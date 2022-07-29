ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Puppeteer transforms Greenwich’s Byram Shubert Library into a circus with acrobats, clowns, animals

By Christian Abraham
Register Citizen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Outdoor movie experience returns to South Farms in Morris

MORRIS — The big screen is coming to town this month, when the Boondocks Film Society brings back its traveling movie-going experience to South Farms, and it’ll be much more than just a screening. Co-founded by Jeff Palfini and Cindy Heslin in 2017, the Boondocks Film Society is...
MORRIS, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington ophthalmologist, grandchildren donate books to health center

TORRINGTON — Ophthalmologist Dr. Ronald Berger, who retired from Community Health & Wellness Center, and his grandchildren Sacha and Adele Fortier, collected and donated more than 500 gently used children’s books for the center’s patients to take home. Dr. Berger collected the books over the period of...
TORRINGTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Government
Greenwich, CT
Entertainment
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Government
luxury-houses.net

Art and Life Blend Together at This $9,995,000 Stunning Contemporary Masterpiece in Westport

The House in Westport provides open floor plan & transparent railings on outdoor balconies/decks make for unobstructed views throughout, now available for sale. This home located at 135 Harbor Rd, Westport, Connecticut; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Danielle Malloy – Nest Seekers International – (Phone: (203) 921-9987) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Westport.
WESTPORT, CT
Register Citizen

The Dish: Matt Damon buys Bedford Hills home; Lara Spencer shops in Greenwich; Ron Darling dines in Westport

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ron Darling, who lives in Rowayton, was seen dining with his wife, Joanna, at Gabriele’s of Westport at Powers Court last week. New Canaan resident Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, host of “Mad Dog Sports Radio” on Sirius XM, was spotted there as well.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington PAL Summerfest celebration fills downtown

TORRINGTON — The Police Department’s Police Athletic League’s Summerfest filled the city’s downtown with a carnival, vendors, games and children’s activities. The event, which ran from Friday through Sunday, welcomed families for a day of summer activities. The New England Railroad Museum also provided train rides.
TORRINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Acrobats#Circus#Clowns#Puppets#Performing#Musical Theater#Byram Shubert Library
Register Citizen

Stamford Downtown to get bagel shop, boutique gym at One Atlantic

STAMFORD — Downtown Stamford’s biggest renovation project just got its first tenants. A New York bagel shop and a boutique gym will open up in Downtown Stamford at One Atlantic, a former bank building in the heart of the city poised to become a mixed-use development. Local chain...
STAMFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Tree Falls on Man

2022-8-02@10:55am–#Milford CT– Report of a tree falling on a man at Dairy Farm Court. The man was able to free himself but he has a broken lower leg and head injuries. Yesterday a large tree limb fell on 3 children at the Sterling House Day Camp located at 2283 Main Street inuring them.
MILFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Stone Georgian House in Greenwich with Gorgeously and Tastefully Landscape Lists for $14,950,000

The House in Greenwich offers every luxury & amenity on an executive level, now available for sale. This home located at 16 Deer Park Dr, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 3.02 acres of lot area. Call Deborah Ference-Gray – Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 917.584.4903) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Greenwich.
GREENWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Educators in Cheshire get special training to spot warning signs

CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Educators in Cheshire had a special training Monday, learning how to find the warning signs to prevent the next tragedy from happening. When people think about being prepared for a mass shooting, most think of active shooter training. But earlier Monday in Cheshire High School, it...
CHESHIRE, CT
cottagesgardens.com

Matt Damon Reportedly Scoops a Traditional-Style Estate in Star-Studded Bedford, NY

It’s no secret that actors (such as Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Bruce Willis, and Glenn Close) love Bedford, a picturesque little town an hour away from New York City. According to the New York Post, Matt Damon is the latest A-lister to be drawn to the area. The publication reports that the movie star and his wife, Luciana Barroso, just bought a secluded estate here for $8.5 million.
BEDFORD, NY
Scribe

26 High St Apt 2

Free Heat & Hot Water! 2nd Floor - 1 Bedroom 1 bath in Classic Victorian! Kitchen with Stove & Refrigerator. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Walk in Closet. Shared Coin-Op Washer & Dryer. 1 Off Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) Location. 26 High St Apt 2, Norwalk, CT. Address...
NORWALK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy