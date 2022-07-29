Puppeteer transforms Greenwich’s Byram Shubert Library into a circus with acrobats, clowns, animals

www.registercitizen.com
Outdoor movie experience returns to South Farms in Morris
MORRIS — The big screen is coming to town this month, when the Boondocks Film Society brings back its traveling movie-going experience to South Farms, and it’ll be much more than just a screening. Co-founded by Jeff Palfini and Cindy Heslin in 2017, the Boondocks Film Society is...
‘Truly remarkable.’ Mission to find missing dog from Shelton unites thousands in CT and beyond
Jason Petrini, of Shelton, was in Europe when he got a panicked call from the pet sitter: Louie, Petrini’s 5-year-old pit bull, had escaped from the house on Waverly Road. Petrini immediately cut his trip short.
Torrington ophthalmologist, grandchildren donate books to health center
TORRINGTON — Ophthalmologist Dr. Ronald Berger, who retired from Community Health & Wellness Center, and his grandchildren Sacha and Adele Fortier, collected and donated more than 500 gently used children’s books for the center’s patients to take home. Dr. Berger collected the books over the period of...
Newtown 11-year-old wins auto racing championship, other community highlights
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Movie theater to screen filmmaker’s senior thesis film ‘Thumbtale’. Bethel filmmaker Justin Fargiano is having his film, “Thumbtale,” shown at the Greenwood Features movie theater in Bethel this weekend. The movie will be shown at...
luxury-houses.net
Art and Life Blend Together at This $9,995,000 Stunning Contemporary Masterpiece in Westport
The House in Westport provides open floor plan & transparent railings on outdoor balconies/decks make for unobstructed views throughout, now available for sale. This home located at 135 Harbor Rd, Westport, Connecticut; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Danielle Malloy – Nest Seekers International – (Phone: (203) 921-9987) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Westport.
The Dish: Matt Damon buys Bedford Hills home; Lara Spencer shops in Greenwich; Ron Darling dines in Westport
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ron Darling, who lives in Rowayton, was seen dining with his wife, Joanna, at Gabriele’s of Westport at Powers Court last week. New Canaan resident Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, host of “Mad Dog Sports Radio” on Sirius XM, was spotted there as well.
Torrington PAL Summerfest celebration fills downtown
TORRINGTON — The Police Department’s Police Athletic League’s Summerfest filled the city’s downtown with a carnival, vendors, games and children’s activities. The event, which ran from Friday through Sunday, welcomed families for a day of summer activities. The New England Railroad Museum also provided train rides.
Cicada Killer Wasps Dig In & Take Up Residence in New Fairfield Front Yard
Cicada killer wasps moved into my neighborhood for the third summer in a row, specifically along my walkway in New Fairfield. These giant scary-looking wasps average two inches in length and can be intimidating. But, I can walk down our walkway without getting stung as they fly around me. Look at my photo gallery for the story behind these cicada killers.
Stamford Downtown to get bagel shop, boutique gym at One Atlantic
STAMFORD — Downtown Stamford’s biggest renovation project just got its first tenants. A New York bagel shop and a boutique gym will open up in Downtown Stamford at One Atlantic, a former bank building in the heart of the city poised to become a mixed-use development. Local chain...
Recognize This Fishkill Location? It Was Once Featured on a Hit TV Show
Over the last few years, we have all witnessed a massive increase in the number of movies and TV shows that have chosen the Hudson Valley to film whatever they are working on. Did you know that in 2012, one TV show was filming in the area before all the others?
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Tree Falls on Man
2022-8-02@10:55am–#Milford CT– Report of a tree falling on a man at Dairy Farm Court. The man was able to free himself but he has a broken lower leg and head injuries. Yesterday a large tree limb fell on 3 children at the Sterling House Day Camp located at 2283 Main Street inuring them.
Old Greenwich student sings National Anthem at her own Bucknell commencement
Lia Zavattaro, an Old Greenwich native, began her formal training as a singer in middle school and has sung as a soloist at Carnegie Hall and during Sunday services at Bucknell University’s Rooke Chapel. And Zavattaro now has had the honor of opening the commencement exercises at her own...
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Stone Georgian House in Greenwich with Gorgeously and Tastefully Landscape Lists for $14,950,000
The House in Greenwich offers every luxury & amenity on an executive level, now available for sale. This home located at 16 Deer Park Dr, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 3.02 acres of lot area. Call Deborah Ference-Gray – Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 917.584.4903) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Greenwich.
Meet the Stamford Board of Representatives’ newest member: Republican Steve Garst
STAMFORD — Steve Garst, a Springdale business owner and co-founder of the Stamford Neighborhood Coalition, has taken Charles Florio’s place on the city’s Board of Representatives. Florio, a Republican, resigned from the board a month ago, saying in a letter to Mayor Caroline Simmons that he sold...
Eyewitness News
Educators in Cheshire get special training to spot warning signs
CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Educators in Cheshire had a special training Monday, learning how to find the warning signs to prevent the next tragedy from happening. When people think about being prepared for a mass shooting, most think of active shooter training. But earlier Monday in Cheshire High School, it...
architecturaldigest.com
Tour the Expansive Westchester County Property of Two New York City Transplants
Michelle and Alex Bea moved to the same suburban New York town—in Westchester County—twice before it felt like home. “When we first arrived in Rye in 2009, we had a six-month-old and four pieces of furniture,” Michelle says. “We rented a big house, which remained mostly empty.”
cottagesgardens.com
Matt Damon Reportedly Scoops a Traditional-Style Estate in Star-Studded Bedford, NY
It’s no secret that actors (such as Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Bruce Willis, and Glenn Close) love Bedford, a picturesque little town an hour away from New York City. According to the New York Post, Matt Damon is the latest A-lister to be drawn to the area. The publication reports that the movie star and his wife, Luciana Barroso, just bought a secluded estate here for $8.5 million.
Danbury Mocked on Social Media for Robbery and Murder
"It's not what you say, it's how you say it." That is what I was told growing up, and I found that this used to be true. Now, it's the opposite. We cracked the internet social media cheat code, just say a town and add the word "murder" and you'll get results.
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
Scribe
26 High St Apt 2
Free Heat & Hot Water! 2nd Floor - 1 Bedroom 1 bath in Classic Victorian! Kitchen with Stove & Refrigerator. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Walk in Closet. Shared Coin-Op Washer & Dryer. 1 Off Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) Location. 26 High St Apt 2, Norwalk, CT. Address...
