wdrb.com

WDRB honored with 16 Emmy awards at 2022 awards ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB News brought home more than a dozen Emmys at the Ohio Valley Emmy Awards on Saturday night. WDRB News was honored with Overall Excellence and News Excellence at the ceremony hosted at the Renaissance Hotel in Columbus, Ohio. “It is an honor to be recognized...
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Liberty Twp. farm property sells for $1M

MOUNT VERNON -- The following is a list of the latest Knox County property transfers from the Knox County Auditor's Office for July 1 through July 31, 2022. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

2022 BIA Parade of Homes showcases new houses across central Ohio

Since 1952, the Building Industry Association has brought homebuyers and builders together through its Parade of Homes. As the largest showcase of new homes in central Ohio, the Parade showcases more than 50 new builds each year. In previous years, the builds have been centered on one street in a...
PICKERINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Celebrate car wash grand opening with a free wash!

There’s a new pasture celebrating it’s grand opening here in Central Ohio, and we’re all invited to the party! The familiar Moo Moo Express Car Wash is now open in Grove City! We sit down with the founder, John Roush, to hear more!
GROVE CITY, OH
10TV

1 dead after crash at intersection in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash in Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Mound Street and Harrisburg Pike. One vehicle was involved in the crash, police said. The victim was pronounced at...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Auto thefts rise statewide, thieves targeting 2 brands

COLUMBUS, Ohio — People across the country have fallen victim to car thefts, but Kia and Hyundai owners have suffered the most in the past couple of months, according to officials. Kia or Hyundai owners might want to think twice about where to park their cars. John Ulery in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How to keep your vehicle safe at the Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Whether it’s locking your doors, setting an alarm, or applying a steering wheel lock, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Kia and Hyundai drivers need to be securing their vehicles. “The sheriff’s office has had 326 reports of stolen autos this year, and again, the majority being Kias and Hyundais,” said […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy